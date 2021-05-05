Resident Evil Village It showed from its first advances that it would have some changes compared to its predecessor, especially because it would take up some characteristics of the fourth installment of the saga.

This new adventure of Ethan winters confused us by showing us the dark side of Chris redfield through the trailers, and at the same time amazed everyone with the presence of Lady Dimitrescu.

After playing several hours Resident Evil Village and from going to the last corner of its scenarios, I am pleased to share this review where I will tell you if it is worth having it on day one or if it is better to wait.

The Ethan Winters saga continues in Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village It is situated some time after the events of the mansion Baker, and as such, Ethan winters and his wife Mine now they live in peace, refugees in Europe.

This quiet life is abruptly interrupted when Chris and an elite team break into their home to take their daughter away. Rose, and as you can imagine, the protagonist does not remain with his arms crossed.

This event takes Ethan to a village full of dangers, secrets and great challenges that will confront him with his own past and with revelations that will leave you in shock.

A tribute to RE 4 that redefines the saga

Resident Evil Village arrived to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the IP, and instead of making one more game, they decided to mix elements of their past titles to give us something unique.

The seventh installment of this saga returned us to the roots of the genre survival horror, forgetting about the annoying button-pressing sequences and putting the player in a first-person perspective, which increased the sense of dread.

These same elements were preserved in Resident Evil Village, although more moments of action and combats against hordes of enemies were added, as it happened in RE 4.

The Lycans will come after you in a herd, so you must hide or kill them.

This change makes the game feel a lot like what we saw in 2005, and there are actually several identical mechanics.

The main one is the return of the figure of the merchant, this time embodied by the Duke, who in addition to selling you medicines, bullets and accessories for your weapons, will allow you to improve them.

To pay for their services you will need money, and this will come in two ways: by collecting loot from the town and enemies, or by selling treasures.

If you played Resident Evil 4 You will remember that you could find valuable items to sell and some of them could even be combined to increase their price. Well, this mechanic was implemented in Village, as well as the famous gems embedded in ceilings, paintings and other places, same that are detached when they are shot.

He will also cook you dishes to increase your stats. If you give the ingredients.

Do you remember those fights against hordes of enemies where you had to lock yourself in the houses to buy time? Well, this element is also back, and in some battles you will have to block doors to prevent them from surrounding you and eating you alive.

Five zones, five different sensations

Resident Evil Village It is divided into five main areas: The first one is the town, where you will start your adventure and where all the other scenarios will be connected.

Every main enemy, whom you already met in the trailers, has its domain where you will play under its own rules. This means that not in all of them you will be able to get out alive shooting at whatever enemy comes in front of you.

This feature makes Resident Evil Village do not feel like a flat experience, because in each section you will have to make use of a different ability, be it hide, kill enemies or be faster than your rival.

One part will make you sweat and let out the occasional cry.

I can’t tell you much about it so as not to ruin your surprise, but if the Baker It made you feel scared, one of the sections will make you scream because of the way it is designed.

Resident Evil Village is one of the simplest of the saga

This saga of Capcom regularly has some difficulty showing us riddles or fighting enemies, but Resident Evil Village makes the experience too easy.

I did my first run on normal difficulty, and although the shortage of bullets in the survival horror still present, rarely did I fall short of weaponry.

Always shoot at head when you get a chance.

Even the boss fights seemed too simple to me, since the mechanics to face them are not complex at all and are shown in a very obvious way.

As in Resident Evil 7, you have a section to create bullets or drugs from your inventory, and materials abound everywhere, so you can stay alive without problems.

The riddles section, which always caught my attention by forcing you to go through the map several times, is extremely simple in Village.

Just to give you an example, there are some locks with combinations, and the solution to them is regularly shown in the same room and in a very obvious way, so it is not necessary to review documents to find them.

You won’t have to think much to solve the puzzles.

This was somewhat disappointing for me, as one of the things I enjoy the most about Resident Evil is that it challenges you with riddles, so you won’t have to think much to get ahead.

Boss fights are usually fun, but don’t expect big challenges either, as you’ll always have a place to hide from their attacks or know exactly where to attack them to do the most damage… with a few exceptions.

Exploration is vital to gain advantage

I already mentioned that finding treasures is vitally important to increasing the level of your equipment, but it is not the only reason why you should explore the map thoroughly.

Both the town and the stages of the older enemies usually have hidden things that go from weapons to elements that will help you obtain achievements, but that is not the most exciting.

From time to time and if you search well, you will find complex confrontations with special enemies, which can be more difficult than the main bosses themselves.

Some are really tough.

These will give you items to sell for very high prices, although you will spend a large part of your team defeating them.

You can also find spheres that are used to obtain rewards in a kind of models that will test your skills, but you will discover that yourself.

A well-managed audio that makes your skin crawl

Something worth noting about Resident Evil Village is that it has a good audio work that you will be able to notice when playing with headphones.

I used the Press 3D from Playstation 5, and at all times I felt stalked, since the same environment usually has sounds that can scare you.

If you are brave I recommend you play the part that follows the castle of Dimitrescu with headphones, as this particular part is designed to make you scream with even the slightest movement.

Mercenaries mode is fun, but it feels kind of short

The expected return of mode Mercenaries serves as the icing on the cake for Resident Evil Village, and although he does it in a very decent way, it feels like something is missing.

This time there will be no different characters with their own weapons, but the same Ethan who has the ability to buy more advanced equipment and improve it as you progress.

In total there are four scenarios with a different number of phases to overcome, always taking care to obtain the highest possible score.

The trick is to follow the combos.

The mode Mercenaries from Resident Evil Village It works in a very similar way to past games, so you will have to kill enemies as quickly as possible to gain time, points and even money.

In each phase there are a limited number of rivals, and once you eliminate them you will have to go to the exit, but there is an element that gives it its own personality.

This time you can find special abilities inside some blue spheres, and if you know how to combine them you can create your own custom builds.

These improvements range from increased damage for pistols, shotguns and knives, to increased speed, health, and a kind of life steal.

Each phase has a minimum of three of these spheres, and they accumulate within the same scenario, so you can become a deadly gunslinger or a melee assassin. The choice is yours.

The downside is that the same enemies will always be in the same places, so the experience is very predictable.

Once you complete all four scenarios you will unlock more complicated versions, so you will spend a long time trying to break your records.

Resident Evil Village redefines the saga yet again, but falls short on difficulty

The experience of Resident Evil Village It is very funny and the story answers many questions that the seventh installment left us.

The fact that each area has its own way of playing makes your journey not feel so linear, and if you are a connoisseur of the saga you will notice that elements of other games are recovered, even some that were canceled.

Unfortunately Resident Evil Village It doesn’t pose a real challenge, feeling like it’s a game for those just new to the franchise.

The solution to the puzzles is always in the same room and you are not forced to think like other installments of this IP do, so at no time will you feel stuck.

The story manages to catch you and has several unexpected twists that at the time will leave you with your mouth open, although on several occasions you will have the impression that everything could be avoided in a simple way.

Resident Evil Village is a worthy tribute to RE 4 that sets new ground for upcoming games, and while some will be disappointed by its low difficulty, the experience is rewarding and fun.

This review was compiled on a PlayStation 5.

Resident Evil Village $ 1449 Mexican pesos Graphics and Sound

8.6 / 10 Positive A great tribute to Resident Evil 4.

Each section of the bosses has its own rules.

Bring back the Mercenaries. Negative It’s so simple that it doesn’t feel like a challenge.

Some parts of the story feel forced.

Riddles are solved without much thought.





