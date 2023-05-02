













Review: Redfall – Someone has to stop the vampire

The thing is, if you only saw gameplays or previews on social networks of redfall, you will think that it is a generic experience or something that perhaps you have already lived elsewhere. Playing it changes the perspective, and as I mentioned, it has all the hallmarks of Arkane, so you have a good shooter.

Now, if there is something that a server does not like, it is to be the errand boy of a video game, however, when the missions make sense, the progression has rewards and there is a mystery to discover and… Vampires to dispatchWell, then I’m in!

You have to be pragmatic with video games, their nature must be entertaining or fun so that those who put their hands on the controller are interested in playing. Then other factors will come that encourage the user to log in for hours. This is where we must judge redfall and make the correct judgment of what it is.

You have to escape from a town called Redfall

Over the years, vampires went from being antagonistic beings to protagonists of stories. They were made by gallants whose sweat shines in the morning sun or beings who have a mission to redeem themselves. What I like about redfall is that here you have to kill them: one by one.

Sure, you’re not a vampire slayer and it’s not about the Nosferatu showing up in town and everyone being transformed.. The story of this Arkane Austin title begins with a kind of supernatural catastrophe where an error gets out of control and bloodsuckers begin to appear, somehow, and also many followers.

Source: Besthesda, Arkane Studios

Under this context, you choose between 1 of 4 protagonists, each one with its characteristics and history. There is variety and for all tastes. We even have a certainly basic edition and a skill tree to unlock. Your goal is to help all the survivors and from there find a way to escape, although, to be honest, given the circumstances, it seems difficult for that to happen.

As the story progresses, you realize that the mission is suicidal, especially since the circumstances are against you. But, playing, you advance, you grow, you become stronger and you discover that the challenge is well worth it and that the hope of saving the town may not be a mirage.

Silver bullets? Holy Water? What do you kill vampires with in Redfall?

Yeah redfall caught your eye when it was announced, then you know it’s the traditional first-person shooter. Bethesda in which you will have to kill all your enemies in your path. The question is how the hell are you going to do it? In practical terms, the game does not complicate life much.

First you start with a very basic weapon with which you eliminate every enemy-aligned civilian you find. One good shot in the right place and you’re done. The good thing is that the bad guys’ health bar is present at all times. Now, it is not a fixed camera, so you have to be sure that, just as you can drop one, five or more can go for you. But that’s what happens with humans. And the vampires?

Source: Besthesda, Arkane Studios

Vampires come in many different forms, but the vast majority are skinny, float or walk, and make little teleportation jumps that even Goku would envy. This detail makes them unpredictable and not so easy to eliminate.because first you have to lower all their health and then you must give them the coup de grace with a stake which is attached to your weapon.

Now, this is not the only means, it should also be noted that ultraviolet light does its job and there are some vampires whose design is made so that you can eliminate them from a distance, not so much that you go crazy, climb on the roof of a house, you approach and destroy them.

An open world game allows combat to be really free, however, in the event that you play alone, it is not a great idea that you go as Rambo arriving from his mission in North Korea in First Blood, not at all , stealth may be the best option. Obviously, it’s not like Metal Gear Solid Vbut it is worth keeping your distance, having resources and being effective.

The hero who goes from one place to another like an athlete

redfall it is open and of a considerable size. Although the city map shows that Bethesda He knows how to do good urbanization designs so that all the buildings are in the place where they should be, that does not mean that you have to follow the perfectly paved street to go from point A to point B.

You can cross rivers – now dry -, climb the hill to maybe fight a demon (without a machete) and gain experience by eliminating enemies and collecting all kinds of supplies necessary for the survivors. On paper, you feel that you are doing everything alone, however, the other citizens – without you seeing – also do their little job silently and without putting themselves in danger.

Source: Besthesda, Arkane Studios

Experience helps you develop a skill tree and depending on your hero, you will unlock certain specials.. Everything is very clear and you are not going to make balls, which is very good and makes the experience very enjoyable. You will not feel that it hinders you so that your character becomes stronger, skillful and effective.

What about the weapons? The mechanics are more or less similar to a looter shooter, but only in terms of rarity and effectiveness. It’s not that you kill a very strong vampire and it drops buffs on you, it’s more that you search and get from crates or other supplies. That brings us to another section and that is that there are key pieces to advance, because not all doors are open and you will have to force in some way.

To defend a town trapped by a huge wave

One would say: “Well, let’s go to the nearest port of this island called Redfall to save ourselves.”, but “nanai” that is not possible, you have to see what awaits you at the end of the game to see if you can do it (did you want a spoiler?). At the beginning, everything seems linear, but as you take over a fire station, well, you start to get some buildings in favor of the survivors.

As I mentioned, it is an open world game and there are a good number of buildings and houses to explore. Not all of them are open and surely you are going to say – it is that then it is not totally open -, but think about this before, wouldn’t there be entrenched houses that were even left without sheet metal? It can happen and it shows in the game.

Source: Besthesda, Arkane Studios

On the map you will find several shelters that you gradually unlock with the sole mission of generating electricity for them. That way you have a point where there is very useful ultraviolet light to turn those vampires who only want to kill you to stone. This safe place also works as a checkpoint so that, if they kill you, you can return to it to start the mission in progress. These points also generate secondary missions that are also very well thought out so that the adventure makes sense. Come on! It is not about “get this key to open such a vault”.

On the map you will also find several points that also help to have more fast trips from one place to another. The great thing is that you have to find these, it’s not that they appear on the map and you just go to them. It is important to note that the discovery factor is effective and simple, nothing complicated and it is a pleasure that it is so.

elusive vampires

As the adventure progresses redfall, you have to face all kinds of enemies. You have these human beings who are armed and wearing ski masks who are in favor of the mastermind behind the closure of the island and then you have the vampires who put up a lot of resistance.

Killing your kind – that is, humans – is simple, you just have to be very effective with your shots and pay attention to what they shoot or throw at you. Although you have the typical repetitive generic enemy, there are also others that throw bombs at you with red smoke that does a lot of damage and is very annoying.

Source: Besthesda, Arkane Studios

The subject of vampires is certainly debatable. Many complained – without knowing or proving – that these enemies in redfall They’re kind of like bullet-absorbing sponges that take a long time to drop, but unless you have a super weapon, you’re not going to finish them off with one shot. The difficulty to defeat them goes according to the progression.

Finally, most of the time you depend on doing a bury a stake finisher, plus you have to be fast, because this enemy may regenerate and go after you, grab you and finish you off. The variety of weapons is important and key so that you feel that each of these bosses has a counter with which you can defeat them. Complicating or not the experience will depend exclusively on you.

Redfall’s idea of ​​fun is certainly effective

redfall It is not pretentious, it is practical and entertaining. This is not to say that it is perfect because it definitely is not, but it is effective in its execution. The idea of ​​exploring an island full of enemies doesn’t sound bad at all, especially when you take advantage of multiplayer. Playing alone makes the experience heavy, but with other players it goes like water.

The idea of ​​survival is not exaggerated, you just have to pay close attention to always consider collecting the necessary ammunition so as not to be at the mercy of enemies. Almost every material you collect throughout the island has a purpose: opening doors, hacking alarms, and so on. What seems to be something generic goes to your base and works for survivors to get ahead and you get experience.

Source: Besthesda, Arkane Studios

Items you buy like medkits or weapons can be expensive, but that’s why you have to explore a lot and get materials. There is a reward for your effort and it is so that the game does not feel like a headache. You can be very handy with weapons, but if you hang around with some gray oddity all the time, you probably won’t deal much damage.

The problem you have redfall is that perhaps its visual presentation is not the best. The pre-release version I played suffered several times in the rendering of various objects. This will surely be corrected with a patch on the day of departure. Also on Xbox Series X there are several moments of stuttering – moments where everything is going very well and suddenly it gets stuck for almost a second. You feel that “brake”. Other than that, the experience is certainly good and there are no complaints.

Is Redfall the game we deserve or the one we can have?

Does a video game have to be purposeful? Take risks? Try to get out of the routine? Clear! But it won’t always be an easy task, sometimes you have to go a lot out of the script to be able to create something new that you don’t know if it will work or not. Bethesda is one of those companies that doesn’t mince words and knows how to combine efforts to do new things with already established ideas to create solid titles.

redfall It is a solid proposal whose best cover letter falls on the fun it delivers to the user. Arkane Austin’s game doesn’t need to reinvent the sandbox and open world genre, it just needs to be effective in what it proposes and it does it very well: the enemies are varied, the exploration is entertaining and the missions are well argued. The problem is that it has some performance issues that somehow detract from the gaming experience.

Source: Besthesda, Arkane Studios

