The first thing you should know is that, ironically, the Galaxy S21 does not improve the specs of the S20, this with the intention of reducing the price of the new model.

Since the S21 is not the advanced model, obviously the screen is smaller, but this also brings some advantages.

General layout Samsung Galaxy S21

Almost a year ago we tested the S20 Ultra and one of its biggest downsides was its size and how uncomfortable it felt in the hands.

Now, this is one of the biggest advantages that the S21 has over the advanced version of last year’s model, as it is much more comfortable and lighter. For comparison, the S20 Ultra weighed 220 grams and the S21 only weighs 169.

The camera also stands out less and in general, it is an aesthetic mobile that looks very elegant.

In addition, this mobile has improved durability with Corning Gorilla Flass Victus, the most resistant Gorilla Glass so far. With a week of use, the mobile did not present any imperfections on the screen. Something weird on cell phones today.

Performance

Although don’t be fooled by the “drop in specs”: The Galaxy S21 maintains very good specs with a good processor. The S21 comes with 8GB of RAM; although if you opt for a Galaxy S21 Ultra there are 12GB or 16GB.

The camera is very good and is very sharp especially in the daytime, however it has fewer zoom options than previous models. Still, the quality of the photos will not disappoint anyone.

And when it comes to video, it’s surprising its SuperSteady technology could even eliminate the need for a stabilizer.

On the other hand, the glossy screen offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. This advantage is seen especially if you usually play video games on your cell phone.

Daily use

The battery lasts around 24 hours without charging with standard use. A decent duration, but nothing remarkable.

And speaking of charging the cell phone, here comes a somewhat controversial decision: this Samsung does not have a charger. That is, it comes with a cable, but not with the eliminator to connect to the light.

Personally, we had no problem with this section, but this will depend on each user.

Now let’s go to the biggest disadvantage of the S21: It does not have support for a microSD, so you will not be able to expand its storage. Will 128GB of storage be enough? This question must be asked by each user.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 worth it?

For all the above, the Galaxy S21 is a very good option if you are looking for a high-end cell phone that is comfortable and is not one of the most expensive.

Of course, if you are looking for a mobile to store a lot of multimedia content, this could not be the best option.

Right now you can pick up the 128GB Galaxy S21 for $ 21,499 at the store. official Samsung.



