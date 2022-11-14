Review: Pentiment – Relive the Renaissance in a Classic Way Through a Dark Mystery | EarthGamer

The video game which in essence are visual novels, are installments that have to worry about the graphic styles that they implement in their projects. On the other hand, when they are historical deliveries of more intellectually recreational benefit, they also have to deal with the fidelity of the data that they offer in a detailed way. Pentiment is a delivery of this style, and in terms of these two aspects, we could say that It is a clear game with a sophisticated presentation. And, it should be noted, it comes hand in hand with Obsidian Entertainment.

Pentimient’s story

It will begin with a strange dream of the protagonist, Andreas Maler, who will wake up in a German village near the Bavarian region -belonging to the Holy German Empire, in other words, part of Central Europe-. The town is called Tassing, and it is dedicated to agriculture.

It is set in 1518 —XVI century—, for what we will have a Renaissance environment with persistent elements of the Middle Ages. It is because of this that we will face the religious attachment of the population to Kiersau Abbey and we will also have to deal with the recent postulation of Luther’s ideas.

On the other hand, in more fantastic matters, we will see some spirits. And, in mostly political circumstances, we will hear, as a subtle echo, denunciations of the condition of women, their expression and presentation during the period.

Andreas Maler is a cultured person who is in the village as a manuscript illuminator. He lives in a kind of boarding house and goes to work at the abbey every night—as it was back then. Thoughalso intends to work on what will be his masterpiece. Throughout the video game we will have the opportunity to talk to the villagers – educated and uneducated – and hence so many surprises.

Source: Microsoft Games Studios

The center of the delivery is a macabre affair, as the mystery centers on a major murder: a baron will be stabbed in the churchafter expressing “revolutionary” ideas, at a dinner among the monks —the curious thing is that this man particularly supported Andreas’s work—.

However, the most sensitive circumstance refers to the fact that the one who is blamed for carrying out the murder is Andreas’s only “friend”, who is a monk who keeps a low and careful profile, in addition, he is old enough to barely manage to move by itself. Because of this, it is clear that they blame him without credible justification.

From there we begin a kind of historical thriller by means of a dense linear narrative.

Source: Microsoft Games Studios

The most profitable of Pentiment

As a good delivery of the time – very ad oc – will take place in a range of more than 20 yearsin which we will be able to perceive the passage of time and the implications of each of our decisions.

Source: Microsoft Games Studios

Pentiment refers to a historical setting and the underpinnings that this evokes, but responding to this, the video game he is brilliant and faithful. The context is highly appreciable, because also, being interactive, we will be able to discover, review or corroborate the historical references. Whenever there is a mark of a little flower near the images, that is the signal that motivates and allows the interaction of data.

On the other hand, the images are surprising, it’s as if you were reviewing real medieval or renaissance illuminations, if you’re a fan of these times, at least it will be interesting for you.

In fact, even The classic miniature Book of Hours is introduced:

Source: Microsoft Games Studios

The freedom that Pentiment offers you

To solve the mystery you will have to persuade and choose who to gossip with and at what time is the most opportune. This is why you will not have a kind of guide to follow, but rather a detailed journal in which to sort information and conjectures.

Nevertheless, Since a story of observation, discussion and investigation is presented, the dialogues are the ones that predominate, however we came to find the odd minigame.

Source: Microsoft Games Studios

the mechanics

Well, in the end, the dialogues are the backbone of the adventure, so they are the most important thing even in their presentation. For example, the characters will have a special typography, depending on their social and intellectual status—and obviously, what this suggests, the economic one. This will allow you to profile them and get to know them better.

Each of them responds to its historical construction, which is quite interesting and unique.

Source: Microsoft Games Studios

On the other hand, the accessibility options are various, ranging from high contrast, text size enhancement, photosensitivity options, and text to speech.

The available languages ​​are English, French and Spanish.

The general presentation gives the impression of an old book or a set of Renaissance-Medieval illuminates. For example, when you review your map or your notes, the sound of the pages/scroll is sensitive enough.

Source: Microsoft Games Studios

Pentiment It is presented through a 2D side-scrolling canvas, it has pre-set paths. However, the places are mostly small, although there are several scenarios to visit.

The realistic image of women

Finally, a bit of hidden recognition. Enlightened women locked up in the monastery are presented, but educating and giving opinions with fervor, and on the other hand, he realizes how some helped their husbands in intellectual artistic tasks —for example, Marie makes a large part of the engravings of her husband-.

your decisions

As in life, your decisions matter and will allow you to have certain bonds and understand some things more than others. The good thing about the game is that it alerts you when your decisions will have more weight —this is also a nod to different endings or their possibilities.

The important decisions will go from the choice of the languages ​​you speak, to the chairs you have taken. Best of all are the interesting proposals that are offered to you, we mean that you will be able to know about medicine, obscurantism and the stars —that’s right, in this late medieval installment, we can all be the girl of the horoscope without blame.

Source: Microsoft Games Studios

Andreas Maler

A very noteworthy issue is that in addition to personalizing Andreas with the areas of knowledge that he masters, you can also do it with his personality, which will go from being a flirtatious, rude and even indifferent man, to being friendly and cheerful.

It all depends on what face you want to give to society and obviously who you intend to get along with -or if you prefer to avoid-. There will even be occasions in which you can choose silence, from our perspective it is one of the most remarkable and beautiful aspects of the delivery, because it can be very funny: the pressing style that you are capable of developing.

Source: Microsoft Games Studios

Should you buy Pentiment?

If you like history and visual novel installments, the truth is that it is quite entertaining, curious and faithful to what it proposes. The images are an impressive thing due to their style, although they may not be the most sophisticated in line, they manage to give a very pleasant impression.

On the other hand, the narrative and the mystery are interesting, as are the various characters that we observe living under specific conditions due to the context. However, they are obviously more narrative mechanics, if that or the story is not your thing, Pentiment either.

However, we also think it’s quite playful, a lot of good it will definitely do.

We played Pentiment on PC with a code provided by a representative of Microsoft Games Studios in our region.