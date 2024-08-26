Star Wars Outlaws Game mechanics – 75%

History – 90%

Music – 81%

Graphics – 82% Summary Outlaws offers an epic adventure into the criminal underworld of Star Wars, exploring the dark side of the galaxy. While it has some gameplay and visual aspects that could be improved, its engaging story and references to the entire saga make it a standout title for fans. Genre: Adventure



Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC



Release: 08/30/2024



Publisher: Ubisoft



Developer: Massive Entertainment

It’s been a dark time for Star Wars fans. The third season of The Mandalorian It was disappointing, Ahsoka It got mixed reviews, and we will never see a second season of The AcolyteHowever, in this chain of mediocre content, video games come to the rescue, offering us adventures that are on par with the galactic saga.

Star Wars Outlaws and their

space opera

The Criminal World

Ubisoft offers us with Star Wars Outlaws a gigantic adventure that transports us at the speed of light through several of the planets we have seen in series and films. Here we will control the mercenary Kay Vess, who, after a series of adventures, finds herself involved in events that will shape the destiny of the galaxy.

Outlaws It is situated on the timeline between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the JediIn it, we will be able to do all the things we once dreamed of as Star Wars fans: traveling at the speed of light, controlling a speedershoot a blastertake on Imperial soldiers, fight in space battles, cause trouble in cantinas, and even play sabacc.

Scum and Villainy

In many games of Star Wars We experience the power of the Jedi, the heroism of the rebellion or the strength of the Empire, but Star Wars Outlaws takes us to explore the shadows of the galaxy, that underworld full of pirates, smugglers and bounty hunters.

Outlaws It offers us the chance to deal in person with the “scum and villainy” that populate the galaxy’s criminal underworld, one that is run by syndicates and that even the Empire itself respects and allows to operate throughout the Outer Rim.

We’ll soon be embroiled in missions with the ambitious Pykes, dealing with the fearsome Crimson Dawn, infiltrating the mysterious Ashiga clan, and even fulfilling tasks for the powerful Hutts, juggling to maintain good relations with everyone in order to access exclusive missions and rewards. In addition, we’ll need to avoid someone putting a price on our heads every time we cross a planet or zone governed by one of these organizations.

Recruiting a Team

Without giving too many spoilers, the story revolves around a big heist that you and other characters are preparing against a villain, but the objective is not easy at all, so you must assemble a team that can help you achieve this almost impossible plan.

The main goal of the story will be to recruit various elements throughout the galaxy by completing missions to convince them to join your gang. Of course, you can also complete contracts for your personal benefit, which will reward you with credits, weapons, items and reputation.

Bantha Poodoo

Star Wars Outlaws offers two styles of play: we can be stealthy and solve things without resorting to the blasteror turn all of our enemies into Bantha fodder by using the different types of weapons that we will find along our way.

The game allows us to explore at our leisure the various planets we will visit, getting involved in the politics of the place, solving mysteries, stealing galactic credits, exploring ancient places or carrying out special favors for the unions so that they gain more power and their rivals are lost in oblivion.

As we explore, we will find numerous references to the entire universe of Star Warswith elements from all the movies, TV shows, comics, and even mentions of the High Republic. All of these references look pretty good in-game and never feel forced, which is greatly appreciated.

Ubisoft’s mix of hits

Outlaws’ gameplay brings together some of the best features of Ubisoft’s games: the exploration of Assassin’s Creed, the stealth of Splinter Cell, the variety of Far Cry and the action of Rainbow Six. All of these elements try to put together a title that seems to be the perfect mix of all the company’s game modes, which is developed in an acceptable way.

Needs for Improvement

Despite all its virtues, Star Wars Outlaws is far from perfect. While it has some positive aspects that are captivating, its main problem is its game mechanics, and while it is not something serious enough to ruin the experience, it is an area where it is noticeable that it lacked work.

Star Wars Outlaws sometimes feels unpolished in some aspects, such as the difficult handling of the speeders or the precision needed to trigger certain events. For example, sometimes when you want to start a mission, you need to be in the right position and place to trigger the events. Likewise, sometimes it was necessary to restart missions due to bugs or because we got stuck.

Another issue is the level design, as we often lost too much time because the tasks we had to complete were not properly displayed. Overall, we felt that the game needed a much clearer and more in-depth guide to all the possibilities on offer.

Music and Graphics: Decent but Not Memorable

Other aspects serve their purpose. The musical section tries to emulate John Williams’ style and give it that space opera atmosphere, but it has nothing extraordinary that could be memorable.

The graphics are barely adequate, occasionally struggling to display some textures. However, in general, this aspect is acceptable and, in some cases, quite attractive (the sunsets on Tatooine, for example).

Kay Vess and his Band

Although at first we did not consider Kay Vess an interesting character, the dialogues and the personality of the protagonist give her a great charisma that somehow seems familiar and fits perfectly with the world of Star Wars. She is certainly an outlaw who earned her own place in a galaxy far, far away.

Other characters, such as the droid ND-5, also add interesting elements to the story by being a commando droid from the Clone Wars and recounting his thousand and one adventures in service. Other members of the team are equally interesting, but without a doubt, ND-5 takes the crown.

And of course it wouldn’t be Star Wars If you don’t meet old acquaintances, then in your adventures you will be able to interact with some of the characters from the films, something that undoubtedly adds another dimension for all fans of the galactic saga.

Far from all the controversy over purchases and future DLC, Massive Entertainment did an outstanding job that, although it could have had better mechanics, is a golden ticket to travel to the criminal world of Star Wars in a story full of chiaroscuro that turns out to be an oasis around all the failed content that the fandom has recently experienced.

We played Star Wars Outlaws on PS5 with a code provided by a Ubisoft representative in our region.