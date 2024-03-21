













Review: Princess Peach: Showtime! – Pure fun, zero pretensions









While some debate when the Switch 2 comes out, We continue to enjoy the current Big N console and all the games that will eventually come to it. Among all the proposals it appears Princess Peach: Showtime! a title that clearly does justice to the boss of the Mushroom Kingdom who on more than one occasion has shown that she can handle herself.

I am sure that there will be no shortage of those who say that This is a forced title with some kind of “progressive” or “woke” speech, However, this surely comes from gamers who don't know Nintendo. Princess Peach: Showtime! It shows that it is a very entertaining experience that everyone should play, regardless of social prejudices or gender discourses.

Princess Peach: Showtime! It is a game with a lot of charisma. Peach never loses his sense of wonder and every time he changes his outfit, he adds a lot of personality. You can even tell that he makes it his own and takes all the possible advantage that the game mechanics give him.

Finally, we have before us a certainly solid title that, despite not being perfect, turns out to be challenging. And as I have told you before, that is the mission of a video game, that you have fun and enjoy it from beginning to end. Now, how does this game make it so accomplished in more than one section on a console that seems to be going backwards?

Princess Peach: Showtime! point by point

Why do they mess with theater?

The premise of Princess Peach: Showtime! It is certainly simple. We have that the boss of the Champión Kingdom is invited to the theater to enjoy a play and is accompanied by another Toads. So far everything seems normal, like any (supposed) weekend afternoon.

Said theater is attacked and, well, Princess Peach is not going to sit idly by like any government figure. She will get her act together and will have the mission to save the day at any cost with the help of Stella, who is that little star that she already saw in the game's trailers.

Source: Nintendo

From here the game begins to explain itself little by little. Each level is a kind of theatrical stage in which there are characters that you must help. First you will help them find their light again with Peach's magic and then, on some occasions, they will give you a hand during each level.

The picturesque settings designed as if it were a play range from the most basic to the most complex. There will be times where you feel like maybe the level is a little simple and other times where there is a lot of detail. The theatrical environment is managed in a very beautiful way, because they manage to ensure that any situation is not left without a certain modesty, because in the Theater you try to recreate impossible things with the most limited materials.

Peach is magic, but she can be anything

The premise of Princess Peach: Showtime! – at least in its different advances – is that Princess Peach will have a good number of transformations. That all sounds super cool, but, everything has its joke. It's not like you go around here already grabbing items and going from a detective to a swordswoman. Not at all!

Those suits you unlock are only used in very specific levels. You will surely say “what is that? Where is freedom?” Don't invent bro! This is not a sandbox, much less GTA. The greatest freedom in this Nintendo Switch title is in how you overcome the levels of each floor of the theater that you must rescue.

Source: Nintendo

It seems like an idea that binds you, but what's the point of being some kind of spy in a place where you have to skate? Now, each level is designed so that, in some way, you get the most out of each suit. That is to say, it will make sense when you are investigating with a magnifying glass or when you have to chase rustlers who got involved with what was in a bank.

From Peach walking around in her traditional dress to changing her outfit to complete a level, there is a lot of versatility in each scenario. Sure, maybe they could have made it Mega Man style where each suit is designed to defeat an enemy, but it seems that that was not the main intention of the adventure. Finally, the joke is that under the curtain of this enormous theater, the princess is the star of the show.

It's not about being a Super Mario

Just as Luigi's Mansion does not try to imitate the Super Mario games in any way, Peach also distances herself from the plumber in Princess Peach: Showtime! Well, you don't have to be hitting bricks or cubes with a question mark. Nor does it try to be like Peach from the movie, this is her adventure and the concept is very well lowered so that you have fun.

The first point in its favor Princess Peach: Showtime! is that the experience is constantly changing. Certain very exact scenarios would have to happen for you to repeat a costume. Another very positive detail is that you are not going to pass the levels in one go, unless you are a “pro gamer” who gets everything done the first time.

Source: Nintendo

This leads us to each level having a high degree of replayability, because you will be looking in the corners for those little stars that help you continue advancing with the series. Yes, that formula is very basic, but executed well it is very entertaining and you will surely be entertained with every challenge that is put in front of you.

Do what Princess Peach: Showtime! Being a constant idea and return can generate some frustration in the players, since the challenge is to unlock and remove everything, from the most insignificant ribbon to the dress with the most elaborate pattern. Just to give you an idea of ​​what awaits you.

We also recommend: Review: Dragon's Dogma II – one of the most authentic RPG experiences you can find

Its gameplay is simple, but that doesn't stop it from being an entertaining video game.

Princess Peach: Showtime! It could fall into that small section that it is overcome in a simple way or that it is not such a complex game. That is understandable because the actions of each suit are actually fairly limited or very specific for each level. Where's the fun? The design of the levels becomes challenging, so, with the few tools you have at hand, you have to learn to overcome each challenge that is put in front of you.

Where Princess Peach: Showtime! It can get a little “exact” is when you have to overcome enemies with an exact jump that leaves the opponent unprotected and from there you begin to subdue him with your different combat techniques. It seems like a very basic and simple exercise, but as you progress, things get complicated. Maybe not in an exaggerated way like in Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze, but it can have a certain challenge.

Source: Nintendo

This game that has Princess Peach as the protagonist is designed in such a way that anyone can pick it up and that is a premise that Nintendo almost always offers in most games. The truth is that there is no loss, the joke is that anyone takes control and enjoys this adventure.

Now, we also have to be honest. The reality is that this title could have given a lot more, but for some strange reason they ended up making it as basic and direct as possible, which may help more people be encouraged to have an adventure with Peach. Sure, a potential sequel can serve to get more out of the character, but those kinds of decisions are in the hands of the Japanese company.

Princess Peach: Showtime! fully complies with its graphic section

Regardless of whether the Nintendo Switch is going outwards or whether its iteration is a graphic marvel that breaks all portable gaming schemes, The exclusive titles that continue to come out on the Big N console look good in the vast majority of cases. Princess Peach: Showtime! It is far from being the exception to the rule, only sometimes the title suffers in loading times, but that's it.

Noticeable a deep care in each of Peach's outfits. Even in the customizable patterns on her signature pink dress. The generic characters also look good, especially since they vary from setting to setting. The sets are a delight, because just as happens in a theater, here the designers managed to give you that same experience.

Source: Nintendo

They could have made levels with much more “realistic” environments, but we are in a theater within the Mushroom Kingdom. The ideal is that the experience sticks to that universe and does not go around inventing things that are not. The efforts of the developers of this game must be applauded for being consistent with this proposal.

And the location? Let's say it works well. This is not a game where spoken dialogue prevails. Come on, there was no need to complicate life with this proposal, the joke was to offer something direct and fun to the players. Sure, the production values ​​may be much higher, but as it is, they fully fulfill their mission of providing a satisfying experience to players.

Should you buy Princess Peach: Showtime!?

When games fall into a kind of unnecessary over-explanation, they can become boring and tedious. You can have a AAA experience where hundreds of millions of dollars were spent, but if the tutorial is too complex, you end up putting down the game or looking for the will to continue. Helldivers II was that exact example of how a video game is presented and how the joke is to entertain the user. Princess Peach: Showtime! does something similar and thinking about a very broad audience.

Princess Peach: Showtime! It is a game with a simple appearance, however it has a high degree of replayability and very challenging levels. The gameplay of wearing suits makes the experience versatile. The scenarios, the boss battles and the development of the adventure are very well executed. We may have a very simple video game, but sometimes less means having more.

Do you agree with the rating? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

We played Princess Peach: Showtime! on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Nintendo representative in our region.

(Visited 22 times, 21 visits today)