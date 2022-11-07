Review: Sonic Frontiers – A Promising Start for the Hedgehog’s Future | EarthGamer

This November 8 arrives at the consoles of the moment, sonic frontiers. This is the most recent adventure of Sega’s blue hedgehog, which seeks to take it to another era in its games. Since we find ourselves with an open world to explore at full speed.

We already had the opportunity to play this title from start to finish thanks to Sega. That is why today we share our opinion so that you know if you should get excited or not with this return. Is it the game that I needed so much to get back on the road?

What is Sonic Frontiers about?

sonic frontiers It begins with the hedgehog, Tails and Amy on a plane trip in an unknown direction. However, they end up falling on a series of mysterious islands that have to do with the Chaos Emeralds.. Since her friends disappear, the hedgehog must look for her throughout the area, in order to get back together.

Although the story of this title is not something that impacts or has so many twists, it manages to keep the mystery until the end. As you progress you gain new information about these islands and their purpose. Plus it’s not just cutscenes that you can’t miss, there are also optional conversations that give this world more context.

Source: Sega

Perhaps the most unexpected of sonic frontiers is that he gets to play some ‘mature’ songs. Something that the hedgehog has done before, but infrequently. However, here we find several moments that left us thinking a bit.

We also can’t fail to mention that this story feels like a celebration of years of Sonic gaming. Since the characters make quite a few small references to titles from the past. Not to mention, some of the gameplay goes back to the Sega mascot’s 2D roots.

A new era for hedgehog gameplay

Now let’s talk about the gameplay sonic frontiers. Here for the first time we find an open world ready for us to explore at our disposal. Although you do have goals, it is entirely up to you how you spend your time on the islands. Whether advancing the story or discovering every nook and cranny in search of hidden treasures.

There are five islands in this game. When you arrive at each one you have no idea of ​​the details of their terrain. Therefore you should go in search of some activities that allow you to reveal parts of the map. These are very varied and quite funny. Not to mention that the rewards for completing them also serve to improve your defense and attack.

To progress through the story you need to find ‘memory fragments’ from your friends and keys to open vaults. The fragments can be freely found in different parts of the map, but you will have to explore. While vault keys are obtained from portals.

Source: Sega

These portals in Sonic Frontiers are opened by gears you get from defeating enemies. Once opened you are taken to levels with classic Sega mascot gameplay. These have some missions to complete, depending on the ones you do will be the number of keys you get. In our experience these were fun enough to go back over and over again to get all the keys.

Another aspect that we find are portals that take you to fishing holes where Big the cat is. Here you can take part in a fishing minigame where you can get different rewards. You can easily spend several hours here due to its fun simplicity, but also its relaxing music.

Sonic Frontiers makes you work for your strength

At the beginning of sonic frontiers our protagonist is at a low level in both strength, defense and speed. However, it is possible to increase these attributes as we play. Again, the items needed to upgrade require us to pull out all of our exploration tricks.

The activities to reveal the map that we mentioned also usually give seeds: some red and some blue. The red ones work to increase your strength level, while the blue ones your defense. Once you have them you can visit a wise old man who will increase your levels.

Source: Sega

In terms of speed, sonic frontiers has some little beings scattered around the map called Kocos. These are tiny and you have to be alert to their little sounds to find them. By gathering a certain number of them you must go to another sage who can increase your speed or the number of rings you can carry.

We found these to be very good incentives to keep playing and exploring the vastness of these islands. We should mention that they are quite large and loaded with activities. Although we didn’t explore all of them in their entirety, each one took us around three hours to complete its story parts. So we are talking about a game that could give you more than 15 hours of entertainment.

The combat is also quite entertaining

sonic frontiers It also presents us with a much more aggressive combat than other installments. Since here you can acquire new combos that you will easily chain against enemies later. Although it is quite simple, it becomes very showy.

In addition we must applaud the variety of enemies found in this title. There are quite a few types and they don’t all expire the same way, you’ll have to experiment. Not to mention there are some ‘mini-bosses’ on the islands that get you into some pretty unique combat.

Source: Sega

Of course we can’t leave the real boss battles behind. At the end of each island in Sonic Frontiers you will have to face a ‘titan’. These battles are large in scale and give you a feeling that you are very powerful. This due to a great combination of the attacks you can do and a soundtrack that suits it very well.

Sonic Frontiers has a few problems

Although in general sonic frontiers it’s quite a fun game and loaded with content, it has some problems. The first of these is the pop in of the game structures. It gets weird when you’re speeding around the island and suddenly structures appear in the air. Although it is not something that totally breaks the enjoyment.

It also has problems with the camera, especially when you are running on narrow paths. Since with the speed and the little space, the camera seems like it is wobbly and looks shaky.

Source: Sega

There are also some points on the map where the perspective changes from 3D to 2D. However, this is done without warning and making some movements impossible. This can get frustrating when you want to get out of an area, but get stuck in 2D.

They are problems that could be said constant, but they are not so serious at all. Of course they could be an indication that sonic frontiers could use more time in the oven. However, the end result is something quite worthy of applause.

Is it the big return that the blue hedgehog was waiting for?

sonic frontiers It was a very pleasant surprise for these last months of the year. The open world seems like a perfect fit for the future of your gaming adventures. The vastness of its islands helps us feel like this little sprinter animal. In addition to that it has many activities to complete everywhere.

The technical aspect is what is holding you back from reaching a higher place, but it feels like a very good first step. The combat and exploration are entertaining and keep you glued for the entire duration. In this aspect it is also one of the longest Sonic games, lasting over 15 hours.

Source: Sega

Throughout our 17 hours with Sonic Frontiers we never felt any tedium or boredom. For fans of the hedgehog, the general public and for those who just want to have a good time, it is an excellent option. If it already caught your attention, we assure you that you will not regret giving it a try.

We played Sonic Frontiers on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Sega representative in the region.