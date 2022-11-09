Review: Star Ocean: The Divine Force- the curious delivery of amazing Sci-Fi landscapes with medieval overtones | EarthGamer

in an endless RPG and among classic JRPGs, it’s easy to find low-level adventures. RPGs are long video games that allow you to have quiet moments and others that are much more dynamic. In these installments, the story, the graphics, and the mechanics must flow in a balanced way, which is why it is difficult for us to find a sufficiently remarkable installment. this year came out Star Ocean: The Divine Forcewas published by Square Enixwe tell you why we found it a moderate delivery.

This JRPG belongs to a previous saga, which is preceded by several titles. This time it maintains its action RPG formula. It is set in a medieval fantasy world shot through with notions of science fiction. In this way, it manages to be a delivery, at least, punctual with quite contrasting picturesque characteristics.

We will have three essential characters and, in principle, the objective will be to recover the cargo that one was carrying, and secondly, to find the semiomancer Midas Felgreed.

About the characters

Star Ocean: The Divine Force It has a wide enough catalog of characters, and each one with its independent story -with winks to each other-. In this way, a large universe is presented. However, at the beginning we can choose between a couple of characters: Raymond Lawrence and Laeticia Aucerius -a princess-, who is accompanied by Albaird Bergholm -her knight-.

Ray is a foreigner and will give us the context of space, the other two characters are part of the fantastic world and will teach us things about Earth.

At times, the story will seem choppy, but this will be because by being able to change characters, there will be things that one will inevitably know and the other won’t, this invites you to play the story more times in case the mechanics have caught you— although it should be noted that it is more of a wink, since there is no extra game, so the levels will be non-transferable, as will the skills and equipment—.

Now, the general cast is humorous, it is made up of inhabitants of the planet and people from abroad, which gives us a dynamic and fun delivery – for example, some do not know why their feet do not take off the ground, they do not understand the concept of gravity and others are familiar even with light-year travel, because of its context—.

In this way, coexistence becomes much more stimulating and unlocks information for everyone, making everything flow in a warm and memorable way.

It should be mentioned that links are an important part of Star Ocean: The Divine Force, We will even have private interactions so that we can live with each of the characters.

Characteristics of the narrative and the special of Star Ocean: The Divine Force

At the beginning, the narrative is quite linear and slow, even the mechanics are limited, basic and tedious, however, when we finally find the DUMA device, which is a kind of artifact that allows us to fly, everything changes for the better —is one of the most distinctive aspects of delivery—.

technical and graphics

We tried it on PS4, the performance was good, the images are amazing quality and stable, it flowed perfectly.

Also, landscapes and settings are really beautifulThey have beautiful lights and are well detailed.the images of the sky are shocking. However, the animations are a very different matter, for example, the faces and designs of the characters are quite flat and even generic. They seem more figures that do not fit with the splendid night environment. The 2D art is glamorous and polished, while the 3D of the characters, by contrast, comes across as rather poor.

the mechanics

Exploration is the strong point of delivery, despite the fact that it is not an open world, there is quite a level -as a nod to it-. We refer especially to the design of the levels: depth and height, added to the fact that we can fly —when we discover the artifact— opens up access to almost all of this three-dimensional world.

In Star Ocean: The Divine Force, the combats are presented in front of us and we can get into it, although we can also run away from them if we want to avoid them. However, once we start the fight we will have three buttons with main actions that will be limited at first, but as we progress through the story we will unlock movements that, in turn, will allow us to perform more combos and different types of attacks.

We will also have a button with a special attack that will be granted to us at an early level—in addition to the button to dodge—. In a nutshellyou start with the basics, with the promise of construction and depth.

Something important is the AP bar, because it will be responsible for giving us the opportunity to hit, however, each one, no matter how minimal, will spend energy, in other words, it will decrease the bar, which means that, despite you are in an epic battle, you will run the risk of limiting yourself, you must be careful when using your attacks.

We consider this to be quite a negative, as it starts off the delivery feeling slow or limited.

The special of Star Ocean: The Divine Force

The DUMA system is the robot —one of the most special in the title— that accompanies us, and thanks to it we will have the possibility of increasing the AP bar. Not only that, it also provides more attacks, all innovative enough, for examplehelps us reduce distance at high speeds and pounce on groups of enemiesbut, it is not limited to attack, but also has defensive moves.

We can improve it through purple points that we find on the map – hence the strong point is exploration.

The downside of delivery

Although the essential axis is exploration and in this, the landscapes are a fabulous anchor, they do not take long to wear out their brightness because they are perceived as empty and lacking a unique spark, because they do not have a more identity seal and the characters do not contribute either. a different structure of coexistence.

Like almost any RPG title, we will spend a lot of time in the menu, since we will have to customize our character – upload and change statistics. However, the letters are quite small which makes everything quite awkward, also, its presentation style is not something memorable either.

On the other hand, within this interface we can optimize each of the members of our party, however, each one must be focused on their “area of ​​specialization”, so we cannot customize freely, since each one counts. with skills and personal gestures that give them their charisma.

Also, the title is only available in English, Japanese and French. It is strange that there is no Spanish translation, this can be a bit tedious for some players.

The infinite and wonderful customization of life maps

However, we do have to mention that there is quite a bit of customization for your character, which is valuable for an installment of this type. You can customize on time, and it even seems endless, this will allow you to spend hours and hours in the video game.

Should you buy Star Ocean: The Divine Force?

It’s definitely not the best title in the series, but they tried to be more flexible—in some ways they tried to be less traditional. On the other hand, the cast of characters is good but definitely could be improved, as is the world in general.

Loyal fans will appreciate it, but RPG fans in general probably need something more polished.

First of all it is an enjoyable and quite game game.

