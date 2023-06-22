During this year Bandai Namco has been a bit modest in terms of big-budget games, since anime productions have been released up to now and also some remasters such as We Love Katamari. It seems that this trend is going to continue for a couple more months, and I think that within this group of small games is Park Beyond. For those who haven’t heard of this title, this is a kind of simulator in which, like other franchises like Roller Coaster Tycoon, we have to create our own amusement park. You know, something like management where it is not only important to put up roller coasters, but also to check the financial part so as not to go bankrupt. This game had a couple of postponements, or rather, not a certainty regarding the release date, but after a couple of closed betas it has finally been released on the different platforms. And that leads us to the fact that they have given us an analysis copy, this in order to let the Atomix community know if it is worth acquiring or not.

The best thing is that this text is not totally aimed at those who are already used to playing this type of experience, but also for people who have never touched a simulator in their lives. It goes without saying, you have to have a slight interest in creation in order to enjoy it in a more accurate way. In the same way, the criticism has been made by a publisher who is perhaps not the biggest fan of these games, but who is somehow interested in taking a look at this proposal that comes after the absence of the genre, specifically with the construction of amusement park. So if there are some details that have been left out, it would not hurt to leave a comment. In the same way, the review will focus on analyzing the basic points of the game, this clearly speaking of the tools that are being used to make this a more bearable adventure. Above all, if it has elements of quality of life compared to other projects, since management titles do take time due to the goal that is sought to be achieved in some way.

With all this on the table, it’s time to start a new Atomix Review of this game, so take your construction tools, your creativity and also the desire to create a dream world for visitors willing to pay for the experience. Park Beyond awaits us to create the amusement park that will give people that feeling of wanting to return with pleasure.

Every builder is formed with explanations

The first thing that is imposed on us in Park Beyond is the assembly of the mechanical games, with an assisted guide that allows us to mount curves, ascents, descents and even loop turns to the delight of the attendees. Of course, there are certain restrictions due to physics issues and also speed, just for that the trial and error laps are used, which can be configured in first person perspective.

One detail is that playing it with the controller can be a somewhat complicated experience, given that since it is planned more for computers, sometimes the cursor can go a bit far, especially when you want to add millimeter details on the roller coasters. For its part, the screen and its elements can be overwhelming, since there are many that we have to learn, there is up, down, left and right.

In itself, the first thing we completed is being able to create a functional roller coaster, which serves during the aforementioned test launches. That has followed with two more missions in the form, because now we had to create a full-fledged amusement park, not only including coasters, but also businesses, hiring health personnel, entertainers and the maintenance of the devices.

Among the establishments that we can create are food, drink, candy, ice cream and more stalls, from which we can allocate the money we want to charge for each product. At the beginning the price could have some losses in terms of money investment, but as the park becomes more prestigious we will be free to increase the cost, even in the bathrooms that may initially be open for free.

Managing money is important

Speaking of money, they are going to give us capital that we must manage intelligently, there may be shortages, but as we already said, as we level up we will now start to make profits. Of course, it is not a short process, but with the time accelerator that we have on our side, things can be more bearable.

Of course, mechanical games are not just roller coasters, since it is also possible to add from the classic pirate ships that move like pendulums, bumper cars, towers that go up at high speeds and many more. Each one will attract the attention of different types of public, depending on what we want to focus the park on.

Something that must also be taken into account is precisely creating the paths in a distributed manner, that is, the elements must be connected by paved sidewalks that we can build, but neither should each attraction or store be attached to each other. So you have to know how to separate consistently.

We must also consider the part of working personnel, since we must hire from those who encourage people, to the employees who are in charge of keeping the park clean. They have to be paid a monthly salary, but in exchange they will make the maintenance of the place cause more people to come, and therefore, the profits will be greater.

For its part, it is necessary to include basic things such as public toilets, since visitors will have to visit it for having consumed a lot of food or getting dizzy in the games themselves. In turn, you can also build the employee rest room, this so that they take a minute of excess and can continue their work without morale on the ground.

Of course, in the event that an attraction is not serving, we can know it thanks to the heat menu and the monthly earnings tablet, and that means that it will be best to close it. And it is that the game over of this title will be present when a certain number of months have passed and we have not yet had any profits, thus leading us to bankruptcy and closure of the park that we have started from scratch.

Meet requirements that will make us grow

Something that also attracts attention is precisely the ability to make the land grow little by little, since we can remove elements of nature such as rocks and even bushes to continue expanding our emporium. Of course, there are some space limitations, but in the end attractions can be replaced by new ones.

It is worth mentioning that the attractions and shops themselves can have a level up, and this is achieved by increasing the emotion bar that is at the top. The changes are noticeable in terms of aesthetics, the expansion of the number of people on board the game or the addition of products in stores.

On the other hand, it is necessary to keep in mind the opinion of the people, because in each attraction they tell us that the price is too expensive or that perhaps it is not as fun as they thought. We can know that from the management and strategy side, that to change our trend in terms of souvenirs and that way they leave with a smile.

At first it may seem like a complicated game to tackle, but the tutorials given to us are quite clear. As I said, it is fairly easy to learn everything, but you have to be aware of the conversations so as not to miss any essential detail or element that is not repeated throughout the gameplay.

You have to know who the park is for

Something that should also be taken into consideration is the factor of who the park is aimed at, since it can focus on families, adolescents and adults, and depending on the public we want to address is the placement of the different attractions, shops and stalls. meal. That can be seen in the main menu of this game.

Trying to strike a balance does not usually result in good profits, so yes or yes as players we must focus on a single community, but neither should we incredibly leave others aside. We could say that it can be divided into 70 and 30. This is so that losses are remunerated shortly after starting the park.

The best thing is that we are not going to limit ourselves to simple and generic park templates, since there are many themes to choose from, including the familiar, some cowboys, science fiction, carnival and much more. Even for those who have purchased the deluxe edition, there is DLC content that brings neither more nor less than Pac-Man into the equation.

As for the graphical part of the game, I can say that it looks decent, especially because of the fact that Unreal Engine 4 is being used to bring these dream worlds to reality.

An entry price to consider

In conclusion, Park Beyond is a pretty decent amusement park management simulator, because those who are supporters of this type of title are going to love the creativity with which one of these themed centers can be created from scratch. Although for first timers, it could be a bit tricky to tackle at first.

It has different challenges such as the campaign, which can serve as the perfect tutorial for the player to learn all the principles of creation. Of course, the last missions can test the patience of some, since there are certain touches against the clock that make the experience something much more to think about.

I’m not that into this type of game, and I really don’t know whether to recommend it to people who are just getting into this genre. On the other hand, those who have already been involved in this for a while, it is clear that they cannot miss the opportunity to continue supporting these creations, this in order for them to continue launching more projects on the market.

Remember that it is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.