Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Game mechanics – 85%

History – 70%

Music – 75%

Graphics – 74% Summary Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is a very fun title that is also challenging, if you want to finish it 100%, which is more enjoyable when playing it with friends. But it does not offer anything absolutely new that makes it a must-see title. It is simply a game to have fun without detours or pretensions Genre: Platforms

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Premiere: 06/25/2024

Publisher: Sega

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

This June 25, Sega brings back one of its most iconic series with Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. This new title promises to give us one of the best installments of the saga with a huge number of scenarios in a story that involves ancient treasures.

Thanks to Sega I had the opportunity to play it before its release and here I share my opinion with you. Although he doesn’t discover the black thread, it remains a pretty fun and surprisingly challenging experience that works even better with friends.

What you should know from our Super Monkey Ball review

What is Super Monkey Ball Banan Rumble about?

In Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble We find AiAi and her friends enjoying a vacation when another little ape approaches them with a mission. She is in search of her father who disappeared while searching for a legendary treasure and the power gems that give access to it.

This causes the monkeys to go on an adventure across the planet in search of these objects. Of course, like any treasure hunting story, they will have a rival group with the same goal. So eventually it all becomes a race to see who can get to the treasure.

Source: Sega

Although it does have history, This doesn’t feel important at all when playing Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Even while you’re playing there are very few references to the narrative. Simply when you finish a batch of levels you receive a cutscene with a bit of history that serves to give you entry to the next scenario.

The cutscenes have some funny moments and jokes but honestly they could have left it out and it was fine. In addition, it is evident that they used stories from other Sega titles to create this plot. We don’t blame you if you confuse the background of this treasure with that of Sonic’s Master Emerald. But fortunately this does not affect the gameplay.

The gameplay is as fun as ever

The gameplay of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble It is quite simple to learn and master. We simply control the character of our choice, who is inside a sphere, through scenarios full of obstacles and spaces where we can fall.

With the left lever we control the camera while with the right we control the inclination of the stages to make our sphere rotate. Although there is no button to jump as such, we can use a dash that is activated with the b button. We leave it tight and it will allow us to propel ourselves with great speed, which when combined with projections can make us reach somewhat difficult places.

Source: Sega

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble It invites you to have some notions of physics. Well, even tilting the stage at the exact moment with the right speed will allow you to get bananas that are somewhat far away. Despite its childish appearance, the truth is that it becomes complex if you want to complete it in its entirety.

The simplicity of its gameplay makes it very easy to take so you can invite anyone to play. Sharing the games with a partner or up to four makes the experience even more fun. Especially if you activate the option for the balls to collide with each other, it will create entertaining chaos.

It’s much more than just collecting bananas in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble It has a huge number of very varied levels and within different scenarios. Reaching the goal is enough for you to overcome each of them, but there are a series of extra objectives in each one to extend your playing time.

One of them is to collect absolutely all the bananas in the level, which sounds easy but in practice it may not be so easy. Also related to bananas, in each level there is a golden one that is somewhat hidden or difficult to reach, so finding it and taking it is another additional objective.

Source: Sega

Of course, for lovers of speed there is also the race against time. If you complete the level before the set time then you will meet this objective. Making absolutely everything available really is a titanic task but it greatly extends the time you spend with Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble.

In these aspects it is also highly recommended to play with a friend. Especially if what you want is to collect all the bananas and bream, since this objective is shared between both players. As for the time goal, the truth is that you’d be better off trying it alone.

Each of the levels of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble It’s over in a matter of seconds. They are not very long to say the least. But if you want to get the most out of it, then be prepared to try again and again until you achieve 100% of a level.

Your time is rewarded with a huge amount of cosmetics

Completing the levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble It’s not just a way to feed your ego. It also gives you many varieties of aesthetic elements with which to decorate your little macaque. This customization section is also very simple but entertaining and with many options.

Source: Sega

It’s obviously not necessary to use it throughout your playtime, but it’s nice that it’s there. Especially if you are going to spend a lot of time enjoying yourself online, it will give you the opportunity to show your best colors and differentiate yourself from the competition.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble knows that you will play it with friends and gives you many options to do so

As I mentioned at the beginning, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble It is a game that is much more enjoyed with friends. Surely its developers were aware of this because it offers a good number of modes apart from ‘adventure’ for you to play with your friends.

Up to four players can play together locally on a nintendo switch. Here you can enjoy five different game modes. These are Race, Banana Hunt, Kabum, Goal Rush and Smash Robots. Just read the titles to know what each one is about.

Source: Sega

Additionally, the ability to use objects is added to these modes. Throughout the scenarios there are boxes of objects that give us different tools to overcome our rivals. Just press Y at the right time and we’ll see our opponents fall into our traps.

The most applaudable thing about Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is that these game modes also have their own scenarios. That is to say that you will not find exactly the same ones as in the story mode.. So invite some friends to play or join some online games so you can really see everything this title has to offer.

Should you buy Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble?

As I mentioned at the beginning, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble It’s a fun game that anyone can join. However, it does nothing to reinvent the genre nor is it a completely unmissable game that you should go out and buy right now.. It’s just fine.

If you are looking for a party game to have good times with your friends, this is a very good option. It is clear that Sega made a point of encouraging players to play with someone else. In fact it seems that there is much more variety of content in multiplayer mode.

Source: Sega

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble’s solo mode is left behind. In fact, it is also full of content and a lot of challenge if you are a collector and want to have everything 100% complete.

Furthermore, we cannot forget that it is a Nintendo Switch game, whose hybridity makes this game perfect to take with you as a distraction that you should not put too much into. It’s simple, pure, unpretentious fun that is sure to entertain you if you give it a chance. Don’t forget to invite us to play in our Discord if you give it a chance.

