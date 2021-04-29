When Returnal It was first released in June 2020, many of us were intrigued by its approach, as it promised a story that bordered on science fiction.

The first gameplays they showed us that this would not be a shooter conventional, as it seemed to mix elements of different games to give an experience out of the ordinary.

After testing the innumerable Returnal cycles for several hours, we can tell you that it is one of the surprises of Playstation 5, since finally a title exploits to the maximum all its capacity.

Returnal is an interesting bet made by veterans

Although this title was not by the largest studios in the industry, it does not mean that it was made by newbies.

Housemarque has been making effective video games in its execution for more than 25 years, and proof of this is that with Resogun they won the favor of the specialized media.

Returnal It represents a remarkable leap in the work of the studio founded in Finland, as it looks like a triple A that was not afraid when it came to experimenting with the potential of the PlayStation 5.

A journey that cannot be escaped

The story of Returnal puts us in the shoes of Selene, a space traveler who ends up crashed on the planet Atropos, and whose only hope for survival is to send a distress signal.

Things start to get complicated when he discovers corpses and messages that seem to be his projections without knowing if they belong to the future or the past, and this is where the adventure begins.

Returnal is an interesting mix of various types of video games, including shooters, roguelikes and the famous bullet hell, where enemies fire projectile bursts.

This means that you are going to die a lot but, strangely enough, each defeat is one more step to discover what is really happening with the protagonist.

This journey of discovery begins as somewhat confusing, since the story is told through Selene’s dreams, her voice notes and, above all, visits to a peculiar house that appears from time to time on the planet.

We could say that the game would work without this element, but it would take away much of the experience, which comes to give a vibe similar to PT without having so many elements of horror.

I suggest you pay close attention to details and make your hypotheses about what happens, so your surprise will be greater.

Returnal It does not have maps generated procedurally by algorithms, but it does have a number of rooms that are randomly ordered each time, of course, with different enemies.

Your mission will be to go through them to find the correct route that will take you to your objective and that will give you the most powerful team. Sounds easy right? Well it is not.

The main reason for this is that each death involves starting all over again, so those powerful weapons and items disappear with your new journey.

Every life is a gamble, and you won’t always win

Returnal It is a challenging game, and in fact, at the beginning they show you a legend where they warn you that death is an important part of the game, so you must hug it lovingly and insult it every time you get frustrated.

Housemarque did a lot of things with this title, starting by merging the elements of a shooter with a roguelike.

As we already mentioned, the map will change every time you die, and with it the arrangement of objects, consumables and weapons will do the same.

This detail makes your tours become a kind of gamble, as there will be times when you will go far without being hurt and others where you will be punished from the start.

The planet is hostile towards you.

To survive, Selene You can collect artifacts, weapons and even consumables that are scattered around the stages, but taking them is not always easy, since some of them have curses that cause negative effects on you.

These effects are known as failures and to eliminate them you will have to complete specific tasks that may include killing enemies, collecting objects or, in some cases, much more complex tasks.

As a player you must decide when it is worth taking the risk, as these negative effects can ruin a fight.

Returnal does the job with this section very well, since it forces you to act cautiously and gives it a certain touch of chance.

To remove the failures you must fulfill tasks.

The good news is that you can purify evil using ether, but it is so rare and has so many functions that you are probably going to want to save it.

This item not only gives you access to new technologies, it can also save your life using artifacts built by a strange civilization, so take good care of them and use them wisely.

This resource, in addition to some very specific functions of the suit, are not lost when you die, so they will stay with you until you decide to use them.

A challenging planet in Returnal

For death to be a recurring thing, there must be lethal enemies, and this game has them.

Atropos has a huge catalog of threats that will complicate your existence, either due to their almost impossible to dodge attacks or because they sometimes appear in large numbers, causing you to receive constant damage.

Each biome has its own enemies, and if you want to survive you must learn their attack patterns to dodge them or to take advantage of the gaps in their defense and finish them off.

It shows that Housemarque made an effort to develop the intelligence of your rivals, as they tend to organize to flank you and leave you as exposed as possible.

You cannot hide for long.

Most of the time you will have to move from one place to another to end the threats, and if you think it is too risky, believe me it is worse to be static.

What we want to highlight the most in this section are the battles against the bosses, since these confrontations become epic duels to which you must arrive very well prepared.

These clashes often feature deadly and beautiful particle effects that will span your entire screen.

We would tell you to take the time to enjoy them, but you are going to see them many times before you can overcome them, so appreciation is implicit.

Incredible survival mechanics

In the beginning we mentioned that Returnal was a shooter, and as such, it has a variety of weapons that will help you survive, but you must understand a few things before launching into combat.

Housemarque eliminated the manual reloading system, so your pistols, shotguns, or whatever you find will automatically refill ammo over time, although you will rarely be able to stop and wait.

To prevent you from being defenseless, they implemented a system similar to that of Gears of war, where you must press the button at a certain time to recharge instantly.

Mastering this element is vital to survival, although it is not the only genius.

Keys give you access to chests that can hold powerful weapons.

Each weapon has two types of fire that can be chosen by taking advantage of the adaptive triggers of PlayStation 5.

If you shoot without aiming or shooting in a first pressure step, you will launch normal projectiles, but you have access to a special attack when you press the trigger fully.

This one has a long cooldown, but does a lot of damage.

Of course, to survive in returnal it is not enough to shoot, so you have a movement that will allow you to dodge enemy projectiles at high speed.

The icing on the cake is a sword you’ll find if you go far enough in your adventure, so the trick is to mix up ranged, melee, and dodge attacks at the right time.

Returnal exploits 3D sound to the fullest

At the beginning we mentioned that this game fully exploited the capabilities of the PlayStation 5, and we are not exaggerating, since this title becomes a super immersive experience.

Part of this achievement is thanks to the splendid audio work, which unleashes the potential of Pulse 3D hearing aids.

Atropos is an active planet where it rains, there is wind and, of course, threats that surround you at all times, so it is vital to know where everything happens so as not to be an easy prey.

3D audio gives you this possibility, as you can hear if they are to the side, behind you or even below, giving you a feeling of really being inside Returnal.

Housemarque put a very special effort in the sound section, and not only with music, but also with the living elements of the planet, including plants, the weather and even artifacts.

If you want to live the full experience, we suggest you use the Pulse hearing aids, but remember to configure them before.

Returnal is almost perfect, but not in this cycle

The mechanics of Returnal They make each cycle a real delight, or at least the first few times, as it can become a torment.

Not like others roguelikeNot all deaths give you a feeling that you are doing well, in fact, you will seldom be rewarded with equipment to help you survive.

This ends up generating a feeling of frustration, because in each death you lose everything you fought for, and more if it was due to a stupid mistake, and believe me, most of your failures will be because of that.

You will have to choose carefully which way to go.

Regarding issues of bugs, Returnal it’s clean, at least in my experience, as at no point did I run into a fault.

Another drawback has to do with the inability to save the game manually, so every time you turn off your PS5 you will inevitably start a new cycle.

This means that you will not be able to leave your ride halfway unless you put the console to sleep, so be very careful.

The big surprise so far this year

Returnal It surprises with a great presentation of mechanics and a story that undoubtedly makes you want to know more, but this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Housemarque managed to create an IP that doesn’t feel repetitive despite falling into the roguelike genre, where every decision involves risk and reward at the same time.

The way they take advantage of the vibration of the DualSense it is wonderful as you can even feel the rain on your hands.

The life of the planet is felt in control and in the audio.

The audio is superb and exploits the capabilities of the Press 3D, making you really feel like you are on another planet. If you are not in the middle of a fight, I recommend that you close your eyes and just listen.

The bad thing about Returnal is that at certain points it becomes annoying and tedious to die, and this is because each failed cycle is not rewarded enough; however, the game gives you all the elements to survive as long as you can.

The game rarely gets repetitive, but if you’re not a fan of roguelike and failing a lot, it might not be for you.

Well done HousemarqueWe look forward to what you will deliver to us in the future after this gem.

This review was conducted on PlayStation 5.

Returnal $ 1529 pesos Graphics and sound

9.3 / 10 Positive Great audio job

History that grabs you from the start

A challenge for your ability Negative It becomes tedious

Cannot be saved manually

Only for lovers of complicated games





