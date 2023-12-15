













Review: Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire – Zack Snyder must adjust his narratives









Why a redemption? Well, what did Zack Snyder do wrong in the past for everyone to judge him so much? The director had the misfortune of facing the MCU with very bad executions and ideas that should not have happened, at least in the eyes of the fans. That is why the expectations of Rebel Moon They were very high.

The first thing we must point out is that, in order to say whether the product works or not, it is necessary to see both parts. The first only exposes a good part of the plot, however, it lacks solid developments that the viewer ends up imagining.

Then, A Child of Fire explains things in a very tedious way and that can be very tiresome. It is not a film like for the cinema and that is why it is streaming. This isn't about whether it's a tribute to Star Wars and other space operas, it's more a question of execution and planning to make the product work.

Rebel Moon is a very uneven film

A universe full of possibilities

The scene of Rebel Moon It is the galaxy controlled by a government that with an iron fist controls everyone who stands in its way. At some point there was peace, because everyone cooperated – the hard way – in the face of so much control. The point is that those in charge break when the head in hand dies and far from starting an insurgency, a much tougher movement begins on the part of the people in charge.

The premise behind the group that will confront this paramilitary group that punishes the entire universe without any mercy is solid, understandable, but lacking in imagination. It's not that the entire audience knows what is going to happen at every moment, but all the actions are very sung and that is a problem.

Source: Netflix

A film should always focus on feeding the audience's capacity for wonder, however, Rebel Moon lacks this… Unless in your life you have never seen a movie with a special setting or have opened a history book that tells you about the armies that conquered the world.

The good thing is that we have a universe that expands a lot and that helps create a diversity of characters and species. This last section helps a lot with development, because you understand that it is not a single point in the vast space, there are many and trips can be really interesting and entertaining.

Zack Snyder's clichés

Directors who specialize in films with action scenes have hallmarks that characterize them in a notable way. In the case of Zack Snyder we have his traditional combat scenes in slow motion to generate wholesale drama. This is where the protagonists shine the most and the villains are punished by justice.

The other cliché he falls into Rebel Moon It is the way in which the protagonists are presented. Sometimes there is a very clear development of what a hero wants, but other times we suddenly only see that an individual joins the just cause of the vigilantes and that's it. There isn't much backstory or motivations. This is not such a serious mistake, rather it questions why such a dull narrative decision was reached.

Source: Netflix

Likewise, the inspirations of the moments are very obvious. There is nothing wrong with this section and it does not suffer from a lack of originality either, since it is Snyder's own seal that gives them a unique touch. This ranges from gunfights to sword fights.

Another Zack Snyder cliché that is repeated over and over again in Rebel Moon It takes a long time to explain things. It gives too much thought to a motivation and that makes the film very heavy. It can even be drowsy. This is poor editing that helps the film be much more agile and important sequences and moments happen fluidly.

The first part of Rebel Moon falls into overexplanation

The rhythm of Rebel Moon It is not intended for the audience, in fact, it is a slow beat with few reasons to follow it. That is one of the most serious errors of this Zack Snyder film. The way the characters are explained is very slow, so much so that it takes up almost 80% of the film, leaving the action to very brief moments.

A good movie must have a good rhythm, cadence, the desire to follow it from beginning to end and here you only see that a guy joins the cause of the good guys just because. It doesn't develop or anything. At most Nemesis, played by Doona Bae, is the one that will catch your attention the most because he has the opportunity to shine. Come on, his presentation is really “cool” not to be admired.

Source: Netflix

The only thing that can be granted to Zack Snyder is that he still has a chance for the next film to be full of action and dramatic moments, because the outcome of the first part of Rebel Moon It also lends itself to things getting really complicated in the sequel.

That is a virtue of this exclusive Netflix film, which has very good antagonists, we could even say that they are somewhat broken in terms of power levels. Come on, the imperial army that dominates the entire galaxy is so strong that it really doesn't seem like anyone can stop them without it costing them work.

However, it is not until the slow motion scenes occur that you know that the good guys are going to get out of the problem, although with many scratches or falls that already had their fate prewritten or because the script proposed it.

What was not spent on scripts was spent on visual presentation

Rebel Moon It is not such an expensive production since a budget of 166 million dollars was used for both parts. There are Marvel or DC movies that are only 2 hours long and they spend that much. As not a movie, since we do not have a recovery parameter, the joke is that people see it and notice that they liked it, because it will depend on that whether there are more parts.

That leads us to the fact that this is a product designed for streaming and that means that even though the project was designed for 4 or 5 parts of 2 hours each, if it doesn't work, they leave it at 2 and thus close it and They change or adjust the ending so that everything is clear.

Source: Netflix

Now, a film of this caliber must have a truly impeccable visual presentation. It seems that it is designed to be enjoyed on a 4K television with good sound and high bandwidth. Those of us who saw it before were fortunate enough to see what could have been a master because the color compression was quite good in a movie theater.

The sets, the ships, the same costumes. All these sections are carefully created so that it is clear who has power and who is just a being abandoned to his fate. The military have a lethal and impeccable presentation, while the peasants will look defenseless and innocent. Having the scenario so well defined helps you feel that there really is a tomorrow to fight for, even if everything feels very complicated and impossible to overcome.

Rebel Moon could improve with its second part

Once again, the biggest problem Rebel Moon It is how slow and insufferable its narrative becomes. It's not that it looks like Star Wars or that it makes nods to other stories that are already out there. It is simply a film that is very difficult to digest. It's as if it really should take 4 hours for everything to come together and it seems like it will, only this time we will have 2 hours in December and the rest until next year.

The issue here is this: Zack Snyder is very stupid, he is married to a style and does not seek to break away from it. His stubbornness causes good ideas to end very badly. This is one of those cases where you think what would have happened if the pace of the tape was faster? Maybe it would have been much more enjoyable or, at least, digestible.

Now, we must be fair, to give a good review of the entire product you have to see the second part, because you can see that the film is designed for that. Come on, it seems that Zack Snyder will become accustomed to making 4-hour movies and well, things can't work like that. Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)