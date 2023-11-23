













The first thing you should know is that Persona 5 Tactics It is not just any game within the series. Much less is more compact, digestible or direct. Quite the opposite. It is committed to having a complex story, many hours of play – which are sometimes tiring – and a combat system that can be used a lot.

When you get into this series of games from the Atlus team, you technically have to put aside all the previous ideas you have of what an RPG is – at least Japanese -. This is because it always carries a message that seems basic on paper, suddenly becomes complex and makes you think about your existence.

But the best thing about this last section is living it, even if it is a somewhat tiring exercise, because that is also the slight problem that the series and – at least – this game that works as a kind of spin-off and complement to the series is burdened with. foreplay.

Persona 5 Tactics point by point

A game not suitable for the impatient

The events that occur in Persona 5 Tactics happen after what happens in Persona 5. The game more or less explains the context behind the Phantom Thieves, what they are, where they hang out, and more. The thing is that, in this new story, they return to the Metaverse, but end up in a world different from their own, even the one they previously fought in.

Here comes a kind of bombardment of information about who “the villains” are, what “their purposes” are, and what your role is. As always, everything is questionable and it shows in the dialogues of the story. This thing about being a kind of liberated person or member of the “Resistance” is a somewhat heavy exercise, but someone has to do it.

Source: Atlus

The good thing about this narrative is that it is entertaining, with many mysteries and motivations. Above all, it makes you want to go as far as possible to know the reasons behind this movement, the point is that, yes, it is a very tiring task and with many internal jokes, as if the game assumed that you played Persona 5 and it can be no.

From there on, you will be able to manage when it comes to following the thread of the story because this world that seems to falter every second depends on that. The way the theme of the kingdoms is developed is what makes you stay until the end of the game, which can also be a bit heavy.

Combining tactical combat with RPG elements

A good strategy game depends a lot on the difficulty of its missions to work, especially since the pace of play can be much slower and more precise than in an RPG title. It is worth remembering XCOM where you live with the variable that a shot may not have the best possible effectiveness.

That same section applies in Persona 5 Tactics. There are times when your characters’ attacks will not do much damage or, failing that, will fail. But that is at the very basics of the Atlus video game. There will be times when an attack will be so effective that it can knock out an opponent or give you an extra turn if you have eliminated them.

Source: Atlus

In the broadest sense, Persona 5 Tactics It gives you a gaming experience just like you saw in a Final Fantasy Tactics or even a Gears Tactics. It all comes down to better positioning and shooting angle. If you know how to stick to a wall, you will be able to escape enemy attacks unscathed for most of the game.

The point is that positioning will make you open up as much as possible on the battlefield or to place your characters in very specific places. This has the sole purpose of allowing you to perform special attacks together – just as happens in the main series – on enemies and generate much more damage. If we add to that the use of Personas, we have a complete experience that is faithful to the original material.

Charisma at every point of interaction in the game

Beyond the combat or the progression of the characters themselves, it is important to give space to how the story develops and where the result will go. As I mentioned, the beginning can be a bit heavy, especially because you have a lot of dialogue to throw around and explaining the story and the contexts can be complicated.

The issue with Persona 5 Tactics He is very open, both in interpersonal relationships and in matters of responsibility. We always have that theme that being adults sucks and that it is better to stay young, however, facing facts and realizing that there is something beyond the reward such as morality and other kinds of values, makes the game much more interesting .

Source: Atlus

Of course, the presentation is too happy and pretty to feel a heavy or indigestible atmosphere. In addition, conversations can become so long that you really don’t know whether to start the dialogue as soon as possible to avoid arguing over trifles or whether you are paying attention. Of course, the latter is ideal, but it becomes so tedious that you wonder if you are old enough to play something so slow.

Now, the result of staying with the narrative brings good dividends, because you can discuss whether freedom is the ultimate or if it is about understanding that there is something beyond such as the ideals and moral concepts that we must have to be better people.

Persona 5 Tactica is not reduced to the game with Joker, but to the rest of the experiences with the other protagonists

One of the best points of Persona 5 Tactics…Or rather any strategy game, is that you give the spotlight to each unit on your battlefield. Of course, when it comes to talking and developing the story, obviously, everything is concentrated in a single narrative point, but on the battlefield you can make even the character with the least presence an essential one.

You must take into account that there is a skill tree, fusion of Personas and many other things that will not only remind you of the original game, but also presents it from a different perspective that can only occur if you play in a tactical title. That is one of the benefits that accompany this strategy title from Atlus.

Source: Atlus

For example, there is a lot of room for customization when it comes to preparing your units. You must think very carefully about which Persona you assign to a certain type of character and how to take advantage of it. Everything affects in some way. To that you must add that the levels get more complicated. It’s not like you suddenly have 3 scenarios that end quickly and are the same, everything fits together and makes you think carefully about what you should do.

Thanks to all the tactical approach and development of characters and Personas, you realize that you don’t have some kind of spin-off all empty and forced to exploit a popular brand. This is a game that can be experienced alone thanks to its combat mechanics and the complex story that is presented before your eyes.

It runs well, but the loads feel eternal

Play Persona 5 Tactics on Nintendo Switch it is a satisfying experience both with the console placed in the dock and on the laptop. Come on, you don’t see a game that is so demanding in terms of resolution, colors, detailed designs and so on. We are talking about a title with a very slow experience and without much necessary, frenetic or demanding action.

The thing is, sometimes the game jerks and frames drop noticeably. Come on, it is not a constant or an element that breaks the experience, but it is going to happen and I want to assume that it is a general error that has to do with both the power of the console and the neglect of programming or adaptation of the game for Switch.

Source: Atlus

On the other hand, the character design for this installment is very entertaining and attractive. Yes, the formula of big-headed and idiotic characters is followed, like those in Digimon, however, these presentations are very charismatic and somehow make the plot not feel so heavy.

On the other hand, this is one of those games whose English dubbing is almost perfect. Many times JRPGs have exaggerated performances when they are translated into English, however, the good handling of emotions in the voice actors makes the experience much more enjoyable. It is a job that Atlus seems to be very interested in. Personally, I’m curious how a Spanish dubbing for Latin America would look with this same quality of direction.

Should you buy Persona 5 Tactica?

Those outside of this Atlus franchise will always face a kind of dilemma when it comes to wanting to play this series of titles. Which one do I start with? Is 3 the good one? Should I go to 4? What if I start with 5? Well, if you happen to have the opportunity, then give any of those three a try, however, get the idea that this is a complex and heavy series. Instead, Persona 5 Tactics It also fits in the same line as its counterparts, especially when it touches on human themes, however, the presentation and combat system make the experience much friendlier.

Persona 5 Tactics It has a very cute appearance thanks to the design of settings and characters, however, it is still a game with a really complex story and concepts that leave you thinking about why we are in this world. The combat system is very entertaining and the progression of the characters and People is very complete. It is a good starting point for those curious who want to enter the Persona series and did not dare to do so.

We played Persona 5 Tactica with a code for Nintendo Switch provided by a Sega representative in our region.

