It recently fell into my hands Sony NW-A306, a device you may not even have heard of. This is because it was designed for a very specific target as we introduced you here. Today finally, after having had some time in my hands, I’m finally ready to tell you what I think of this modern Walkman. Will it be a successful project? Let’s find out together!

Unboxing and features

Before getting into this review, as usual I want to tell you about the first impressions that this device transmits. The very small package hides the following objects inside:

1x Sony NW-A306

1x Power Cable

1x Manuals

But let’s talk about today’s protagonist. Sony NW-A306 is a featherweight of about 113 grams, the dimensions are approximately 56.5mm x 98.4mm x 11.8mm and that alone should give you a general idea of ​​how small the object is. In any case, let’s start immediately with the roundup of technical details: the display has a decent one HD resolution (1280×720), obviously touch.

Much more interesting are the relative details to audio: the device has a 10-band equalizer, DSEE Ultimate, DC phase linearizer, dynamic normalizer, ClearAudio+, Vinyl Processor. It can reproduce many formats that would take up too much space to list. It also has an exit headphone jack, one Type-C (USB 3.2 first generation), WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a microSD slot capable of expanding the 32GB stock. Everything is kept up by Android 12 stock.

sony NW-A306, a device for a few!

It’s small, inconvenient for daily smartphone actions, certainly not performing and you can’t even insert a sim. And then you might ask yourself, what do I do? Probably if you’re not looking for a way to satisfy your particular musical needs, absolutely nothing! But is it really a bad thing? Absolutely not, because this Sony NW-A306 was conceived, studied and then built to perform a single task. Everything else is outline, what matters is only one thing: guarantee you audiophile quality music!

In the course of this review, we will find out why buying this Sony NW-A306 can make sense in certain contexts, but with the solid premise that, I repeat once again, it is not a device for everyone!

At first glance this Sony NW-A306 is really a great device. There quality of materials it is evident from the first second and there are even those small details that can guarantee a dive into the past for every nostalgic of cassette players: I’m obviously talking about the physical play / pause buttons, fast forward and backward. In short, what can I say, the premises were excellent from the first second I had the device in my hands.

The main limits However, they are the very ones you will encounter on the software side. This device is not at all performing and if we combine all this with the modest screen size, many times it becomes a hassle to even open any content on YouTube, in the name of some micro slowdowns. Generally speaking, after days and days of use, I’ve come to an obvious and foregone conclusion that I already mentioned at the outset: Sony NW-A306 was born to do one thing, the rest was only thought of as a side dish.

The real strength of sony NW-A306

Taking a microsd, filled with your favorite songs (obviously lossless) you are ready to go. To begin with, one of the reasons why buy this Sony NW-A306 is undoubtedly the full Hi-Res support. Just to understand each other we are talking about an audio quality that can be translated into more than 24bit/96 kHz. Which, to give a fairly trivial comparison, far exceeds that of a CD. As if that weren’t enough we also have the help ofartificial intelligence which in the case of compressed audio files will be able to restore them in real time while listening.

How does everything I just told you translate into common practice? In a clearly superior audio quality to any smartphone or device you may have at home. Of course, you could tell me that they are subtleties, but these subtleties add up to make the difference. Therefore, when you put on your headphones in the evening, you will close your eyes and abandon yourself to voices and instruments, you’ll almost feel like you’re there too, together with your favorite artists to engrave the piece that has entered your heart. I’m certainly not exaggerating. Compared to a common smartphone, the difference in volume, bass and obviously the distinction of the instruments will be immediately clear to you. You will hear one chord much more clearly than another, and so on.

Earlier I talked about microSD and not surprisingly, because with only 32 GB of free space and not being able to count on a SIM that guarantees you to stay online even away from home, in one way or another you will be forced to resort to automatic downloads of your favorite songs and as we all know a high quality song weighs enormously more than a simple mp3. Starting from this trivial reflection, I asked myself why it was not decided to add a SIM module.

I close this paragraph with a small personal reflection, perhaps a little out of place but which I still want to leave you with: Sony NW-A306 as you could see for yourself is not sold together with any type of pair of headphones. The reasons are almost obvious and all pour into a cost factor, but at the same time it is a great pity to have opted for this solution. Sell ​​me a product designed for music, without giving me the opportunity to enjoy it to the fullest possibilities immediately after unboxing, leave a bitter taste in the mouth!

Small battery, big performance!

Sony declares up to 36 hours of music playback. Obviously this is an indicative figure that varies according to many factors, first of all: the quality of the file you are listening to. In any case, for obvious reasons I just couldn’t do 36 hours of listening in a row, but I assure you that we exceed 20 hours more than easily, unless you start to warm up the device by proceeding with downloads or updates of some kind . It is undoubtedly a great result that will make many happy. Another gem is certainly the loading speed which is just over an hour. Also excellent from this point of view.