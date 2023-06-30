













Since the fourth installment of this franchise is on the way, it seems like a good opportunity for all newbies to get into it. Since we had the opportunity to play both games, we answer you if it is worth helping Captain Olimar in his first survival journeys.

What is Pikmin 1+2 about?

Since there are two titles we have two different stories with Pikmin 1+2Although both are quite simple. In the first we take control of Captain Olimar who must survive on a strange planet after an asteroid hits his ship. Now he must find its parts and rebuild it in less than 30 days with the help of the little floral beings.

The sequel begins immediately after Olimar’s return to his planet. However, his employers are in great debt, so they entrust him with the mission of returning to the planet of the Pikmin. Only this time he will be accompanied by Louie and together they will search for treasures with which to settle their debt.

Source: Nintendo

None of them becomes quite complex, although in the first we can learn a lot about Olimar’s thought. However, they serve as curious threads to keep us playing. Of course, the fun gameplay also does its part to keep you coming back for more.

The strategy and control of these creatures are the way to victory in the first installment

Now let’s talk about the gameplay of Pikmin 1+2. In both titles you become the commander of hundreds of these little creatures. With them you can collect parts of your ship and treasures, as well as overcome obstacles, build new paths and face enemies. The controls are basically throwing the little creatures, giving them directions where to go or whistling them to your side.

There are different types of Pikmin. In the first installment we find three of different colors. The red ones can withstand heat, the yellow ones can pick up bombs and go higher when you throw them, finally the blue ones are the only ones that can survive in water. You must make use of each of their abilities to achieve your goals.

Source: Nintendo

You can increase the number of your creatures by finding small coins and bringing them to the ‘onions’ where they spawn. You can also carry the corpses of your enemies so that even higher numbers are planted. Of course you can only have 100 on the field, so you should think through your strategy before deciding which ones you will use.

In the first title, the main objective is to recover the thirty missing pieces of our ship in just thirty days. During each day we must decide in which part of the planet to land to look for them. It should be noted that time is limited, so it is necessary to optimize the use of our Pikmin. If we don’t get the necessary number from our ship, then we will be stuck on this planet.

Pikmin 2 is more relaxed, but no less challenging for that

For the sequel, the thirty-day time limit is removed, so there’s not as much pressure anymore. You already have more time to spend searching and collecting the different treasures that it offers Pikmin 2. In addition, a couple of new creatures are added: the purple and the white, to help you with your tasks.

Since there is no time limit Nintendo balanced the title in another way. Since here you have a kind of encyclopedia that you fill with the enemies and treasures that you find. In addition to adding a system of underground levels that are much more complicated than the surface.

Source: Nintendo

In addition, we cannot ignore the fact that Pikmin 2 introduces us to the character of Louie, a companion of Olimar. This expands the strategic gameplay as both of you need to work as a team to overcome some obstacles to get all the treasures.

Louie’s addition also opens up competitive and cooperative two-player modes. So you can easily enjoy the addictive action and survival in the company of someone else. Something that is highly recommended to increase the hours of fun that it can give us.

Tenderness disappears when fighting

Although the search and collection of objects is the main part of Pikmin 1+2we also have to participate in combats. The fauna of the planet of these little beings is quite bloodthirsty and will not hesitate for a second to attack you. In addition, removing them is almost always necessary so that they do not meddle with your tasks.

Our only form of defense is the Pikmin themselves. When thrown towards an opponent they will begin to attack him mercilessly until they finish him off. Of course, not all enemies are the same and each one has its own strategy to defeat them.

Source: Nintendo

Despite the apparent cuteness of these titles, these actual battles become quite brutal. Don’t be surprised if you come into a fight with 100 of your creatures and end up with 25 or none. Enemies won’t let you down and that’s why it’s important to learn their attack patterns and evaluate the best way to defeat them.

Something applaudable is that there is a very good variety of enemies to defeat and in different settings. So the strategy that worked for you in one, will not work for another even if they are quite similar. Which makes the invitation to play it over and over again, since it will not always be the same.

Pikmin 1+2 already resent the passing of the years

It is important to mention that Nintendo did not put much hand in Pikmin 1+2. Outside of a little better graphics, they still feel like the GameCube titles they originally were. Unfortunately this brings some problems that can affect how new users enjoy it.

The Pikmin’s artificial intelligence is quite irregular. At times they immediately do what you tell them but at others they remain immobile. In addition to that they have a marked tendency to get stuck or take the longest and most dangerous path. Even though the most direct path to the ship is in front of them.

Source: Nintendo

The camera is also one of the most marked problems of these deliveries. Since it does not move freely. SIf you move the stick sideways it does go there, but moving it up or down just changes the perspective from closer to wide. Which makes it somewhat difficult to navigate through the most closed areas.

Graphically there is not much improvement either. See Pikmin 1+2 on a large screen it shows the years of this pair of titles. With very bright models and very polygonal structures. Of course, these problems are reduced by playing it in portable mode.

Should you give these adventures a try?

Even though Nintendo didn’t give as much love to Pikmin 1+2 like Metroid Prime RemasteredThey are still very fun games. The gameplay cycle becomes quite addictive. Especially since it keeps you coming up with the best strategies to go for certain items.

The fun is increased in the second installment thanks to the possibility of enjoying it with a friend. In addition to the fact that it is more open to exploration without the need to be worrying about a time limit.

Source: Nintendo

If you haven’t played this franchise and are interested, these are great entry points. If you’ve been a fan for years, Pikmin 1+2 presents the possibility of having the entire tetralogy on Nintendo Switch when the fourth part arrives next month. If you decide to buy them, don’t forget to share your opinion on our discord.

We played Pikmin 1+2 on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Nintendo representative in the region.

