In 2010, the work of Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott pilgrim, it jumped to theaters and was a resounding failure at the box office, so much so that it did not recoup the investment of the study. Now, the film directed by Edgar wright It was quite entertaining, but maybe it didn’t have the marketing apparatus it needed to grow. On the other hand, the video game that Ubisoft developed did well.

The reviews at the time spoke of an entertaining game, with an arcade theme and game mechanics that reminded you of titles like Streets of Rage. In the beginning, Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game had no online game and they could, they also added DLC and other elements to extend its life, the point is that it suddenly disappeared from both the Xbox Live store and the PlayStation Store.

If you had your digital copy on Xbox 360, you could no longer download it again, while on the PlayStation it was still possible to download the game without problems, but the fear that Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game disappeared forever, was always there.

As we mentioned, ten years later, Ubisoft announced the return of Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game in a definitive edition that would now be published for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Sure, it’s still a digital edition, but seeing the game back is a relief to many who couldn’t get it at the time for various reasons.

How does Scott Pilgrim feel 10 years later?

It’s no lie that Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game It is not a perfect game, but it does not stop being entertaining. It is an arcade proposal that takes many elements of the Streets of Rage game and translates them into a video game based on the world created by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

The mechanics of Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game They are very clear: a button for a strong blow, another for the weak, another to jump and one more that serves to defend yourself. As you level up, your character learns special moves that range from very simple sweeps to devastating attacks.

The progression is very basic and understandable, you level up, your parameters change. Do you want more power? You need to buy items so much to get your numbers up. There are enemies of all sizes and abilities, even, it could be said that they are very well programmed because they are not easy opponents to defeat.

Of course, everything said before received no adjustments or fixes, it is identical to everything you played ten years ago. What is extraordinary about this section? Well, the answer is very simple, preservation of a product that many enjoyed and wanted back because, due to lack of backward compatibility or expired licenses, it was no longer possible to enjoy.

Content for after finishing it

One of the clear advantages it has Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition – is that it comes with more game modes and more characters to play. Let’s go! If honoring Streets of Rage wasn’t enough, they could do it with sports titles from the creators of River City Ramson.

The great thing about this section is that they are other experiences that are worth enjoying, especially if you couldn’t play them at the time. What is available? Boss Rush, Survival Horror, Battle Royale and Dodge Ball. Not all of them can be enjoyed separately, but the option is there and it is perfect for you to play with your friends.

All these additional game sections extend the life of the game a little more. Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game In case you’re already tired of finishing it, it’s your joke to finish it on the highest difficulty. Now, these details make you think that this complete edition should have come out nine years ago, but for various reasons it did not happen.

The bugs are still there, but Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game keeps doing great things

We will be very clear, Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game It is not a perfect game, it has a lot of fan service, an endearing story and very addictive mechanics, but from there to being a title that should go down in history is something else. Let’s say you have a lot of errors in physics and many times mobility is certainly unfair.

You can get used to and learn from these design mistakes, but you also wonder if it hadn’t been a good idea to make some adjustments here and there in the game’s source code, especially so that you feel a real improvement in a title that surely you already enjoyed ten years ago.

On the other hand, maybe it lacked a bit of additional content, some galleries of how the game was developed, a trailer for the movie or animation, those little details that make you think that you are acquiring an item whose value is beyond get back something that maybe you lost.

With this in mind, it is also unfair to say that the experience is identical; the game runs smoothly at 60 frames per second and is in high definition. The music is also very clean and the whole visual theme remains intact. It’s even already scaled to 4K, a detail that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X take advantage of. Let’s say we got one for another.

We also recommend: Xbox Series X vs PS5: Which one should you buy?

The real hero is Limited Run Games

The joke of bringing back Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game is to preserve the game once again, even if it is in digital format, especially when there is a clear backward compatibility between consoles. Just as you can enjoy this Ubisoft title on PS4 and Xbox One, you can do it on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This, ‘put your hand down’, extends the life of the product.

Now, the joke is that for him to be alive for much longer is to have Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game in physical format and what Limited Run Games is doing to give you a copy with the entire game on PS4 or Nintendo Switch is wonderful. Sure, it’s like buying a rental car key, but you can play it without the need for an Internet connection, for example.

Get a copy of Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Limited Run Games will not be easy, especially since they are limited edition items, however, having it will make this production not disappear again when some movement happens with the owners of the license. You somehow own a copy.

Does this affect digital copies? Of course not, they are articles that can coexist, but, it is a fortune that Ubisoft and Limited Run Games have agreed that a niche game like Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition – now it will stay alive for much longer.

Should you buy Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition -?

If you no longer have the digital version of your Xbox 360 or did you miss buying Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game in PS3, You must give yourself the opportunity to buy this complete edition that we could say that it is a definitive version for all the DLC that is included.

It is an entertaining game, with good game mechanics and production values ​​that clearly appeal to the nostalgia of the players and lovers of the story written by Bryan Lee O’Malley. On the other hand, it is not a perfect game, we could even say that it is not ‘for everyone’, but its quality is proven.

It has no new things, it is the story of defeating the ex-boyfriends of Ramona Flowers and that Scott pilgrim understand the value of self-esteem and respect. Sure, you don’t see that so much in the game, much less in the movie, but in the comic, it is. Give it a try that you will not regret.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Complete Edition Graphics and sound

8.5 / 10 Positive Come back after many fans asked for it

The game aged very well

The soundtrack keeps shining

Bring content that you may not have played at the time

It will have a physical version Negative No new content

Has the same mistakes from the past

They were able to add content such as behind the scenes or concept art galleries





