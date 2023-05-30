













Review: Street Fighter 6 – Welcome to the new Fighting Game Community

Yes, the first letter of introduction is not the diversity that it delivers Street Fighter 6 In its cast of fighters that come in all sizes, flavors and colors, or in the new story that users face, the challenge is to open a classic franchise to a new generation with a very special detail in the game system.

The old guard is welcome in Street Fighter 6, also those casual ones who come and go, but who know how to take out a hadouken or perhaps make a complicated grip. Those who do not have the remotest idea of ​​how to play can also pass here, as there is a control system that opens them up.

Yes, it sounds “boring” to simplify the movements of the World Warriors to a few buttons, but thanks to this, players who have no idea how to “fight” in the streets of video games, can have fun, learn and deepen in this genre. .

Street Fighter 6 point by point

The three pillars that support Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 It can feel a bit confusing because after a brief explanation of the combat system, they send you to the menu and there you see where to play. We have World Tour, Battle Hub and Fighting Ground. Let’s say we have “the story”, the large-scale challenges and a section that summarizes the arcade and more local combat.

World Tour is kind of a story mode that has a weird flavor because it’s about taking your created character through the world of street fighting Capcom. It is a totally new experience, foreign to the franchise and well, we will talk about it later.

Source: Capcom

Fighting Ground is the arcade thing, start playing online or locally, the direct thing if you don’t like to go around thinking about it. This section is certainly dependent on the connection, which is logical if you want to measure yourself against other players online and be leveling up.

Battle Hub is perhaps the icing on the cake of what SF6 offers, the problem is that it requires connection all the time and it is what shapes the experience beyond what is “always”. Be careful, the game experience does not require this section to work, come on, you can continue playing offline without problems, but you miss some sections.

Simple arcade, well done with the basics

The most classic consumers of this Capcom fighting franchise will find in Fighting Ground of Street Fighter 6 that site to throw some fights either with friends or against the PC. You can choose your favorite fighter and enjoy the story of him for this game.

The basis of this section is very clear, it has no pretensions, the joke is to play and be the best, whether you want to defeat the PC that can have a level of difficulty that is increasing or, failing that, well throw yourself challenges with friends or people online, as long as you’re online.

Source: Capcom

If you are one of the perfectionists, of those who want to take their level to the highest level, this is where you can also practice. Come on, Fighting Ground could be a simple game on its own and it would work just fine for many old school users who just want to be fighting. I am sure that many will not want to leave here.

What is a little stressful is that there is not something else, the arcade has stories with a very regular presentation. The character art is very good, but maybe something anime-like would have been a little more attractive. What is a fact is that you unlock many arts as you fight and that is a good reward since it is a time travel through the franchise.

World Tour… Or well, the real story mode

In Fighting Ground there is only, shall we say, the game in its most basic form. The new ones, those who will try to get fully into Street Fighter 6, in World Tour they will learn all the basics. Let’s say it’s the tutorial plus a story for you to develop a character and from there you make history.

This mode is a risk, for years what we do is choose a fighter from the many that the series has, follow his story and beat the bad guy who wants to dominate the world. Here you have to make your character and develop it. The idea is good for those who wanted a section with a very simple narrative.

Source: Capcom

On the other hand, because you saw it in the previews, you have a kind of exploration, you also change teachers, you learn styles. This is another great way for those new to the fighting genre to learn all the basic styles that have been with the series for decades.

This game proposal within Street Fighter 6 It’s attractive, it’s worth it, especially for new players, however, it can also be a bit tedious for veteran players, because it forces you to follow certain styles that are too simplified. What is questionable is that the fights in World Tour feel strange, because they do not run at 60 frames per second, however, it is understood that they are, because they are not ordinary fights.

Battle Hub, so you can feel like you’re in a Japanese-style pharmacy

Yes, the World Tour is a good place to develop your character, buy clothes and get creative, but where that avatar is going to shine is when you jump into Battle Hub. This is where you will somehow replicate that experience of going to the arcade and fighting against another player.

You will surely say:Why wasn’t that already done in fighting ground?”. Yes, but here it’s different, much more direct, not so random. It is a place where you can be absurd, fight whoever you want and raise your level. Sure, it’s like a kind of reception for all users who are ready to fight.

Source: Capcom

Here, in addition to having the traditional online challenges of Street Fighter 6, you will also find other game modes that make the experience certainly entertaining and a bit more flexible. You may even miss out on enjoying the arcades of yesteryear because they not only have their respective challenges, they also have ways to set records.

Putting so many things in one place sounds like a very good idea, the problem is that you are totally dependent on being connected to the Internet. If not, you miss out on certain very specific experiences that you only have access to if you are playing online. That, wherever you look at it, makes the game dependent on a section that shouldn’t be. Come on, there is no other choice but to understand it.

As I mentioned at the beginning of this review, many new players don’t want to stick with fighting games because their online side is the next uneven thing. Yes, it’s ridiculous, but it’s also reality because fighting games eventually get boring when you’re only fighting against the PC.

Fighting with your friends in person works, but fighting with other players online adds variety to the experience and can make you a better player. nature of Street Fighter 6 It is to be competitive and, well, there is no other. Now, placing a simplified combat system helps a lot for many to have fun and be competitive.

Source: Capcom

It is something more or less similar to what we have in Dragon Ball Fighterz and its autocombos, but here the novice players do not become excessively powerful or with certain advantages, they also have to learn to adapt to the classic system or accommodate the new one to be what more functional when fighting.

If you are used to six buttons, then you feel limited, especially when applying the cancel in the attacks. With the modern system, well, the game is much more direct and offensive. This makes the combat experience entertaining for all who want to take advantage of it.

Did parrying really revive?

not that in Street Fighter 6 You can relive Daigo Umehara’s parrying against Justing Wong, because that’s not the endgame base. Rather it is a counter that is more or less similar to the one you applied in Street Fighter IV to numb your opponent. The thing is here, when one comes in, you can still activate the other. I am sure that this will be a section that will be polished, because the players are going to break it.

Initially, when the blow enters completely, it leaves the opponent’s guard open, then there you can place a “critical art” and start a combination. Now making this work with two hits at the same time then it changes the double special attack. These are welcome tweaks to get you away from what SFV was.

Source: Capcom

Likewise, it is also important to emphasize that “dizzy” the opponent has to do with a bar that is below the health marker. Come on, let’s say you have a certain limited amount of counters that, if you spend all of them, you end up in a gray state where you can be at the mercy of your opponent. The way in which that bar is recovered is by parrying.

This combat system says goodbye completely to everything that SFV left behind. You no longer have V-Trigger, parrying is not only for Ryu, it is for everyone and the fights can be very spectacular. Technically this is one of those times where you really notice that Capcom put a lot of thought into future tournaments for this game.

Blessed roll back netcode

It is necessary to be objective with the topic of online gambling in Street Fighter 6, especially since those of us who participated in this review were in a controlled environment. First of all, I did have the opportunity to fight with users both from my region and from other corners of the world.

In Street Fighter V playing with someone from across the continent was a pain in the ass, not here anymore. Sure, I wasn’t in a stressed situation with thousands of other people trying to fight, but already you can tell that the netcode rollback is a difference. Hopefully and that makes those who want to grow competing online now have a better opportunity to demonstrate their level.

Source: Capcom

Hopefully with the adjustments that this Capcom game receives over time, we will have a competitive Street Fighter where everyone can shine no matter where they have to connect from. Sure, it’s not an easy task, but if they manage to perfect it, then we’ll have a much happier community.

A detail that I did not want to miss is that of the announcers. At first, you do feel like you are inside a tournament, because well, the comments are very precise and are very well related to everything that happens. Obviously, there are limitations, but surely when you face other players you will feel like you are on the Capcom Pron Tour. Let’s hope that in the future they will add more dialogues because this section was very much enjoyed.

should you buy Street Fighter 6?

Capcom wants the fighting game scene to improve as much as possible and to show that they have a community that likes to compete. Be careful, this is not an easy task and much less one that can be perfected, however, at least they are making the respective efforts and that is what is really worth it.

Street Fighter 6 it’s a much more complete experience than SFV. You can tell right away that they listened to the community and that somehow those who buy this game are going to feel like they are paying for a full game.

The two successes that make this game something worthy are in the simplification of the combat system for new players and the change in the combat mechanics so that the counters are the new base for the duels to be much more spectacular and dramatic.

The arcade and story modes are good, but could be improved or extended to make them more entertaining. Overall, we have a great Street Fighter installment that will be enjoyable for a long time.

We played Street Fighter 6 on PS5 with a code provided by a Capcom representative in our region.