













Review: Star Ocean: The Second Story R – The remake I didn't know I needed









Because we must admit something, the basis of Star Ocean: The Second Story R It’s dated by today’s video game standards. It’s not the deepest story, it might even be the cliché of an eternally named isekai anime that you see through Crunchyroll.

The point is that this production refreshes the entire previous concept, gives it a new presentation which is served on a fine flag in a dining room with a chandelier and then adjusts the game mechanics so that the experience is enriched 10 times.

Technically, it makes the previous installments that came out on the first PlayStation and the PSP obsolete (no disrespect to them) and gives us a game worthy of being enjoyed by a generation of players who will find a fresh and fun proposal both in its visual presentation full of nostalgia. as well as for its entertaining game mechanics.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R point by point

What is Star Ocean: The Second Story R about?

As we mentioned, the origin of Star Ocean: The Second Story R It comes from the now distant 1998 in an era where games had narrative elements that today we consider a cliché due to how repetitive they are. We have a protagonist who, from exploring space as a kind of last frontier, goes to a world devoid of technology, but full of magic and a medieval atmosphere.

The combination of a science fiction universe with the Middle Ages sounds like something that only comes in with a shoehorn and force, however, thanks to the fact that the story is simple and has a fair rhythm, the player falls into a soft spot and ends up consuming everything for the good arguments you offer.

Source: Square Enix

We have two protagonists: Claude C. Kenny – who goes from being a space cadet when he travels to another world – and Nedian Rena, a girl whose expression of continuous worry makes you think that things are not well in the place she lives. Like a good game of the time, all your decisions had repercussions and generated changes in the narrative and even in the relationships of the characters.

As you go from mission to mission and from dungeon to dungeon, you carry out combat in real time, which is the hallmark that has accompanied the series for more than two decades. The combination of all these diverse and fantastic elements once again makes Star Ocean: The Second Story Rat least in this new installment, in a very worthy experience because all the characters have something to contribute.

If Square Enix could, it should revive its 16 and 32-bit classics this way

Star Ocean: The Second Story R It is a remake in every sense of the word. But not one like The Last of Us Part I which, despite its tweaks, does not revitalize Naughty Dog’s already proven work. This Square Enix video game follows a path very similar to that of Octopath Traveler – which by the way is an original work – and Live a Live – which is more of a remaster, but very well produced.

In the aforementioned cases, a 2.5D presentation is used. This means that the scenarios are 3D and full of detail with pixel art characters and that they maintain their 2D form. The visual result is not only nostalgic, it is brilliant because it is so well executed and leaves you wondering what other 16-bit games could look like with the same presentation… Let’s say Chrono Trigger.

Source: Square Enix

Star Ocean: The Second Story R It becomes another notable example of what this 2.5D presentation gives to games that perhaps already look very old and even look bad on modern screens. If possible, Square Enix should revive more games under this concept, because the audience is going to enjoy it.

Maybe it’s an exaggeration, but what the studio in charge of this video game achieved is truly remarkable. At least the presentation of the current generation on PS5 makes us think that perhaps it is worth it for games to take so much care in their presentation.

Quality of life adjustments combine perfectly with the classic system

Unlike final fantasy either Dragon Quest, Star Ocean It has action mechanics, that is, non-continuous combat, but without losing that RPG identity of using magic or having a good diversity of skills or special movements at your disposal. If we could make an immediate comparison it would have to be with FFXVI where you manage a protagonist and have other characters doing their job separately, of course, while still having some kind of control over them.

We could say that at times the game falls into the category of titles that you can finish by pressing a button, however, taking such a position will only make the gaming experience a total drag. Following the tools we have at our disposal makes the experience much more fun.

Source: Square Enix

Just to cite an example, there is a system called “break” which is new and works when the enemies are about to turn red. If you manage to dodge in time, then you have them at your mercy, but if you do it wrong, then you are the one who is paralyzed for a few seconds and you can’t do anything. You can skip this situation, but also if you are surrounded, the “break” remains with you and they end up making you a pile.

So it has several quality of life adjustments that make the experience more contemporary and less tiring, because that is the reality with re-releases of games that are 20 or more years old: they tend to be very passive experiences and that can be boring for the new generations or slow for those who do not have as much time to play. By the way, thanks for the Fast Travel!

It is not fan service, it is designed for all the generations that played it

It must be emphasized that this is the third installment of the same game. We saw the first on the original PlayStation, then on the PSP and now in an era that seems to not find a formula for original games. Now, it is not that this title was reinterpreted or adjusted to suit the platforms on which it was released again.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R gives space for two different nostalgics. Those who played this game on PlayStation will find art from the late 90’s on the characters. There are also the anime designs that somehow preserve that presentation we saw on the PSP. Now, the new one is nothing more and looks really good.

Source: Square Enix

Likewise, the game is not pretentious. Come on! There are plenty of action moments and the fights can be very hard and complicated. That is why it is important to know how to control not only your protagonist, but also those who join your adventure. Perhaps the complaint in this section lies in the fact that perhaps these characters do not correctly execute these defensive and offensive tasks and it is important not to lose sight of them.

If to that we add that Star Ocean: The Second Story R It has even more levels of difficulty, because in reality we have a gaming experience full of challenges that will not be solved with a button as many might imagine. It is clear that there was real work to not only give versatility to the combat, but also to plant surprises that the players of the series will be grateful for when they are discovered.

Progression in the purest style of the endearing old school

One of the highlights around Star Ocean: The Second Story R is that it has complete respect for the progression of the characters. A good portion of the audience believes that a game like The Legend of Zelda is an RPG because the hero has a sword, a shield and goes into dungeons to destroy monsters when that genre is clearly adventure.

An RPG, in this case action, places a lot of emphasis on character progression, both in narrative growth and in the adjustments to the statistics that appear in the character’s abilities and even the enemies themselves. What of Star Ocean: The Second Story R It is certainly something heavy because you have to worry about making your character develop skills that seem like just another text on a Dungeons and Dragons sheet, however, having these attributes well considered can give you victory sooner or better obtaining experiences.

Source: Square Enix

Sure, we are talking about a system that is meticulous to the bones, but if that were not the case, we would have one more game where leveling up would have no real reward, just improved numbers where a +1 or +2 is not the big difference. This does not mean that it is a perfect part of the video game, this is a section that lacks clarity.

What is a fact is that those who played this title more than 20 years ago will feel welcomed with open arms, as the base is preserved. Those who enjoyed this story on the go will also feel like they have a really well-produced game on their hands.

They say that love is born through sight and Star Ocean: The Second Story R It is an instant crush, especially for those players who live with a constant nostalgic thought where “the past was better.” It’s not that we’re reviving 32-bit graphics, it’s more of a meticulously crafted presentation.

And the best of all is that the grass looks realistic or the settings are full of detail, there is great care in the light and shadows when exploring. It really seems like trifles, however, deep down it is a job worth enjoying. It’s not that they copied what was done in Octopath Traveler, it’s more about implementing a style and making it their own.

Source: Square Enix

Of course, it’s not perfect, because the movement of the characters that are in 2D is strange. With the passage of time you can get used to it. It must be admitted that the final result is artistic, if not artisanal. There is a lot of love and care in the presentation that it has. Star Ocean: The Second Story R and the end consumer will feel happy about what they see on the screen.

Now, the contemplative aspect of exploration is combined on more than one occasion with combat, which also takes advantage of all the effects that modern consoles give to today’s video games. The different duels and animations will look spectacular at all times and it is likely that this will become the new standard of quality in 2.5D RPG games.

Should you buy Star Ocean: The Second Story R?

There is no doubt that the video game industry is going through a kind of crisis in terms of originality, because not even the “unique and different” games receive the exposure they deserve and the re-releases are the ones that end up ringing in the ears of the players. that they will eventually fall furious because the companies seem to only know how to milk their franchises. But this case is different.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R It is a game that will not only attract the attention of players who want to consume something with a nostalgic flavor. Quite the contrary, we are facing the reappearance of a video game that not only takes on new life, it demonstrates that its value lies beyond a simple premise and is solidified with great game mechanics and a remarkable visual presentation.

Do you agree with our rating?

We played Star Ocean: The Second Story R on PS5 with a code provided by a Square Enix representative in our region.

