Philips40B1U5600/00 recently fell into my hands, it is a very impressive monitor that you can find on the official site and which hides several really interesting features and functions. After several days of intense testing, I’m finally ready to tell you what I think, so if you’re curious to know if this monitor is right for you, stay with us. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a solution for gaming, we suggest this review!

Unboxing and features

The packaging of this heavy weight is really bulky and being able to unpack by yourself is a real feat. Philips has undoubtedly applied as much as possible a toss-proof packaging, Philips40B1U5600/00 presents perfectly protected and above all safe. Here is the contents of the package:

1x monitor

1xHDMI cable

1x DisplayPort cable

1x USB-C to C/AY cable

1x manual

1x power cord

Much more interesting, however, are the Technical specifications which I report to you below: we are talking about an IPS W-LED from 40 inches. With anti-reflection coating and 25% matte. The aspect ratio is 21:9 and the maximum resolution varies according to the type of input: HDMI: 3440 x 1440 @ 100Hzwhile DP/USB-C: 3440 x 1440 @ 120Hz. The pixel density is 94 PPI and the response time is 4ms. HDR 400 present at the appeal. Let’s talk about entrances:

1 HDMI 2.0

1 DisplayPort 1.4

1 USB-C (Upstream, DP Alt Mode, Data, PD up to 100W)

1 USB UP

2 USB (one with fast charging)

Also there is a USB hubs:

1 Audio OUT

2 USBs

1 USB-C (Data, PD 15W)

There are also two 5W speakers undoubtedly much appreciated. The weight of this Philips40B1U5600/00 is pretty tough, we’re talking about 14 kg of monitor. Having said that, the time has come to tell you about my field test!

Philips 40B1U5600/00, a splendid monitor!

Let’s go straight to the point: we are undoubtedly talking about a product of high end which aims to make various work or personal situations much easier. To begin with, a big advantage of this Philips40B1U5600/00 can undoubtedly be the screen. Large and imposing it will allow you to work easily both on the same system and on two different systems splitting it through special functions made available by Philips that we will go into later.

The quality is obviously very good, the colors sharp and visually satisfying. No criticisms about it. If you are looking for the visual quality, you should definitely consider this product. Furthermore, there are some gems that make me accentuate even more the fact that the monitor is also and above all designed to work in the best possible way: the stand is adjustable in height and angle, even if you can’t rotate it. However, I don’t feel like criticizing this last thing: frankly, a 40-inch vertically rotated screen is not easy to use and manage.

That said, the speakers are definitely a great addition that guarantees you good quality audio suitable for managing calls and meetings. Obviously, they are certainly not suitable for enjoying a film, but I remember this monitor, it is designed for a working environment. Precisely because it was designed for the business sector, I have to strongly criticize the choice of not include a built-in webcamin my opinion it would have helped a lot to use this Philips40B1U5600/00!

A criticism that I feel like making is related to HDR: as I have already said many times in the past HDR 400 is just the entry level which guarantees this standard. Without a doubt, one could have dared a little more, or saved this certification in such a way as to slightly reduce the price. But this is a personal opinion!

Lots of customizations for lots of freedom!

This Philips40B1U5600/00 has a lot of really cool customizations. For starters we have a USB hub that allows you to manage your peripherals directly through the monitor. This is great because it turns the monitor into a real action center. Imagine that you have connected your phone to the USB-C socket for perhaps a recharge and mouse and keyboard to the classic USB ports.

Thanks then to KVM, you can easily control two PCs with the same mouse and keyboard. Just enable the option from the monitor menu and you’re done. However, this is only one of many examples that make this monitor exceptional for multitasking. Tired of, for example, switching back and forth between the various video input sources? Well, thanks to Multiview you can literally split the screen in two and have two simultaneous devices to work with.

The options of the Philips40B1U5600/00 are so many that it would take too much time to list them all. Not to mention that then there are the classic video customizations Philips as “SmartImage” which allows you to optimize the display based on the content being played. Really the top from this point of view. It must also be said that the Philips menus are really well done and in no way distracting, navigating within it is anything but confusing and with so many options it is undoubtedly a first-rate plus. Also thanks to the comfortable physical buttons on the front of the product!

An integrated hub, really useful

I find it really hard to fault this Philips40B1U5600/00. Without a doubt, there are many strengths and it is worthwhile, for example, to tell you more about the USB hub mentioned in the previous paragraphs. We are talking about 2 additional USB inputs lateral more one of type C (for example the one for fast phone charging), and finally an audio connection for speakers.

In addition to connecting a mouse and keyboard, these inputs can easily be used to connect external storage devices such as HD or USB sticks. In the workplace, you will understand well that it is about a big plusor that allows you to have everything in one place without resorting to external hubs like this one we reviewed a while ago. To then facilitate the support of devices such as headphones, on the left side of the monitor there is a removable stick on which you will be able to place your appliances when you are not going to use them. This small but meticulous attention to detail is what won me over!