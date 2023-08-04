













This past July 21 we saw the arrival of its long-awaited fourth installment to the great catalog of Nintendo Switch. Much of its promotional material claimed that it would be a more accessible adventure, one that fans and newbies alike would enjoy. Did they fulfill their mission? Here we tell you.

The highlights of our Pikmin 4 review

What is Pikmin 4 about?

Pikmin 4 puts us in the shoes of a rookie member of a rescue squad who is on a mission to find Captain Olimar. Unfortunately on their way to the planet where this officer was lost, the team’s ship suffers a failure that sends them flying.

For this reason the mission changes radically and now we will have to look for the captain, our crew and any survivors who are on the planet. Not to mention that we will have to look for different treasures and use their materials to repair our ship and be able to flee. Of course, all this with the help of the little floral beings that give the franchise its name.

Source: Nintendo

The story is not complex at all and is quite bearable, but it is entertaining enough to keep you interested. Also, just like past games, its plot and character interactions are filled with plenty of humor.

Something that we should highlight is that, despite being Pikmin 4, it is not necessary to play the previous ones. Sure there are references to past adventures scattered around, which older fans will enjoy. However, you can enjoy all that this entry has to offer without any prior knowledge. From there we already have a sample of how accessible this installment is, which also made very welcome adjustments to its gameplay.

How is it played?

Pikmin titles could be considered as strategy games. Since we must use the little beings in the most efficient way possible to help us complete certain tasks. The main objective of these games is to collect certain objects known as treasures that are scattered on maps full of enemies and different obstacles.

Our character can do practically nothing, he just gives orders to the Pikmin. For this we have several buttons. The a button is used to launch these creatures towards their targets. While with b we can blow a whistle that will make them join us.

Source: Nintendo

There are different types of these creatures with different abilities. For example, reds can resist fire, yellows electricity, and blues water. While the purple ones are stronger and the ice ones can freeze enemies or small bodies of water. Knowing when and how to use each one is a vital part of completing our mission.

Besides, Pikmin 4 made changes to make our orders more accurate. Not to mention, the change to choose the color of Pikmin you want to use is already easier. Just by pressing the L or R buttons you can see what you have available. Of course, these were not the only changes to its gameplay.

Pikmin 4 adds the cute Ochin to the adventure

Perhaps the greatest novelty within Pikmin 4 is the addition of Ochin. He is a creature similar to a dog that will accompany us on each day of exploration.. His repertoire of abilities is very useful and we can even get to take control of him to do certain things.

Since it is practically a dog, we can make use of its smell to guide us towards treasures or survivors. We can also ask him to help the Pikmin carry certain heavy things. Not to mention, he can swim with these little beings on his back, keeping them from drowning.

Source: Nintendo

As more days are spent exploring, Ochin’s experience increases. This gives us points that we can use to improve their skills. PWe can make it carry more weight, make its sense of smell more powerful, heal faster, or even make its bite kill enemies in a couple of hits.

The addition of Ochin does a lot to increase the complexity of Pikmin 4. After all, he is a second playable character with his own characteristics and abilities that give this installment a certain freshness. It was certainly a very welcome addition.

This installment is the one with the most things to do

While the gameplay cycle boils down to giving Pikmin orders to collect items, that doesn’t mean it’s always the same. Besides that Pikmin 4 it adds quite a few variations that make the whole time you stay entertained.

To begin with, the exploration zones are very varied from each other and each one adds its own challenges and complexity. As if that were not enough, in each of them you can find caverns to explore in search of even more treasures and survivors. These activities are perhaps some of the most creative and dangerous in the game.

Source: Nintendo

We can also participate in Dandori battles. Here we have to compete against a rival to collect as many treasures as possible. From time to time, treasures appear that give a special bonus, so it becomes a very active and fun competition.

There are also time trials that test everything we’ve learned about using Pikmin. Since these involve collecting treasures and eliminating all enemies in an area in a certain period of time. Of course, if you don’t succeed, you can try again without any reproach.

Our favorite activity was the night explorations. Since at night the enemies are more aggressive, here the game becomes one of defending some important plants. So we have to use our Pikmin to prevent the enemies from destroying them.

The more you progress in Pikmin 4 the more requests you must complete

Although our protagonist’s main objective is to rescue his crew and Captain Olimar, they are not the only explorers on the planet. Throughout Pikmin 4 we find different survivors who became stranded for different reasons.

As if rescuing them wasn’t enough, almost all of these survivors will give us side quests to complete. These range from facing certain types of enemies to gathering a set amount of Pikmins to exploring the maps at 100%.

Source: Nintendo.

Of course, doing these missions brings us benefits in the form of construction material. We can use this in our explorations, to make bridges and stairs that facilitate movement, or take it to the laboratory to create new tools.

A scientist from the crew is dedicated to creating different artifacts that are very useful. Like suits that resist electricity, a whistle that has more range, bombs to destroy obstacles, and much more. So making the effort to keep the survivors happy is highly rewarded.

In addition, all these activities present in Pikmin 4 they increase the playing time considerably. In our opinion, it is a title that represents a very good cost-benefit ratio. Since it will give you many hours of fun for your money.

Should you give Pikmin 4 a try?

Pikmin 4 It is a highly recommended title if you have a Nintendo Switch. Its gameplay is simple but it becomes quite addictive. In addition to the fact that he has many things to do, which in turn are very varied among themselves. We are sure that at no time will you get bored.

Perhaps a negative point, although not so much, is that it can feel too easy. Even the previous ones came to represent a greater challenge, with everything and their childish appearance. However, here we rarely find ourselves losing against their different enemies.

Source: Nintendo

Still, this does not mean that Pikmin 4 be one of the funniest titles of the year. At the same time, its aesthetics and accessibility make it perfect to enjoy with the family or with someone who is just entering the world of video games. Also, you may like it so much that you are encouraged to try the previous ones that are also on Nintendo Switch. So you can enjoy these somewhat hidden gems from Nintendo. If you get to play it, don’t forget to share us on discord what did you think.

We played Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Nintendo representative in the region.

