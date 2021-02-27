We currently know of some franchises that have adopted the musou genre to create a spinoff. Dragon quest heroes Y Hyrule warriors they are two of the greatest exponents.

When I found out that Omega Force, known from the series of Dynasty Warriors, and P Studio, the developer of Persona, were going to team up to create a spinoff of Person 5, I figured it would be something like what happened with The legend of zelda Y Dragon quest: You know, a Dynasty Warriors with skin of the franchise in question.

But I was SO wrong. Persona 5 Strikers It feels more like an official sequel with a revamped battle system and this was a very pleasant surprise.

The Phantom Thieves are back

The Strikers story begins just a few months after the events of Person 5.

The Phantom Thieves are once again involved in mysterious events that they must solve by changing people’s hearts, but although we briefly return to Shibuya; Joker and his friends will also travel to several key cities in Japan, where Osaka, Kyoto and Sapporo stand out.

Basically, our heroes are on vacation and start a road trip releasing hearts in their wake so as not to go to jail.

Forget about previous spinoff stories from Person What Sand or Dancing All Night, that of Strikers it feels coherent and much more relevant; not like a filler that Naruto would be proud of.

In addition, new characters arrive in the franchise, where Sophia and Zenkichi Hasegawa stand out. The first is an AI with Aigis vibes from Person 3while Zenkichi, a longtime, gray-haired and experienced detective, brings a new dynamic to the Phantom Thieves group.

There is an option of subtitles in Spanish, but it is from Spain.

Person 5 Part 2?

Despite the fact that on paper this is a spinoff, at almost every moment it felt like a numbered sequel, something like Person 5 Part 2.

This is because, in general, Persona 5 Strikers It follows everything that its predecessor offers: much of the time is spent between conversations with the team, collecting and merging People, exploring dungeons and battles.

If you see it suddenly, you may be mistaking it for the base delivery. This looks and plays, mostly, like Person 5.

There are only two very noticeable changes and one notable omission, which might disappoint some fans of Person.

The first change is the palaces or dungeons, here called prisons. The prisons in Strikers are usually the cities we visit in their alternate version: streets and some buildings, which is a big difference against the level design of others. Person. However, despite so many flat streets, there is more verticality now, as jumping mechanics were included in the exploration. Sometimes to continue the player will have to climb buildings or explore upwards.

The second of course is the battle system that in Person 5 It was a turn-based RPG. This is where the musou element comes in. Normally if I think about the musou genre, the image of dozens of enemies dying with only a minimal movement of the protagonist comes to my head.

Although there are sometimes many enemies on screen in Strikers, the truth is that it takes more elements of the battle system from it. Person 5, than any Dynasty Warriors.

Systems return to exploiting enemy weaknesses based on elements, collecting and summoning Personas, as well as opportunities for extra hits or the famous collective All-Out attack; All of this strengthens the action and separates it from a simple hack and slash.

Already in action and everything running, it’s just as if Person 5 it would have become an action RPG … with little more enemies than normal.

This change did the series surprisingly well, and while there may certainly be improvements adding even more strategy opportunities, this may well be that breath of fresh air the series needs in future installments.

A painful omission

Now, the omission: goodbye social and time management part of Person 5.

There is still a schedule, but it is purely cosmetic, as there is no longer the pressure to explore most of the dungeon in a single day, since you can go and return as you please without penalty. There are no deadlines that will stress you out and force you to improve your social skills faster. In fact, these skills like Intelligence or Courage are no longer there.

And although you keep talking with your colleagues and having special events on the calendar, the system is no longer in place to improve your relationship with them and in this way, strengthen your People.

Instead there are the bonding points, which rise by fighting, advancing the story or cooking. These, in turn, will help you unlock skills, ranging from opening certain chests in prisons or having more VPs, to being better in the kitchen when preparing recipes.

This is a stronger change than it sounds, because the best thing about being in Shibuya was managing your time between knowing the stories of the Social Links or going to restaurants or cinemas to improve specific skills.

We are in many more cities in Strikers and what we have to do is very limited. Basically in these recreations of the most iconic cities in Japan we can only buy or talk to NPCs and the latter was incorporated into a dynamic.

Now, before starting a prison, we must “investigate” by talking to specific NPCs who will tell us more about the person who leads the prison. Once we talk to everyone specified, an indicator will mark 100%.

Truth be told, this “research” part is very boring and real city settings feel wasted.

And well, without a doubt the Social Links were my favorite part of Person, because we knew fascinating stories that gave more depth and personality to the world and the people who inhabit it.

Probably due to the omission of social and time management elements, Persona 5 Strikers It lasts around 40 hours, while its predecessor lasted more than 100 without doing side missions.

Perosna 5 Strikers is aimed at fans

I’ve played every installment of Person, including its spinoffs, which is why I greatly enjoyed the references that are everywhere in Persona 5 Strikers. Unfortunately, this is not the case for everyone.

In fact, most of the conversations and relationships that were formed in the base game come up a lot in Strikers.

Also, as repetitive as it may have been, Person 5 tIt has a huge tutorial. Practically the first 10 hours, the first palace, is a tutorial. The player must know how palaces work, People fusions and battle system mechanics, and in StrikersAlthough there are little reminders, the game hopes you already know everything.

For all this, Persona 5 Strikers It is a game too designed for fans of the 5 and, although new ones may enjoy StrikersThey are going to feel lost all the first hours, both in gameplay and in the narrative; and you are definitely going to get the most out of it if you come here after you finish the base game.

¿Persona 5 Strikers are the cfuture of the franchise?

The franchise of Person has been built on a turn-based battle system, but after seeing how Strikers put more action in real time, it is difficult for me to think that we can return to the usual system in its next numbered installments. Maybe Strikers It may well be that proof that was needed before Person become an RPG with more action elements.

Strikers is far from a Dynasty Warriors with skin of Person. In addition to being a pleasant surprise that will exceed the expectations of its followers, we could be facing the game that will lay the foundations for Person 6 steal our hearts again.

Persona 5 Strikers is available now for PlayStation 4, PC, and Switch. We play the PlayStation 4 version.

Persona 5 Strikers Graphics and sound

8.8 / 10 Positive It has several of the best elements of Persona 5.

The story feels coherent and relevant.

The action battle system fits perfectly into the universe.

The new characters are good. Negative There is no social or time management part.

Research gets repetitive.

If you’re new to Persona, you’re not going to fully enjoy this spinoff.

Sometimes there is an excess of talks and explanations, a sin inherited from his predecessor.





