However, the announcement that it would be a game as a service and the revelation of its gameplay raised alarm bells. Now that it finally hit the market and we had the chance to play it, we realized that the fans were right to worry.

Key points from our review of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

What is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League about?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League shows us Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark when they are recruited by Amanda Waller. The mission of the eponymous squad is precisely to end the lives of the Justice League, after they ended up corrupted by Brainiac.

What follows is a constant journey by the team to find the best ways to eliminate this group made up of the world's most powerful heroes. All in a story full of references to the enormous world of DC that unfortunately I doubt will reach anything more in the future.

Source: Rocksteady

It honestly seems to me that the story of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It is his best success. Especially because of how they wrote the main characters. There is a lot of chemistry and humor between them. It is also interesting to see his entire path to fulfill his mission, which is full of several unexpected events.

I thought the narrative was so good that it was what kept me playing. But once it came to an end, I didn't feel any desire to continue playing. Especially since the ending feels like a simple excuse to keep the game alive as a service for a few more seasons.

The gameplay becomes fun the first few hours

In terms of gameplay, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League presents us with a very different one from what Rocksteady had accustomed us to. On this occasion is a third-person shooter with fairly free movement that reminded me of Sunset Overdrive oa Crackdown.

Each of the characters in general is handled the same. With one button you aim, with another you shoot, you move the camera with the levers, the usual thing for this type of game. Some differences occur in the characters. Depending on which one you use, your special moves and the way you move around the map change.

Source: Rocksteady Studios

For example, Harley Quinn moves with the help of a drone that allows her to swing, while King Shark uses his superhuman strength to jump over great distances. This is a pretty creative part of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

I should also mention that they invite you to experiment a little with each character while playing alone. Since some missions give you extra experience or resources if you take control of a specific member. This way they make sure you try a little of what each one offers.

Unfortunately outside of the movement there is not much difference between each one. At the end of the day you will be using your 'favorite' simply to shoot thousands of aliens with slight color variations. The more you play, the more you realize that it doesn't really matter who you use.

Game-as-a-service practices quickly show their face in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Doesn't spend much time on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League before it begins to show its true face as a service game. From a certain point Note that the only purpose of the missions is to obtain resources to create new, more powerful weapons.. Which begins an endless cycle that they will surely use to try to maintain the following waves of content.

However, the work is not so worth it, since there is not much variety in weapons. Outside of seeing the numbers change or adding some elemental damage to your bullets, they are actually very similar. There aren't even any really eye-catching designs..

Source: Andrew Marmo

Perhaps this wouldn't matter so much if the missions of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League They weren't so repetitive. They are all basically the same with slight variations. Defending hacking towers, rescuing civilians or protecting carnivorous plants are some of the objectives you find. But absolutely all missions are reduced to shooting and shooting and shooting until there are no more enemies.

Although there is variety in the design of the aliens we face, At the end of the day everyone falls with the same strategy. Shoot them until their life meter runs out. Of course you can give them special moves, but this is more so that you don't fall into tedium and not a necessity that the game presents to you.

This monotony is further accentuated by the mission system of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Well, some are behind a level barrier, that is, they recommend that you be at a certain level before taking them, which leads you to repeat secondary missions until you have the necessary power or fall into exhaustion.

Creative boss fights are on sabbatical, baby

Unfortunately, the repetitive nature of the gameplay Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League extends to his boss fights. It's no secret that we faced members of the Justice League, but we hoped they would be unforgettable fights or at least offer something unique.

The reality is that once again everything comes down to shooting them until their life bar is lowered. Some bring out 'distractions' that in some way take advantage of their powers. But that's where the variety ends. No one expected that defeating the most powerful beings on Earth would only involve shooting them. So how are they still alive with the number of armed ruffians they have faced?

Source: Rocksteady Studios

This is particularly disappointing when you take Rocksteady's past into account. Even with the much criticized Arkham Knight, they gave a lot of variety to the fights in the batmobile and not to mention the memorable fights in Arkham City.. In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League They made the minimum effort when the powers of their 'villains' gave much more.

There is no sense of challenge in the fights. It's just staying alive while shooting at every opportunity. In single player mode they feel too easy and I suppose that when playing with someone else, who knows what they are doing, they will surely be even easier. Surely they didn't want to make them so complicated to repeat them over and over again in the following seasons.

Despite its gameplay, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is quite polished

Although they made a gameplay cycle that gets tedious very quickly, it seems that their efforts went towards its graphics and performance. Throughout my time with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League I did not encounter any programming errors.

As for graphics, I think they are some of the best in the current generation of consoles. The animations and character models are very detailed and expressive. They are one of the best versions of DC heroes and villains that I have seen in video games.

Source: Rocksteady Studios

The city of Metropolis, where everything happens Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It is quite colorful and varied. Not to mention, it's packed with references to the DC universe that the biggest fans are sure to appreciate. It's a shame that there isn't much to do in it outside of jumping off its skyscrapers and facing aliens in its streets.

We could have had an entertaining game here, but greed won

Play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It made me think that we could have had a good game but it was ruined by wanting to make it a game as a service. After all, its story is very entertaining and they cannot deny that the premise of ending the Justice League is interesting. Its strong and entertaining narrative was able to work in a single-player experience.

At times there are glimpses of what could have been but They quickly disappear due to tedious and repetitive missions whose sole purpose is to obtain an infinite number of resources, which are not even explained, to create new and more powerful weapons. But why do we need more and better assault rifles if practically all enemies die with the same thing?

Source: Rocksteady

This is why I think it is very difficult to recommend Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Especially for its price of $70, I consider it to be too much for what it offers. Furthermore, I cannot fail to mention its need to always be connected to the internet, since during my playing time the servers went down for two days and all that time I could not play.

Finally, this aspect and its repetitive gameplay are what makes me not recommend it. Unfortunately, I highly doubt that it is one of those games that are reborn and find enormous popularity, which will cause it to be forgotten over time.

With no one to play it, there will come a time when the servers shut down. Then you won't even be able to enjoy it on your own and your money will go down the drain. Even if your curiosity is too much, try playing it with a friend who already dropped or wait until maybe some service gives it away. Otherwise it is better to avoid it. Don't forget to share us on Discord your own opinion about it if you play it.

We played Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Warner Bros. Games representative in the region.

