While we've had Xbox games on other platforms throughout the generation, such as Minecraft and Ori and the Blind Forest; the arrival of Pentiment It was little surprising. Although, that doesn't make her any less welcome.

This 'point and click' adventure from Obsidian Entertainment takes us back to the very classic adventures of Grimm Fandango either Treasure of the Monkey Island (names that many players today would classify as vintage, and I don't blame them).

Pentiment brings back a genre that many studios no longer bet on due to lack of interest from an audience accustomed to other experiences, but makes it clear that adventures still have a lot to give in an industry that continues to evolve and that has options for all tastes .

Pentiment makes the jump to Switch

Pentiment and its historical context

The proposal of Pentiment is to be based on a real historical context, which, from an anthropological point of view, is very interesting. The game immerses you in a social structure that today we know is not correct, but offers us a unique perspective, placing us as a protagonist who must follow his own story and with branched, well-structured dialogues, in a living context that allows you know an entire society.

The plot places you in the role of Andrés Maler, an artist at the abbey who will seek to clear the name of one of his closest friends who has been blamed for the murder of a nobleman. This story takes place in a two-plane adventure, with cartoonish characters that imitate the art of the time, and is developed by guiding the character through text, discovering the objects around you and choosing dialogue options that will create unique adventures for each player.

Suffice it to say that it is not an experience that is recommended for all types of players, but rather it seeks to reach people who like a long read and who are familiar with the genre. Unfortunately, you won't find the kind of twists here that you find in other games like Doki Doki Literature Club, which has a strong narrative load. However, if you've had recent experiences with popular streaming games like Fran Bow and even the wildly popular Danganronpa, this may be a good way to fully immerse yourself in the genre.

Pentiment, how's it going on Switch?

Of course, like a good Obsidian Entertainment game, the RPG elements are not left aside. It's not just about deciding your own story from branching options, which develop in a spectacular way as you watch the people around you grow, age, and immerse yourself in their personal story.

The game also has elements that make your character unique with attributes that you can improve or select. Regarding the adaptation for the Nintendo hybrid console, and putting into perspective the many years that the Nintendo Switch has been with us; It is clear that we would not demand a 4K resolution and, however, the artistic direction makes the graphics look incredible in both TV and laptop modes.

In this sense, my main concern was the lines of text. In a very curious way, these lines and the entire narrative are guided by the calligraphy of the time. However, and as expected from a game published by Xbox Game Studios, accessibility options are essential within the options and allow full enjoyment of the game; allowing contrast and reading without difficulty even in portable mode.

Should you buy this Obsidian game on Nintendo Switch?

The only thing we could call “unfortunate” are the musical options within the game; but really everything follows the beat of the story. We could say that it is “not very relevant” to the plot and to the game as such.

We have in front of us the port of a game that does not feel complicated to port to other platforms, since it does not require certain very specific aspects of the current generation of consoles. Its attributes are mainly found in the design of how the narrative is carried out and visuals that are not going to punish the Nintendo console at some point.

We played Pentiment on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by an Xbox representative in our region.

