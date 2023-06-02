













Review: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

No matter what kind of viewer you are or what your tastes are, you’ll find something to fascinate you in this tribute to Western animation, which engulfs us in a frenzy of action and witty comedy in the hands of very endearing versions of the spider superhero. If the original adventure of Miles Morales on the big screen had already set the bar very high, this sequel surpasses it with a platinum medal.

Spider-Man: A New Universe, Miles Morales’ first feature film adventure, provided a refreshing – and much-needed – creative respite from the unstoppable tsunami of movies and TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Beyond raising some important lessons in terms of how to transfer the visual style of comic book panels with identity and originality to the big screen, he made it clear that superhero movies did not have to stick to the Disney template over and over again. , but they could risk breaking standards and, at the same time, propose a new type of successful formula.

Source: Sony Pictures Animation

The sequel, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verseconsecrates this innovation in a spectacular way and transports us to new universes – each one wonderful – full of imagination, personality and a lot of emotional charge.

Miles Morales doesn’t carry the weight of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

What just emotion could be the common thread of the plot. In Through the Spider-Verse, Thousands does not leave his leading role, however, he shares it in a very balanced way with Gwen Stacy and, as expected, with two figures that antagonize him in different ways: Michael O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099) and Jason Schwarzmann (The Spot).

Without going into too much detail to avoid spoilers, throughout the film there are endless flavors, styles, and colors of spider-manfrom an imposing Spider-Woman who kicks ass with more class and personality than any other, even a rocker Spider-Man who seems to have been taken from the cover of an 80s band album and who even has an animation that totally opposes the style of the rest of the characters and settings .

Source: Sony Pictures Animation

There’s so much happening on screen, all the time, that it’s virtually impossible to identify every joke, Easter egg, reference, tribute, or nod; it is best to simply enjoy the show with the expectation of seeing it again a couple more times to pay attention to new details.

Gwen in particular gives the narrative soul and substance., because it is shown throughout the film as a parallel to Miles; both are much younger than the rest of the alternate versions of spider-man and that means they’re hardly facing the dilemma of balancing their role as superheroes with trying to lead a relatively normal life.

They are facing their first crucial decisions. Is what they do as vigilantes always correct? what are all the consequences of trying to save the world? Can collateral damage be avoided in the most chaotic situations. There are plenty of existential questions and they are woven throughout the plot, in unison with the fight and chase sequences.

We also recommend: Glitch: Do the startalents ruin the dubbing?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is thrilling at every turn

And boy are there sequences to stay on the edge of the seat. If this second part of the trilogy can boast of anything, it is that the visual production work by the virtuoso trio of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, far exceeded what was achieved with the initial film.

The attention to detail in each character and the settings in which they operate is masterful, but above all it highlights the distinctive artistic touch of each universe, sometimes very different from one to the other, sometimes subtle, but which in the end make the through a liberating experience of colors, styles, techniques and movement worthy of an Oscar once again. But even when each element has its own traces or its unique identity, everything is integrated within a fluidity that never loses rhythm or cohesion.

Source: Sony Pictures Animation

not all in Across The Spider-Verse it is a commitment to perfection and, in a certain ironic way, it is precisely this quality that defines the themes of the film in each sense: push boundaries, defy expectations and find your own path, be the heartbreaking story of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacythe animation proposal and visual style, the amazing music or the narrative approach.

Spider-Man has always been one of the most human superheroes in comics -as well as in every adaptation to other media-, going against the stereotypes and ideals of the powerful savior, but leaving behind an endearing soul which makes us want to meet Spider-Man. background each of its facets. And this film, with its multiverse and a long parade of Spider-Men, makes us love each of those facets.

Will you dare to see it? Do you agree with the review? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.