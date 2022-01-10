The first chapter of the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin had it all

The first sequence of the last part of the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin It opens with all the harshness that chapter 75 ended, leaving Levi’s body lying on the ground, with some fingers missing and the organs destroyed inside by a thunder spear that he used to stop Zeke.

Far from this scene, an abnormal titan begins to absorb steam and the eldest of the Jaeger brothers emerges from it, while, in the distance, in the center of the Sina wall, Eren is in the middle of the siege of the troops of Marley attempting one last assault on Paradise Island. so it begins the end of Shingeki no Kyojin.

Eren’s first fight in this second half was brutal. | Source: MAPPA

More questions, but also more answers

Author’s Note: Needless to say, there are spoilers, but just in case … from here SPOILER ALERT

The premiere of this last season left us at an extraordinary point to retake the story and only confirms how well directed it is by MAPPA and Yuichiro Hayashi, who makes it clear why he is one of the favorite creators of this study.

The biggest challenge for production on this occasion is to adapt the most chaotic material Hajime Isayama has written in the decade that his manga lasted, where all the questions that seemed to be lost in oblivion suddenly return to be answered.

Eren and Reiner still have a lot of debts to collect | Source: MAPPA

This is obviously a big problem when you don’t have text or pages to spread out a little more easily; but Chapter 76 seems to have undertaken a good resolution to this problem, delivering a lot of action, so that we do not forget that this is a shonen, but also returning those great dialogue sequences that characterized the first part of the third season (which also marked Wit Studio’s downfall of this anime).

At the animation level, we once again saw some bets from MAPPA to produce computer-generated 3D models, which certainly break a bit with the style established by the studio and so far seem to be successful, more than 100% polished.

We will reach the end of Eren, Mikasa and Armin’s story | Source: MAPPA

However, this is only the beginning of this last season, so we can expect to see in the following chapters more of the waste of budget that this project had, which is undoubtedly the largest today along with Kimetsu no yaiba.

The Jaeggerists’ Plan

Zeke and Eren’s plan seems clear: it is to carry out Eldian euthanasia with the meeting of these two, who will finally be able to activate the power of the founder and influence the destiny of humanity by counteracting King Fritz’s mandate to resign from the battle.

Did you go out in the 4th season of shingeki no kyojin and Isayama had intentions to kill you but he does not do it for fear of divorce ??? ADERMICIN pic.twitter.com/l3EeOfsDog – Rosario🦋 (@shoyotrolo) January 9, 2022

Nevertheless, As Armin pointed out in one of the dialogues of this chapter, the final decision will be in Eren, who can also take the path of annihilation of human annihilation awakening the Rumble of the Earth, which remains until now the hidden threat between the walls.

This same balance between the two ideas remains in doubt, because while The Eldian army intends to destroy the other countries and take control of the Earth, the Jaeggerists questioned the plan by resisting and devising a plan for themselves, which now leaves us with three conflicting factions and at permanent war in the midst of the entire conflict.

Great start to the end of Shingeki no Kyojin

It is a fact that we all expected a lot from this premiere… and we received a lot. Not only did they give us those big flashes and big fights that a top franchise deserves, but they stuck to the narrative style that a work like this requires. Especially when the last part, he quickly animated very long passages within the manga and, despite that, he managed to get his way.

This season will end with 12 episodes, in which it will be necessary to see the most relevant and the most intense of all history, to reach that controversial ending in the manga and, also, if creative decisions were made to expand the explanations that Hajime Isayama is already tired of giving .

