One day you are a student and in the blink of an eye you become one of the last survivors in the post-apocalypse. Now it is your destiny to mold the world into rebirth. This is the plot of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne and this, along with almost all its base elements, are preserved in HD Remaster.

Like millions of other players, I got to know the series of Shin Megami Tensei thanks to Person 3, but to our surprise, testing the entire series behind it meant shelling out up to $ 5,000 MXN for a stamped copy of Nocturnal. And well, currently I suppose it will be even more difficult to get it at a good price than to get the best ending of Nocturnal at its highest difficulty.

Now that video game “preservation” is on everyone’s lips, it’s nice to know that you can get a copy of Nocturnal at a good price and, thanks to improvements in the Remaster and a couple of DLC, it is simply the best and most complete version.

On the part of visual improvements, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne It has never looked better and sharper. Plus, it has more voice acting.

Although, sadly and as strange as it may seem, the cinematics of Nocturnal They weren’t redone so they are still in square resolution and generally blurry. This is out of step with the graphic quality of the rest of the game, but let’s go in parts.

Nocturne is set in a post-apoc Tokyotolypical. The player will visit Shibuya, Asakusa, Ginza, Ikebukuro, and more.

Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne gameplay

In addition to the basics that are in almost everything JRPG, such as random encounters and leveling up, Nocturnal It has a lot of elements that are repeated in the series, but if you don’t know them, they are very new in themselves.

One of the most outstanding is the ability to talk and negotiate with the demons you meet to convince them to join you.

Kazuma Kaneko’s art shines and has a much darker mood than the latest Persona installments.

It is important to have several demons, even to spare, because they are not only your teammates, but you need at least two to merge them and become stronger.

There is also the famous mechanic of exploiting the enemy’s weaknesses so that they take more damage.

Now, the progression of the protagonist, called Hitoshura in the canon, is based on the Magatama, objects that you can “consume” so that the next skills you learn are of that class, such as physical attacks or healing.

Surprisingly, these elements that are repeated in several games of Shin Megami Tensei (mostly bargaining) don’t feel old in Nocturnal. It is a very functional JRPG that refused to age.

The phase of the moon is also very important in the gameplay of Nocturne.

Every time I started playing for a few minutes, I realized that in a blink of an eye, more than three hours had passed. This rarely happens to me with a game that I have already finished, no matter how remastered it is.

Dante is back!

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne It has several versions, but one of its most outstanding characteristics is that in one version the special guest is Raidou Kuzunoha, from the series of Devil summoner. While in another it is Dante himself, from the series of Devil may cry.

In HD Remaster you can play both.

By default there is the Raidou version, but with the Maniax Pack downloadable content, several segments have the famous protagonist of Devil may cry.

In addition to this optional appearance, there are other downloadable content.

Nocturne is a difficult game, however a new difficulty called “Pious” was added, which is a free download.

For including its two most important versions and the best visual and sound, Nocturnal has become the best entry point for the base S serieshin Megami Tensei. Maybe it always was, but before I had a hard time recommending it due to the difficulty of this game. Now even this was resolved with the new difficulty.

Even though he’s almost 20 years old, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne it is still one of the best exponents of the JRPGs. The deep story and challenging gameplay become a great foundation for this definitive remake.

We play Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster for PS4. It is also available on PC and Switch.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Graphics and sound

8.0 / 10 Positive A remastered classic

Your battle systems still feel current

You can choose Raidou or Dante with DLC

A new difficulty if you just want to know the story Negative The cutscenes were not redone





