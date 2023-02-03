Philips 329M1RV/00 it’s a really interesting monitor that I recently got my hands on. The manufacturer of this device is as you will certainly have already understood Philips! Company to which it is difficult to remain indifferent that over time has built a name in the tech and electronics field. Without going too far into small talk, let’s get right into the heart of this review!

Unboxing and features

When a monitor with the beauty of 32 inches like Philips 329M1RV/00, minute box dimensions are hardly expected. Philips however, he organized all the content efficiently and without compromising on the protection of the monitor. After all, we’re talking about a high-cost product. Going into the details here is the content of the package:

1x Philips 329M1RV/00

1x Adjustable Stand

1x Feeder

1x Type-C Cable

1x DisplayPort cable

1x HDMI cable

1x Manuals

We now come to the most interesting part of the whole and that is the specifications. As already mentioned it is a 32-inch display, with resolution 3840 x 2160 (A 4K UHD) IPS anti-glare and of course 16:9. 144Hz maximumwith a pixel density of 139.87 PPI and a response time of 1 ms. HDR yes, but of the 400 type (perhaps one of the few weak points of the monitor, but more on that later). Then we have:

3 HDMI 2.1,

1 DisplayPort 1.4,

1 USB-C

1x USB-B (upstream)

4x USB 3.2 (downstream with 2x BC 1.2 fast charging)

There is no shortage of 2 5W speakers, multilingual software and obviously the classic shortcuts via physical key. The last gem of Philips 329M1RV/00 is definitely the system backlighting by W-LED place on the back which we will talk about in a moment. As you can see there is a lot of irons on the fire and the prerequisites for an excellent product are all there, so I really wanted to take it easy to test this giant in the best possible way!

Philips 329M1RV/00, much more than a simple monitor!

When you buy a monitor, the reasons and needs can be different, so it is a great pleasure for me to tell you how Philips 329M1RV/00 can satisfy more than a few. Let’s go since installation which does not require any technical skills. The stand can be screwed on thanks to a special tab and the monitor will hook up with a well thought-out interlocking system. Once this is done we are ready to start, on the back of the stand there is a collector for the cables in order to guarantee a minimum order and the design is rather linear and soberalthough I have to admit I wasn’t overly impressed by the aesthetics of the stand, but it’s all about taste.

The quality will be evident from the first moments of use, but before talking about the details, I want to say a few words about the possibility of using this monitor as hubs. This is a feature that many modern office (and not only) monitors are implementing and in a nutshell, by connecting the Type C data cable to your computer, you can use the USB sockets on the back of the monitor in such a way as to gain space and comfort.

To begin with, the mouse and keyboard can be conveniently connected to the back of your Philips 329M1RV/00, as well as fast charging, to have your phone always at hand and without the risk of finding it empty. In short, comfort is not lacking, but the visual quality instead? After all, that’s what really matters in a monitor!

A quality never seen before

Let’s start from an assumption: for a 4K 144Hz monitor there are many demands and consequently the judgment must also be severe. Consequently, before writing this review I wanted to squeeze my video card hard by running games like God Of War at their best. It is useless to get around it: the quality of the Philips 329M1RV/00 comes at a price, of course, but it is perceived in every second of the game. THE colors are brilliant and never unnatural and the 32-inches contribute more to getting you into a game world that is already crazily captivating in itself. The viewing angle is good, and everything on the screen has the constant feeling of being clean and perfect, even with the default color mode and without having to deal with a thousand changes between settings.

Furthermore, as I mentioned at the beginning, this Philips 329M1RV/00 boasts on the back a LED system which thanks to a special technology yes synchronize with the colors that the screen is transmitting. Trivial example: by displaying a blue image, the LEDs will turn blue, illuminating the room. Of course, it is a secondary function that many may not even like (it is possible to disable it or make it static at any time so don’t worry) but which as far as I’m concerned in certain game situations manages to give a small “wow” effect in plus, also taking into account that they can even be set for react to audio broadcast at a certain time. Too bad, however, that in some moments the colors transmitted by the LEDs do not reflect those on the screen, but let’s say that 98% of the time, reliability is guaranteed. Goodies of course, but given the cost of the monitor, Philips has seen fit to spoil us a little bit!

Still with regard to quality, there is perhaps a negative note that has dulled my enthusiasm and that is the choice of HDR certification. I wonder, why HDR 400? At this price range I expected something more than the “basic” range of this technology. Unfortunately on this point I was very disappointed.

I also remember that being a monitor optimized mainly for Xbox, it guarantees a special mode related to it which I personally found superfluous and deactivated. I also want to make a small note about 144Hz, as they cannot always be fully exploited as both the new Xbox and PlayStation 5 support a maximum of 120Hz.

Finally we have the Achilles heel of Philips 329M1RV/00 which unfortunately this type of monitor will always carry around and that is Backlight Bleeding. In this case, I think a picture can explain more than a thousand words:

However, this is not a big problem as far as I’m concerned, and even less a factor that you will notice during your game / work phases. However, it seemed right to point it out.

Hud well done and really many functions!

Philips 329M1RV/00 certainly has a great value and that is to give a great settings menu. The options offered by this monitor are so many and consequently having a physical pad to better adjust them and well-organized menus is certainly a considerable advantage. Below I would like to tell you in particular about some functions that I found really useful.

First we definitely have MultiView which will allow you to view two video sources on the monitor at the same time. For example, you can have two PCs connected to the same monitor or a console and a PC and so on. We then SmartImage which will give you access to various profiles so that you can choose the visual quality that best suits you. Among these is the one related to Xbox which I mentioned earlier in case you want to try it yourself.

Then there is no shortage SmartContrast which will touch the contrast, AMD FreeSync Premium which will be very welcome to PC users as it aims to solve the tearing phenomenon (obviously in the case of a compatible graphics card), and quoting a last one we have Ambiglow which aims precisely to guarantee the best possible experience with the LEDs placed on the back of the Philips 329M1RV/00 that I told you about before.

Good sound quality!

Over time I’ve learned never to expect great results from stock monitor speakers. However, I must say that this Philips 329M1RV/00 pleasantly surprised me in this sense! Let’s be clear, the audio quality is obviously not of a high level, but not even subdued as often happens! The audio is enjoyable although obviously as always I recommend, for an optimal gaming experience it is advisable to opt for different solutions including gaming headphones in order to completely immerse yourself in the world around you. In any case, it should be noted that the audio is there and is of good quality. The only sore point may be having to navigate through the various settings every time to raise or lower the general volume.