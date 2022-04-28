It has been 84 years… but it seems that the market for GPUs and PC components has finally entered the stability it was in before the pandemic and the explosion of the crypto market. With this in mind, it is safe to say that NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 Ti is perhaps the winner of this new reality, as it is the one that offers the best performance for its price.

The NVIDIA 3000 series has been on the market for a while, but it is clear that although its focus is on gaming, these are monopolized by cryptocurrency mining and other similar technologies. This has made that despite so many reviews and so many benchmarks, this series of GPUs is practically unattainable for its target audience.

Likewise, most of the games on the market have also been adapting to the new rendering and rasterizing technologies offered by these graphics. Regardless of whether an RTX 3070 Ti is worth buying, the question is: what can I use it for?

If you say that to mine cryptocurrencies, I kindly offer you to go to the exit, because as well NVIDIA indicates it, these GPUs are designed to play… and that is what they are designed for. This series is the most powerful that has ever been made and is hand in hand with the new generation of video games, but it also comes to make gaming experiences of all kinds much more rewarding.

RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition: Benchmarks

The test bench for this review was the following:

CPU: Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition

RAM: GSkill Trident Z Neo (16GB, 3600MHz)

Storage: SanDisk Extreme SSD V2 (1TB)

Motherboard: MSI MPG 570X Gaming Edge

PSU: Corsair CX750F

Cooling: MSI MPG CORELIQUID 360R

4K benchmark

4K rendering is becoming more and more popular and although it was previously only really possible with the RTX 2080, the 3000 series surprised with its power and in practice it is effective. Although he suffers and begins to have temperature problems (partly because it’s spring and partly because its components are overtaxed), the work takes it out and with a good cabinet cooling setup or with active cooling, this problem can be well solved.

Within the games that were tested for this review, all of them were able to run above 30 FPS without problems, except for Cyberpunk 2077, which despite having performance improvement patches, it is evident that it is still not perfectly optimized.

Due to the requirement, it is necessary to have a powerful enough CPU to not limit the graphics and enough RAM (depending on the game) so that the tasks can be executed properly, without generating a bottleneck that can become very pronounced at this degree of demand.

RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition (4K) FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Ultra) 67FPS (58FPS -1%) COD: Warzone (Ultra) 46FPS (38FPS -1%) Total War: Warhammer 3 (Ultra) 36FPS (29FPS -1%) Fortnite (Ultra) 90FPS (71FPS -1%) Cyberpunk 2077 (Ultra) 38FPS (29FPS -1%) Control (Ultra) 58FPS (49FPS -1%)

Control was a heavy but successful test for the RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition | Source: Remedy Entertainment

2K benchmark

Where the NVIDIA 3070 Ti shines most is in 2K resolution. Here it is much easier to see its capabilities, in which we see everything above 70 FPS with perfectly balanced minimums and with much more balanced temperature management than in 4K.

With this being NVIDIA’s base design, you’ll likely find some that have better air-cooling systems, but all of this will have a bigger impact for the airflow design of your case, more than just the flow design of your GPU, regardless of manufacturer.

RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition (2K) FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Ultra) 75FPS (61FPS -1%) COD: Warzone (Ultra) 82FPS (70FPS -1%) Total War: Warhammer 3 (Ultra) 71FPS (55FPS -1%) Fortnite (Ultra) 195FPS (169FPS -1%) Cyberpunk 2077 (Ultra) 78FPS (61FPS -1%) Control (Ultra) 100FPS (85FPS -1%)

Fortnite gains stability, quality and performance with this GPU | Source: EpicGames

Benchmark FHD

Finally, most PC gaming is still running in FHD and for this resolution the RTX 3070 Ti is a total overkill. Temperature management becomes completely manageable and affordable, which would also allow going for OC (manual or by predefined profiles) without having to worry so much about the results.

Also, the tests were done on the highest graphics settings, so lowering the quality a few settings will give even better results on competitive titles like COD: Warzone, apex legends, Overwatch, Valorant either CSGO.

RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition (FHD) FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Ultra) 101FPS (94FPS -1%) COD: Warzone (Ultra) 112FPS (96FPS -1%) Total War: Warhammer 3 (Ultra) 192FPS (157FPS -1%) Fortnite (Ultra) 264FPS (241FPS -1%) Cyberpunk 2077 (Ultra) 85FPS (70FPS -1%) Control (Ultra) 136FPS (116FPS -1%)

Heavy games like Warzone run smoothly and at full FHD | Source: Activision

Ray Tracing: reality or gimmick?

A debt that gaming seems to have with everyone is Ray Tracing. There are few experiences that can really do justice to what is meant by this technology. It is clear that it is possible to access it even with an RTX 3060, but the result is always a bit confusing when balancing it.

In this case, we have a much clearer ray tracing capability, but again it will depend on the resolution. At FHD and 2K it is enjoyable and the RTX 3070 Ti never falls short. In games like Minecraft you can get between 30 and 70 FPS depending on the world and the settings in question.

Minecraft RTX is a tough test for any system | Source: Mojang

In others like Controlthe results range between 30 FPS depending on the quality settings, but since this is the maximum test of the GPU, thermal performance leaves a lot to be desired. Temperatures in all cases rise to 90 °that although they are manageable, they are not at all optimal or desirable because we will begin to see thermal throttling constantly.

RTX 3070 Ti, the best GPU in value for money

GPU prices are falling and everything indicates that they will do so over time. The euphoria of cryptocurrency mining descends like Icarus from the sky and that’s good news if you want to play and not get rich with two simple applications.

In this scenario that is coming, the RTX 3070 Ti is perhaps the best option if we take into account the current market prices. The 3060 series, despite having lower performance, does not differ much in price from it. In additionthe 3080 and 3090 series continue to be the ones that present the greatest shortage and therefore the ones that will lower their price the least, whether the market is regulated or not.

The best your pesos can currently buy is a 3070 Ti | Source: NVIDIA

In addition, His capabilities are all-encompassing. From 4K to Ray Tracing (with reservations) and these are also not market or performance standards that can be taken as normal. Conversely, in FHD and 2K at maximum settings quality shines like its older sisters and far exceeds the models that precede it.

Right now it seems like the choice is clear for the average gamer and that is the RTX 3070 Ti.

