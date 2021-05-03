SaGa Frontier: Remastered is, without a doubt, one of the most peculiar experiments of Square enix. At the time, it was released for the PlayStation original in 1997 in Japan becoming an immediate hit and one of the most popular releases of that year.

However, in USA got to have a bad reception. It had low sales because that same year it was Final Fantasy VII, the most remembered JRPG of 1997. Now it is part of the remasters that Square enix is performing, but is it worth a try?

I will be direct with you: If you played this video game before or if you did not know it, but were interested in trying it, this is the best version you can buy. This reissue is superior to its original version, both in the technical section and in its new details that improve the video game experience.

However, if you don’t know SaGa Frontier Remastered or they did not live that time of the JRPG of the late 90’s, early 2000’s (because since I was babies or they were not even in plans), maybe it is worthwhile to stay and read this review that can help you decide whether or not to enter this game that can easily exceed one hundred hours.

The best thing about SaGa Frontier Remastered is its story

Without fear of being wrong, I can say that the best it has to offer SaGa Frontier Remastered it is its narrative, its history and its characters. Unlike other classic JRPG’s of the time like Final fantasy, Chrono Trigger or Valkyrie Profile, this one does not offer a linear story.

This one offers you eight different stories with their own plot twists, characters and development. In fact, they included Fuse, a new selectable character that unwraps and closes with a flourish all the loose ends that this saga had. This reissue is all that its director, Akitoshi Kawazu, I was originally looking to tell.

Each character feels special and different with different characteristics that make him stand out. For example; is Asellus which is a human who was turned into the race Mystic by the emperor of the kingdom or you have to T260G a robot that was created by a big industry or even wild creatures like Riki.

Each story could be its own game or DLC with its own plot twist; from action, horror, terror, existential themes, etc. In fact, you can build a set of up to 15 characters divided into 3 teams, for each of the games you start.

In addition, for its time this type of creative decision was novel. Saga Frontier Remastered I did not place any limitation on you with respect to your decisions. Do you want to go fight a final boss in the first hour of the game? Yes, you can. Do you want to start all the campaigns to know when their stories will intersect? You can do it, no one is going to stop you.

Except, the gameplay. And of course, the merciless difficulty that he himself Akitoshi Kawazu I wanted to print: “While gamers ask me to make it easier, the more I want to make this game more difficult.”

The gameplay of Akitoshi Kawazu

In the words of its own creator, Saga Frontier Remastered It is a difficult video game. This has a very high learning curve and an obtuse difficulty, both due to technical decisions and its design. This is a video game that if you didn’t know it before, you have to play it with a guide at hand. Because the video game will not tell you what you have to do to attack, how to enter a fight or the most important thing: If your characters fall in combat, you will not return to the save point, YOUR GAME IS OVER, NOT TO RETURN.

Now, I am a TryHard that has more than 160 hours in Hades or what in Fae Tactics put the highest difficulty without knowing what the game was about. But SaGa Frontier Remastered Suppose that you have already read all the guides on the internet before taking it.

This is only the tip of the iceberg in these decisions to make this video game something INACCESSIBLE for the public. Although its combat system pleased me because it is a classic sand JRPG like Chrono Trigger where you see your team of characters go into battle, you can do combos and special attacks using WP and JP, I couldn’t shake the feeling of not knowing what was going on. But, here is the second part of your design problem.

Information that could be useful to you

Nowhere in any combat do they give you information VITAL In order to progress, how much life does the enemy have to overcome? No idea. What is the level I have? I don’t know. When will I learn a new skill? How did I ever do that combo of all my characters that did over 15,000 damage? I just had faith.

This information is crucial, but they won’t show it to you. Worse yet, discovering that you WP and JP They are not rechargeable magic numbers, unlike your HP yes or that you LP they can make you lose a character until you go to a INN to rest unnecessarily raises the accessibility barrier unnecessarily. In the end, these problems are solved with a guide to SaGa Frontier RemasteredSo why hide them?

Now, do you want to learn magic? There are two ways: buy it or go to each of the areas, ask if someone teaches you and meet the challenges they put on you (be careful: they don’t tell you either, but you only get one chance). Or you can also take a weapon, even if it is not the most related to your character (that’s right, there are also affinities) and use it in combat to get new spells that use WP.

And finally there’s grinding, which can take up to two hours to advance one or a couple more scenes in the story of SaGa Frontier Remastered. But fortunately, you can speed up your fights, dialogues and movements up to three times the speed. And, you have the option of making quick saves at all times.

I recommend you save your game on several occasions and several times, because remember that if you run out of LP with your main character, this is over.

The most beautiful thing about SaGa Frontier Remastered: Its setting and graphics

I won’t lie to them, the first thing that attracted me SaGa Frontier Remastered was its graphic section. The art of Tomomi kobayashi it is simply beautiful. Each of his illustrations tell us something about his characters, about the story that we have just witnessed or about the area that we have just discovered. But, this does not end with concept art, the world is in a pre-rendered 3D background that takes you into its world. The more than 100 hours that this video game can last are going to be a wonderful graphic delight.

In this reissue of SaGa Frontier Remastered They have made an undeniable polish in the graphic section taking it to the next level. Certainly, they have nothing to envy other classics of the time such as Final Fantasy VII that have also been remastered, today like yesterday it still looks incredible.

Despite this, there are technical details like on-screen touch controls that can be disabled from the options menu. The graphic section is, without a doubt, one of the jewels of this video game.

On the other hand, the music did not receive as much affection as the gallery of images of the artist or the reworking of backgrounds, characters or environments. However, for the inclusion of Fuse, the composer Kenji Ito He did a new job that makes him stand out from the rest of the video game’s musical pieces. Maybe it’s not my playlist Square enix favorite, but I will not deny that I was humming several songs from SaGa Frontier Remastered while you were cooking, ironing or working.

If you are a fan of classic JRPG music for its soundtrack that combines orchestral melodies with chiptune, this will become one of your favorites. Kenji Ito knew how to squeeze all the juice out of PlayStation original at the time that remains valid until now.

Do I need to buy SaGa Frontier: Remastered?

Yes. Of that I am sure, this version is much superior to its original version of PlayStation in all its sections. And, although it has details that work against it, the history, music and its innovations of its time are worth it.

SaGa Frontier Remastered It is a game that is difficult for the wrong reasons, but it is nothing that is not solved with a guide (except for grinding, but not everything can be perfect).

Especially if you studied arts, solely because of the gallery of images of Tomomi kobayashi worth it. If you are also a fan of the classic JRPGs from the beginning of this century, it is a must buy that will last you more than 100 hours between its various characters, alternative endings and GRINDING. However, go with the caveat that its mechanics and difficulty can be quite merciless.

SaGa Frontier Remastered is now only available on Steam, Nintendo switch, Playstation 4, ios Y Android. This review was based on the PC version of Steam.

SaGa Frontier Remastered Graphics and Sound

8.5 / 10 Positive Good replayability

Every story is good

Incredible graphics Negative Not very accessible

High difficulty curve

Bad grinding design

Can easily feel repetitive





