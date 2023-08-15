Realme C53 is a terminal designed by the company from which it takes its name and which you can find here, which in these days I’m having the pleasure of testing every little aspect of it. There are certainly some flaws, but I already want to premise that it is a great surprise, capable of amaze and be loved. If you are curious about the lights and shadows of this phone, stay with us in our full review!

unboxing and features

The packaging with which Realme C53 arrives is undoubtedly the classic one of a smartphone. Interesting factor is that it is also present a cover to be combined with the terminal once removed from the package. Then there are the manuals and a USB-C type charging cable, with an attached power supply which is certainly a factor of great value nowadays.

When it comes to smartphones, however, the data sheet is much more important to get an idea of ​​what product you have in your hands. This device mid-range with a super low price, it will amaze you:

Dimensions of 167.3 x 76.7 x 7.5 mm and 182 grams

Champion Gold and Mighty Black colors

IPS LCD display from 6.74″ Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) in 20:9 with 390 PPI density, refresh rate at 90Hz and brightness of 560 nits

2 x 1.8GHz A75 + 6 x 1.8GHz A55 Octa-Core CPU

ARM Mali-G57 GPU

6GB of RAM LPDDR4X (+6GB Dynamic RAM)

LPDDR4X (+6GB Dynamic RAM) 128GB of ROM expandable via microSD up to 2TB

5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging

Support dual SIM 4G, Wi-Fi ac Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS/Galileo, mini-jack input

50+0.3 MP dual cameras f/1.8-3.0 with B&W secondary sensor

8 MP selfie camera f/2.0

Android 13 software with Realme UI T

realme C53, little money, lots of satisfaction!

Immediately after the first minutes spent with Realme C53, it is already possible to get an idea of ​​​​the handling of the device. It is certainly not a small phone, but I fully approve of the design. Nothing original, let’s clarify it immediately, but it is still a super handy device. For example, the soap effect that I experience every day on my Samsung Note 10 does not appear here, allowing me to use the device without a cover. The thickness is not excessive and everything fits perfectly in comfort. Obviously as long as you don’t have too small a hand, in which case being a 6.7 inch in any case, one-handed use could be difficult.

I am always very picky when it comes to the display of a smartphone. With Realme C53 obviously we must also take into account the price range in which we fall, despite this however, we are still ahead of an excellent compromise. The colors are passable even if a little dull and with a saturation that hasn’t always convinced me and the brightness undoubtedly overcomes my initial perplexities. As proof of this, I can assure you that in these summer days, use under the sun it hasn’t given me any problems.

The only perplexity comes from the automatic brightness which hasn’t always convinced me, so if you have problems, I suggest you turn it off as soon as possible! Another factor to take into account are the 90Hz supplied. Of course, nowadays we can also hope for something more, but they are still there and are much appreciated when using the terminal. Summing up on the Realme C53 display therefore, passed but not with flying colors. There is much better on the market, but not at this price point! I also want to point out with great happiness the 3.5mm jack, which honestly is one of the factors I missed the most. A gem that will make all the “nostalgic” happy.

Performance and daily use

We introduced our star of today, but now it’s time to tell you how he fares in terms of performance. I remind you again that Realme C53 is on sale at a very low price, consequently miracles cannot be expected, as there are compromises and they are not few.

That said, the device mounts a CPU that goes up to a clocked at 1.85GHz. There is obviously much, much better on the market. Here it is clear how work has been done to optimize hardware that is not current, with I must say interesting results. Although therefore there are clear performance limits, however this device will know meet the vast majority of daily needs. In short, there is nothing limiting. Not to mention that we have inside 6GB RAM, with the possibility of adding them virtually. However, I do not recommend this practice for a number of different reasons. For completeness, however, I leave the results of my benchmark, hoping they can give you an extra idea.

I want to specify that the terminal is suitable for any operation of daily use, while not suitable instead, if we think of using it for gaming.

The software mounted on this Realme C53 is very lean and basic. Android 13 is the watchword and it seems clear that a great job of optimization has been done here to make everything as fluid as possible. There is no shortage of possibilities customization both in terms of themes and interface. I’m not a big fan of the stock Android interface, but still everything is intuitive and easy to find, even if they come preloaded with too much bloatware!

A very large battery!

Let’s talk about drums! We have in our hands a smartphone from 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging In just over an hour, therefore, you will have a complete recharge. The average is almost 7/8 hours of screen time obviously based on the activities you will carry out during the day. This is undoubtedly an incredible result, which helps make it one of my favorite smartphones in this price range. If there’s one thing I can’t complain about with this Realme C53 it’s the battery!

Happy photographic sector!

Realme C53 has two cameras, the main one boasts 50 megapixels the other has 2 megapixels and obviously the proximity sensor. As for the front, we have 8 megapixel camera. For less than 200 euros, I can’t complain. The device gets along in every situation, guaranteeing average photos. Obviously the internal camera does not capture much light, so you will need to be in as bright an environment as possible.