A couple of decades ago, there was a dream where we saw Capcom and SNK characters fight each other in a video game. Sure, it only happened in our imaginations, however, one day, both companies decided to partner and make a series of games, most of them very attractive and entertaining. Of all those productions, today it is released again SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun in Nintendo switch.

What’s the fun of bringing this game back? Didn’t you live your best times in the Neo Geo Pocket? The first explanation is that maybe a lot of people didn’t play it because they didn’t have that laptop when it went on sale. We could also blame nostalgia for wanting to see SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun at least in digital format.

I prefer to stay with the idea that SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun It is a high-quality game that, despite the years and the technological deficiencies of the platform on which it came out, is very entertaining and all fans of fighting titles from more than 20 years ago should enjoy it again.

Is it any case that you pay again to play a title from more than 20 years ago? It is time to resolve that and other doubts that come out from this review of SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun we have for you.

It’s SNK vs Capcom, not Capcom vs SNK

The first detail that we should not lose sight of is that this is a development that comes from SNK and not Capcom as it had happened with the other deliveries of this crossover, detail that we appreciate because SNK had, at that time, with a lot of experience making original portable versions of their fighting games (no ports with lowered graphics).

This means that SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun It is a proposal that presents original art and is loyal to the combat system of both companies. Speaking of systems, we have three different ones: The Average that is focused on filling a bar for specials; Counter, which seeks to create counterattack with special blows; and Rush, a very offensive mode that fills a bar with chains of combos.

In addition to each system having its specific commands such as charging power bars by combining buttons or dodging attacks, we also have three options for combat: singles, tag-team and trios. All can work both in challenges with other players and in the arcade mode where the story takes place.

SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun is a game that sublime simplifies the combat controls of Street Fighter or The King of Fighters and allows – in a very enjoyable way – that players have fun with a solid combat system and with all the arcade elements that we have known for a long time decades. In other words, he is ‘small’, but very compliant.

SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun and its original story

SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun It has a total of 26 fighters from series such as Street Fighter, Fatal Fury, The King of Fighters, Darkstalkers and other productions. It does not matter if you play in singles, tag-team or trios, the story remains the same, in the end you must defeat Bison (Vega) and Geese Howard want to join forces to do their ‘evil things’, or in this precise case, clone Iori and awaken his Orochi or Evil Ryu side, depending on the scenario.

Along the way you will find very specific rivalries depending on the player you use, for example, playing with Ryu will lead you directly to a duel against Kyo Kusanagi. From here the blows will be armed and a slight development of history that does not have great science. Getting exquisite with this section is somewhat idle, because that is how most fighting games are.

Also, the amount of characters does not seem like a lot, however, it is the mix of a good number of fighters that you will see by default and hidden. Unlocking all the combatants will be a laborious and repetitive task, but all that time can also be used to learn about all the rivalries in the game.

In addition to the traditional details we have an Olympic mode in which there are many thematic mini-games where you will find references to Metal Slug 2 or Ghost’s and goblins. We also have a Time Attack or Survival. SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun has more than one experience that goes in different directions for you to have fun.

Is it a port or a remaster?

The gaming experience of SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun it’s almost intact and depends a lot on the controller you’re playing with. If you make use of the Joy-Con, you will feel that the rhythm in the execution of attacks can certainly be deficient, while in a conventional control the experience is basically different.

From here a question arises, is it a game that received some kind of change or adjustment? Right off the bat it does not have them, it is the same and we must consider that it is a port that does not remain anything else to move SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun To the Nintendo Switch, add some customization features so you can better accommodate yourself.

Right off the bat, you have two different filters to SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun, you also have the option to change the size of the game screen by zooming out or zooming in on the Neo Geo Pocket itself. This section will allow you to see several different models of the SNK portable console, which at the moment is already an article that few have on hand.

From there on out the options are very basic and do not fit any more than the experience that this presentation can deliver. Now this is nothing negative SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun It is a very well done game with a very valuable production that begins with the quality of the game system, goes through its remarkable presentation and ends with a high quality musical section. With all this, is there any case for you to buy it?

Should you buy SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun?

The Nintendo Switch proves that it is not just the traditional place to enjoy the Japanese company franchises that we all know, there is also a robust offering of Arcade Archives, indie games and titles that many people maybe did not play because they did not have a PS3, Xbox 360 and even a Neo Geo Pocket.

In this case, SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun It is an option that caters to the nostalgia of many players, especially since it does not have some kind of adjustment or perceptible change and the experience remains intact. Now, the price is pretty cheap and if you like this crossover series, it’s a must-have digital download.

Sure, a Limited Run Games version would be a detail that all fans would applaud, however, bringing this title back is pleasant enough and enjoying it, with the use of the appropriate controls, will provide you with an experience that will take you 20 years to complete. weather.

It is a purchase that you will not regret.

We play SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun in its version of Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a representative of SNK in the region.

SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millenniun $ 7.99 USD Graphics and Sound

8.0 / 10 Positive The experience remains intact

You can customize the backgrounds

The combat controls are very well simplified

The appearance of the characters has a lot of detail

Bonus modes extend the gaming experience Negative Combats could have a better color scheme

The story falls into the cliché

Some technical deficiencies of the time





