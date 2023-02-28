returnable It is one of the games that makes the best use of each square centimeter of the playstation 5. The effects, loading times, use of the DualSenseeverything works perfectly in a way in which you feel that you really housemarque knows how to exploit the potential of a console. But times change and every day it is more common for an exclusive to jump to PC.

The moment came to returnable of going to PC and, like the other PlayStation ports, it has its strengths and weaknesses, especially since we are talking about a title that requires the not inconsiderable amount of 32GB of Ram to run well, which certainly sounds illogical for several players.

The question here is that the game arrived, does it work? do you have options to winnow? Is it a failed job? These and other questions will be answered in this review of a very important title for those who have a PS5, since it was theirs, but now, perhaps the PC is a better home for this installment.

Returnal arrived on PC, to be patched and improve over time

Like the games spider-man, Uncharted or the same port of sackboy, returnable It welcomes you with a nice menu so that you can configure it before playing. Yes, it seems like a tedious and boring task, however, it is necessary to keep an eye on it so that you find the best possible game configuration.

The difference, it should be noted, is that after you move to the settings, a very special and particular detail will appear: a benchmark to see if your machine is ready to suffer and run it. The good thing is that you can notice in action how beautiful it could run or not returnable on your team, however, those results are more or less clear cut, because the game has its shortcomings.

You see, the moment you let the benchmark be the operating parameter of the game on your PC, you don’t expect the different stuttering problems that happen when you’re playing. This, regardless of the quality of your teamThey will appear from time to time. You could have a 4090 and the error would be better, but it shouldn’t happen with recent hardware anyway.

On the other hand, it is also important to point out that the configuration allows you to see in real time all the adjustments that you are making. Come on, this is an option that came with the Marvel’s Spider-Man remaster and it’s nice that we see it here again and without the need to restart the game every time we make a change.

More setup lessons

One of the reasons why returnable It can be a kind of school subject in which you learn to configure a game on a PC because it tells you in detail how each setting affects the performance of your equipment. It sounds silly, but in reality it is certainly useful when looking for the best version of the game to make your experience worthwhile.

The best thing is that it tells you in very simple details how your CPU, GPU or VRAM work when running returnable. Yes, sometimes you’re going to get scared, but it’s better that they give you a warning than not tell you anything. On the other hand, the options do not stop there. One thinks that because NVIDIA releases drivers for all games, because NVIDIA or AMD don’t, or there is no support for those platforms.

Fortunately, this development has to take advantage of DLSS, Intel GPU, also AMD’s, everything is there and it will depend on one to get the best possible benefit from it, except for the game to look and run well. These kinds of options give PC users that extra opening that consoles don’t.

Just as we have support with various graphics cards, we also have the detection of various types of monitors and if you are one of those who like to play with “ultra wide” quality, then you can find that 21:9 experience here. Although it also seems that this is the limit, because something much broader is not going to run for you, which is also rare.

Returnal looks great on PC

The truth is that DLSS in quality mode makes returnable suddenly it looks much more detailed than the original PS5 version. This is when you have to applaud the quality of the NVIDIA hardware which helps the game look really superior, at least in the graphic section.

This is not to discredit the original delivery in any way, it is rather for you to see that there is really a conscientious work to make this port take advantage of your team in the best possible way, which also has to comply with certain whims of the same game for that to happen.

On the other hand, ray tracing can be considered a real differentiator in the look of the game. The drops falling into the puddles of water, the lights coming from the ceiling of the area you are exploring. There are many details that are very worth appreciating and that were only possible in the PC version.

Eye, the execution of this last section is not always perfect. You have to tinker with the settings to make the shadows look really good.. Obviously, if you climb any of these parameters to the highest quality, then you run into a wall called performance and you end up punishing the gaming experience in general and you don’t want to fall into that.

Is it a bad port? Too heavy for today’s graphics cards?

The recommended processor for returnable it is an Intel i7-8700 6 cores at 3.7 Ghz or an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X which is 6 cores at 3.7 Ghz. It asks you for 16 GB of RAM, but in reality it requires 32. It is recommended to play with an 8 GB NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super or a 12 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Come on, as long as your card allows ray tracing, you’re already on the other side, however, you’re not going to get 4K from a 2060 Super or 3060 TI, you’re going to run it just fine at 1080 or 1440. These parameters actually mean a majority on PC gamers. We do not doubt that there are many PC monitors with 4K, but the reality is different.

Now, as we have said throughout this review, returnable it is intended to look its best on PC and the technology used for them delivers the appropriate results. Of course, also with their respective flats. For example, you are going to see several loading moments where the game gets stuck and that shouldn’t happen that often.

returnable It’s an action game and usually what you want to see is fluid scenes and everything working well. We tested the game on a 4070 and yes, the experience was great, but suddenly the game felt much heavier than it should. It is constant moments in which the title received certain brakes, since they left much to be desired.

Should you buy Returnal on PC?

returnable It is a game made and right, of that there is no doubt. Its quality has been proven and with its leap to PC, more players will be able to enjoy it, despite the fact that it is a niche title due to its “begged like” mechanics that come and go over and over again. They can get tiring if you don’t have the patience and expertise when playing.

the jump of returnable to PC is the clear example that there is a commitment to bring PlayStation games to more players. And despite the fact that the result is not perfect, the game does not lose the quality with which we met it on the console, it even looks much better and shows that, with the right hardware, a video game can still look much better.

