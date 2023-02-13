Last January 31 came Power Wash Simulator to PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The curious cleaning simulator became a sensation on steam. Now you have a chance to catch more watering addicts with new consoles.

I had the opportunity to play this title and find out why it has been so well received by the audience. Here I share what I thought, the details of its gameplay and how long it may take you to complete it.

What is PowerWash Simulator about?

Just as its name says Power Wash Simulator has players cleaning up different scenes with a squirt gun. As for history, there is no such thing, you simply get messages of new jobs as you progress.

Jobs range from simply cleaning a small motorcycle, to crazy space scenes. Completing each of these jobs rewards you with money, which you can use to upgrade your equipment and make your next tasks easier.

Source: Square Enix

Although it sounds simple, its gameplay has quite a few nuances to take into account. Also, in my time playing I admit I started something iffy about its premise, but it does give you great satisfaction to see it all clean up. That personally got me hooked and wanted to continue my journey to being the king of blasting.

In addition, its scenarios are varied enough to keep you coming back for one more clean. There are even some special jobs with challenges that make you clean only with a certain amount of water or in a certain time. As if that were not enough, you can enjoy each day with a couple of friends thanks to its multiplayer mode.

The gameplay is deeper than it seems

As for gameplay, Power Wash Simulator it’s more than just squirting all the dirt you come across. You must take into account several elements so that your cleaning work is as efficient as possible. So get ready to meet different nozzles, guns and types of soap.

With the right trigger you activate the jet of water and by pressing the left arrow once you can keep it running. This is ideal as your fingers can get tired from squeezing the trigger for so long. With the right arrow you can reveal the dirt on the objects, which will make it easier for you to find the points you need to finish.

Source: Square Enix

Power Wash Simulator It has different types of nozzles for each situation. One is bigger to cover more area, but doesn’t have enough punch for the stickiest of grime. Others are much smaller, but this makes the water come out with great force and take off even the most greasy crust.

As you progress you can use the money you earn to buy new, more powerful water guns. There is also a special nozzle to which soap of different types can be added. With these you can clean different types of surfaces more easily.

When you aim at an object, a small bar appears with the dirt that is still on it, as well as the material from which it is made. That way you can choose the ideal soap for the situation. So move on Power Wash Simulator it gives you a feeling of satisfaction. If you have some money left over, you can spend it on customizing your character.

The negative points of PowerWash Simulator

While PowerWash Simulator can be engaging, there are a few things that can make the experience a bit frustrating. As long as there is a large amount of dirt, you feel that you are progressing well, but the problem comes when the amount is very small.

A level doesn’t end until you get 100% clear. For this reason I found myself several times in a desperate search for the last remaining stain. The button to see the dirt is useful, but sometimes the spots can be tiny and hidden so well that you can’t move forward.

Source: Square Enix

The movement is another of the weak points of Power Wash Simulator. The character moves very slowly on the ground and the problem is worse on roofs or sloped places. Sometimes you can end up stuck and the only way out is to jump like crazy.

Another point that can be positive or negative, depending on the player, is the lack of audio. Apart from the spray of water and your footsteps, you will not hear anything else in the gamewhich can sometimes cause some monotony. Although someone can take advantage of this to clean while playing their best Selena playlist. So I leave this point a bit up in the air.

Should you try it?

The premise of PowerWash Simulator is sure to turn some people off. I was one of those who didn’t think cleaning was fun. However, once you start there is something that hooks you, doesn’t let go and keeps you coming back for more. Add to this the variety of what you can unlock, and it’s a game that’s constantly rewarding.

Source: Square Enix

Still, I honestly don’t think I’d recommend it as a title that’s a must-have in any gamer’s library. But, if you decide to give it a try, you might find it a strangely addictive game, I tell you from experience.

It may not have the best graphics and the sound section is practically absent. Still PowerWash Simulator has quite solid and interesting mechanics. In addition to the fact that each level could take you a few hours and they are all quite varied. Perhaps you will come to him out of curiosity, but you will probably come out as a lover of cleanliness. Don’t forget to share us on discord your opinion if you get to play it.

We played PowerWash Simulator on PS5 with a code provided by a Square Enix representative in the region.