This year there has been one success after another in terms of video games, since we have already received The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Final Fantasy XVI. Obvious Capcom has not been left behind the others and gave us one of the most anticipated remakes in a long time, I am clearly referring to Resident Evil 4. This installment not only offered us new gameplay elements, but also details and history that helped us keep track of the events of the past games, since let’s remember it is a kind of new timeline. Establishing that they will eventually develop Chris Redfield’s adventure in the distant lands of Africa. And although RE4 did a job that few manage to materialize with such excellence, there is something that was needed to close Leon S. Kennedy’s trip through Spain. That is precisely Separate Waysthe narrative that is told to us from the point of view of Ada Wong, who has been sent on a special mission by the iconic Albert Wesker.

For months, new content for the game had been rumored, given that in parts of the campaign the phrase was emphasized to this optional but ultimately canon adventure. So it was only a matter of time before Capcom did the same, but that is something that fans did not imagine would happen as soon as in Sony’s State of Play, which really do not usually give such positive news, at least for the PlayStation fan. However, one of the first announcements at said event was that Separate Ways would be a reality, and the best thing is that you wouldn’t have to wait an eternity to play, but just a week. That has made fans jump out of their seats and wait for the inevitable, that is, paying on their platform of choice to return to RE4 once again. Well, finally Ada Wong’s adventure through Spanish lands has been released, and the boys from Capcom They have been kind enough to provide us with analysis code. This is in order to let you know if it is really worth making the additional purchase, or if at the end of the day it is better to just stick with the magnificent base game.

It will be Separate Ways Is it going to complement what Re4 was missing? Or perhaps, is it an addition that they took out just to comply and squeeze the followers who buy everything from the franchise? We are going to check that out in a new Atomix Review that we have prepared for the community.

Let’s look for the amber sample

The story of Separate Ways It places us in the point of view of the character of Ada Wong, who plays the role of spy in this installment and whose specific mission is to search for the Las Plagas amber sample. This in order to provide it to Albert Wesker himself, since having this element in her hands can mean an advance in bio-organic experiments.

Something that must be clarified is that it is not a continuation of RE4 nor a prequel to it, but rather all the events occur at the same time as what happens with Leon and his search for the president’s daughter. They only show us what our favorite agent has experienced and see that not everything has been easy for her.

In addition to that, we can get closer to the new version of Wesker, who looks to be the main antagonist of what is coming for the franchise in the coming years. Obviously we are not talking about the ninth main title, but about this line in which certain elements have been altered for the sake of the context that the scriptwriters have thought of.

That means that there are recycled moments within the plot, as there are scenes in which Leon meets Ada, but I guarantee that these moments are very few compared to all the new material that we have at our disposal. In fact, we see more of the charismatic Luis Sera, and that’s enough to make the cutscenes worth enjoying.

It should be noted that they have revealed many unknowns about the base game and that now players will express a “rightly so” every time they find the references that are released from time to time. Without a doubt, they have known how to nourish this story more, and that is appreciated as a RE4 fan, I am not only talking about scenes, but also with files of how Las Plagas invaded a large part of the territory.

Of course, we know a little more about Ada Wong’s background, although it would have been incredible to know her origins and how she was hired by Wesker for this specific mission, or if they already had contact since RE2. Of course, there is a post-credits that, in pure Marvel style, shows us the possible path to follow in more games.

Quite enjoyable mechanics

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways It follows what was stipulated in the base game, that is, we will go through a series of chapters in which we will manage Ada Wong just as happened with Leon. Only some of the levels are more limited and we will have few sections in which the smartest thing will be to go stealth and eliminate enemies with the knife.

It really doesn’t differ much from conventional gameplay, nothing beyond certain points in which Ada has the possibility of using her hook to climb onto roofs or give an enemy a shot that doesn’t involve being stuck next to him. Of course, I am fascinated by removing the shield from certain adversaries thanks to an accessory that can be purchased at the merchant.

Several of the locations are the same as Leon’s, but there are some that did not appear and were in fact missing from the original version of RE4, so those who know the game perfectly will recognize these places instantly. Also, the bosses are completely different, and that keeps the consistency of the plot.

I’m not going to give much of a spoiler, but adversaries appear that some missed in the base game, and who are now right to have appeared, since Ada has taken care of them. And many who said they weren’t left to justify their absence will be a bit confused now that they can see them back on screen.

Another of Ada’s new moves is one with which she can detect footprints or fingerprints, which will allow her to find certain objects such as keys or pieces to continue the adventure. Also, many of the puzzles are new, and that makes the experience feel fresh even though there is quite a bit of linearity like with Leon.

It goes without saying that the way we are going to buy objects is exactly the same, so we will have to collect money everywhere, as well as treasures that can be complemented with jewels to receive even more pay. Of course, we couldn’t miss the merchant challenges, which reward us with jewels to exchange for special items.

As already said, we will have to go through different chapters to reach the conclusion, which on this occasion are seven, if the player already knows how RE4 works they will go by like butter. This may be longer for those who search in every corner for treasures and references that allude to other titles or who simply are not experts in combat, which by the way, there are three difficulty modes that expand to a more complicated one at the end of the game. first round, and yes, there is New Game Plus for those who want to have every weapon improved.

So, the development team hasn’t put much thought into the mechanics, but if the base game was already perfect and they give us more of it, I don’t think there will be many complaints about it from fans of the game. franchise. In fact, the fact that they put discarded things is what is most respected. So paying $9.99 USD for this 5-hour adventure is something that should not even be considered.

Ideal complement for Resident Evil 4

To close this review, I must express that Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways It’s the ideal way to pick up this game, especially for those who have had enough of mercenary mode. Some gaps that were left in the air are closed, and in the process they bring back elements that fans missed from the original 2005 installment.

I really can’t see any flaws, since it takes the perfect gameplay of the base title and adds small details such as being able to use the hook, the moments of investigation of footprints and enemies that did not appear before. Although yes, I can understand that if the player has just gone through Leon’s campaign he may find it slightly repetitive.

Yeah Resident Evil 4 It’s a crown Separate Ways It is the jewel that complements it, and thus we can close this arc that will probably lead us to a new version of the fifth main game of this franchise. Fans cannot miss experiencing this DLC, as they will want to know how Ada Wong was so helpful to our good Leon on his excursion through Spain.

Remember that the content is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.