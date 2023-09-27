













For the remake, Capcom decided to make us wait a little before releasing this campaign as DLC. Although there were some people upset about the fact that it was charged separately, there is no doubt that it is totally worth it. In addition, it is a great complement to the excellent remake that we received months ago.

Points to consider about Separate Ways

What is Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways about?

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways just like the original puts us in control of Ada Wong. She is on her own mission parallel to Leon’s to recover a sample of the plagues. All with the intention of delivering her to Albert Wesker, the great villain of the saga.

Ada’s story takes us to visit familiar places but from other perspectives. Not to mention that just like the remake, she makes very interesting changes to the original story. Many elements are still there, but rearranged to generate a more coherent and interesting narrative for new and old fans.

Plus it will surely thrill the biggest fans of the saga. Since this new story has enough clues about the next remake that we could already consider it a fact. So Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways It will serve as a bridge once we have the next installment.

As if that were not enough, it also takes the opportunity to expand the line of remakes. Especially with some documents and scenes that give us insight into many things that we didn’t see in the games. So if you are a fan of this Capcom survival horror saga, you will really enjoy the story of this DLC.

Miss Wong is similar but different at the same time

Regarding the gameplay of Separate Waysis practically the same as the base game. You can still parry attacks with your knife, use stealth to avoid wasting bullets, and finish off weakened enemies with powerful melee attacks. Of course the survival action elements are maintained but with unique additions from Ada.

For example, since she has a grapple gun, it is not necessary to be close to enemies to finish them off. You can automatically approach them and punch or kick them, regardless of the distance. You can also purchase the ability to use this gun to remove the shields of enemies who use them.

This Ada weapon not only works during combat, it is also an important part of exploration in Separate Ways. With it you can go up to some areas as if you were Batman himself. Furthermore, it is not always obvious where you can get hooked, so it invites you to be attentive. You may find a hidden place with some treasures.

We should also note that the peddler has several new weapons that are exclusive to this campaign. Like a bow that uses explosive arrows and a shotgun with a lot of power but that practically only works at close range. It still adds incentive to experience this side story.

Side quests are back in Separate Ways

One of the additions to the remake was the optional Pedlar side quests. Completing them gives certain unique rewards that are very useful to complete the adventure. These are back in Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways.

Because the experience in this DLC is more ‘focused’ you have to leave the map much less to complete these missions. Also, outside of the usual ones of destroying medallions, they are all different from what Leon experiences in his campaign. So be sure to give them a chance.

Additionally, perhaps because of the shorter duration, many of the peddler’s rewards are cheaper. So it is much more worth completing it to obtain different items. Especially for those completists who will seek to go after that platinum.

Something that we must highlight is that Separate Ways It also comes with its own challenges and trophies. You will get most of them simply by completing the campaign, but there are others that will surely be quite challenging. Like the usual one of getting S+ rank in professional difficulty.

Ada’s mission is loaded with more action than Leon’s

A very noticeable difference between Separate Ways and Resident Evil 4 Remakeis that Ada’s story feels more action-oriented. While the remake strikes a balance with horror, here it’s packed with thrilling moment after thrilling moment. Just tell you that the DLC begins with what is basically a boss fight.

Speaking of boss fights, I dare say that many of Ada’s are more interesting than Leon’s. I don’t want to go into spoilers here but there is a particular one that will make you feel like an Attack on Titan character. You will already know what we are talking about.

The action only increases the further you go, so it’s very unlikely that you’ll get bored. Complete the campaign Separate Ways It takes between 4 and 5 hours depending on your skills. Although it might be a bit short in duration, this works in its favor as it never feels tedious.

Should you try Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways?

The answer to this question is a resounding yes. Especially if you are one of those who were delighted with the remake of Resident Evil 4. After all it doesn’t just feel like more of the same, but rather a complement with its own additions.

The price is not expensive at all when compared to what it offers. In addition, although it lasts a short time, it leaves you wanting to experience it several more times, just like the base game. Not to mention, its story is very worthwhile and makes the remake feel like a more complete experience. This DLC is very worth it and you should not hesitate to buy it when you have the opportunity. If you do, don’t forget to share with us what you thought of our Discord.

We played Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Capcom representative in the region.

