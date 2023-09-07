During this 2023, SEGA has remained somewhat modest in terms of major video game releases, since we have not seen anything great beyond Like a Dragon Ishin. And it seems that this tranquility will continue until his mascot finally arrives with Sonic Superstars, a return of the blue hedgehog to the field of two dimensions that is not only focused on the experience for a single user. Of course, while the ground is being prepared there are games that are going to keep the fans of this company entertained and that is Samba de Amigo: Party Central, which would bring back this franchise of Latin rhythms that had been in existence for just over a decade. oblivion. It’s certainly been a surprise, since games of this style are becoming less and less, I mention it on a general level. I think we remember that we first learned about this game during a Nintendo Direct, which also announced that it would only come to Switch, something that would be a kind of tradition. Since the last installment of this franchise was released only on Wii due to the type of control, it requires a lot of movement to play.

The truth, what has caught my attention the most is that in the repertoire of songs songs from the titles of Sonic The Hedgehog were promised, and since I am a fan of this mascot, it was obvious that I was not going to stay awake looking forward to it, besides being curious about the topics that are somewhat more modern and even anime. This is how we got to this little text, since the game has already been released and SEGA has kindly provided us with a review code, this with the simple objective of letting you know if it’s worth it in the end. And above all, to verify if it is still profitable for the company to continue releasing games from the saga or to bury it again for an eternity along with many others such as Jet Set Radio. Will it be a good thing that the Samba de Amigo franchise returns for this modern age that has almost no room for rhythm games? Or maybe, is it important that he is present because he can somehow innovate in the genre? Well, we are going to find out in the new Atomix Review that we have prepared with pleasure for all of you who are still not so convinced to buy it.

So take your maracas and your best Latin dance steps, because it’s time to enter this world where moving to the beat is everything and that’s literal, since being wrong means losing everything here. Let’s check if Samba de Amigo: Party Central is that return that fans of the company that created Sonic were waiting for, or if perhaps it’s something that can go unnoticed, because there are times when nostalgia fails to sell despite the efforts.

To move controls or press buttons

As already established, this game is focused on the rhythm that focuses on the use of maracas, which in this case are the movement controls of the Joy-Con, and this makes it one of the titles that uses them best, since Nintendo’s own titles hardly take advantage of them, nothing beyond 1-2 Switch and they are not even that good video games.

The way we are going to play is through popular songs from pop culture, which this time are current and some a little older. Among the repertoire we find songs by Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Ricky Martin and even Pitbull. And it is understood that many of them are Latino, but even so that essence of mambo and cumbias do not fit together very well, leaving more striking themes aside.

Within each stage, notes will appear in the form of little balls that must be activated just by passing through a ring, and we will activate this action by moving our Joy-Con in the indicated direction. We have three rings on the left and another three on the right, so there are six movement alternatives to use.

There are different levels of difficulty and each one will make the player much more aware of the screen, because if he misses too many notes he will lose the game after a short time. To this is added, that there will also be moments in which the player is required to put certain poses shown on the screen, something that follows the combo of notes.

Speaking precisely of the combos, these are kept as long as the user does not miss one of the notes, and it does not matter if they do not come out in perfect, the counter remains intact if it only stays in Good. The purpose of keeping the correct notes in a row is to obtain a rank at the end of the game, which goes from D to S, and that in turn will give us experience points and coins, which are used to unlock skins and other extras .

In general, this is how Samba de Amigo is played, with the little balls going through the rings and moving the Joy-Con at the correct moment. Of course, something that is annoying is having to calibrate the controls often, because if you don’t, it is likely that they will not respond well despite the fact that the user makes the correct movement that in the end is not reflected on the screen.

Also, for those of you who aren’t really into motion controls but have enjoyed button-based rhythmic experiences like the Final Fantasy titles, thankfully there’s the option to play by pressing the controllers. That can be done with the sticks or directional buttons, and it will be the perfect way to play for those looking to break records, although for me that takes the soul out of the game.

It is worth mentioning that the game in its base form contains 40 songs by different artists, as well as SEGA’s own songs, and yes, Sonic The Hedgehog is still one of the guests of honor to lend his most famous songs. So, let’s say that it is a varied repertoire, but that it was able to preserve classic songs like Mambo No. 8.

Dance with friends or compete against the world

Within Samba de Amigo: Party Central we are going to find several game modes, which first offer us the single player experience, which only consists of playing the songs in different difficulties. To this and as we already mentioned, they will give us experience points and coins to buy objects within the program.

After this we have the World Party, which is a kind of Deathmatch in which we can place ourselves in a world ranking, trying to get the highest scores to be victorious. And it is that here there are no difficulties, since we are fighting against people like us who have decided to connect to the internet and demonstrate their dance steps.

We move to a closer field with Party for Two, which offers us different modes that go from local cooperative to duel in which two people in the same place are going to face each other to beat the other. And of course, there is also a detail related to mini games that will take us out of the hoops with balls for a moment to hit some good home runs that require our maximum precision.

Finally we have two more modes, the first is Streamigo and I also play with friends, the first is a kind of completion of missions in which we must become the ultimate dancer of the networks. As for the interaction with friends, it consists of getting the best score, it can be up to four and for this you have to have them added to the console and create rooms.

On this occasion, Samba de Amigo could have been used for a campaign mode, something that encourages the player to try all the musical themes, but it seems that they have not wanted to make an effort in this area. And as I already said, not all songs are something you would expect, so easily a large part of the public is not going to play certain songs because they hate them or simply do not know the original artist of the song.

Really compared to other installments, it does not innovate too much, since it remains practically the same as that of the Wii, only the online part is added, which is already a daily occurrence in all today’s games. Of course, to have meetings with friends it will help the fun factor a lot, and that precisely makes it superior to other titles that are dedicated to multiplayer, the perfect example can be neither more nor less than Everbody 1-2-Switch!, to which to overcome it is not complicated at all.

That is to say, it is a game that serves to have a cool couple of hours but there is not much more to contribute, it is not like to get hooked, just to entertain yourself in meetings or while you wait for your appointment with the dentist in the patient room.

Colorful, mambo-calling graphics

Something that we cannot deny with Samba de Amigo: Party Central, is the fact that it has user-friendly graphics, with the use of fluorescent colors that take us to a kind of neon-style city, with purple standing out. Added to that are interesting character designs while retaining the magic that has made this franchise so special.

Even at some point we will see Sonic present to take out the best dance steps in a setting inspired by his first adventures in three dimensions. Obviously, since it is a SEGA franchise, there will be songs to try that, although they are good, I don’t feel that they are very in sync with the maracas, much less with Latin rhythms.

There is also the matter of the costumes that can be equipped to Amigo and that he can wear them on the dance floor, these are of various colors and designs that go hand in hand with the title. However, for fans of references we have AIAI costumes from Super Monkey Ball and even Tails from the favorite brand of this Japanese company.

In general, the graphics part is very good for the type of product that the video game is, it is not a disaster but it is not a graphic marvel either, because in the end it does not need to stand out in the section. The series has always remained modest and doesn’t need to change much. The only thing that would have been appreciated is the detail of innovation in gameplay.

Party that does not innovate but at least has fun

To close this review, we can say that SEGA tried to return to the Samba de Amigo franchise after quite a big forgetfulness, and that at the same time, it didn’t manage to be something really engaging. Well, despite having current issues, I feel that those really Latin rhythms have been left aside to go completely to pop with electronics.

Of course, the fun factor is greater when playing in company, and I do not mention online, but local game with people who get in tune to dance to the perfect rhythm, either with buttons or motion control. And yes, calibrating the Joy Con is a constant, since the vibration usually works not at all times and therefore there will be some lost points.

In short, if you want to spend fun times with family and friends, you can definitely buy it to enrich your Switch collection, as it is not really an expensive game. However, if you were expecting a revolution in rhythm titles, that’s something you’re not going to find; but we can say that at least it entertains to some extent.

Remember that Samba de Amigo: Party Central is available on Nintendo Switch and Meta Quest 2. In addition, there are deluxe editions for those who like to enrich their music catalog a little more.