This August 31, this long-awaited series finally arrived in the Netflix catalog, who invited us to see its first episode. What we saw gave us a glimmer of hope for this adaptation. For now it seems that it will be responsible for breaking the ‘curse’ of anime adaptations.

The important points of our opinion on One Piece

One Piece on Netflix can be a great option for those who want to enter this world

For those who don’t know one piecethis manga and anime follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew. Together they sail the dangerous seas of the Great Line in search of Gold Roger’s treasure. The first to find it will become the pirate king, so the competition is fierce.

In its more than 20 years, the manga created by Eiichiro Oda has more than 1000 chapters and its anime has practically the same episodes. This could put off those who are interested in learning about Luffy’s adventures but are afraid of spending an exorbitant amount of time with him.

Source: Netflix.

The Netflix series could be the ideal tool to delve into. Since only the first episode of the series covers about five of the anime. Best of all, it does so by taking very few liberties that also make sense with the change of medium. In a way, it could be considered one piece from Netflix as the summarized version of this adventure.

The changes we saw help it feel more agile, which in turn makes it a more engaging series. Without going into spoilers, what we saw in the last moments of the first episode left us wanting more and waiting for the next ones.

Even if you don’t get to this series by chance, it’s a good option.

During a recent interview, Eiichiro Oda commented that there was a big challenge with One Piece’s live-action. Since he had to catch both longtime fans and new viewers. What we saw makes us think that it has a lot of potential to attract even those who have never heard of the Straw Hats.

From the first moment he does a great job of introducing us to this world full of piracy. While the tone he manages is that of an adventure movie or series. As if that were not enough, it has a very charismatic group in the leading roles.

Source: Netflix

It is very easy to follow the thread and it does not leave behind what made One Piece special since its inception: humor. While other adaptations want to make their scenarios more serious and realistic, this is not the case here. They totally embrace the crazier aspects of anime and manga, and go with them.

Best of all, it doesn’t feel so out of the blue. The direction and arrangement of the information mean that the audience is not so surprised to see a young man made of rubber. They show us that this is how this world works and invite us to see more of One Piece.

It should be noted that it was not only intended for new fans. The first episode is loaded with quite a few references that long-standing fans will identify. Many of them are nods to events that will happen in the future according to what we saw in the manga.

The choice of the cast was made perfectly in One Piece

Talking about keeping the elements that One Piece fans love the most, the Netflix series kept its characters mostly intact. Luffy remains the good-natured somewhat goofy and idealistic, Zoro continues his tough exterior that hides a big heart, and Nami remains a strong and cunning woman.

Source: Netflix.

Although we did not see Usopp and Sanji it is very likely that it will be the same with them. In this section we believe that the creators of the show blew the fence. Since having such a charismatic group in front of it can make audiences get more involved in their adventure.

Its action is a little more serious, but no less entertaining for that

The first episode of One Piece has several action scenes. Those who have seen the anime know that there they are a little more exaggerated and with touches of humor. Here the combats are a bit more serious, but they remain engaging and exciting.

Source: Netflix.

Although we don’t have the fighters shouting their attacks, except for Luffy, the fights are very well done. In addition to the fact that they capture the fighting style of each of their characters very well. We can’t wait to see some of the biggest of the East Blue arc anymore.

Should you start watching One Piece?

Based on just this first episode we can say that one piece It can become a very worthwhile series. It brings the anime to the screens with few changes, which are noticeably made to accommodate the rhythm of streaming. But for everything else it is quite faithful.

Source – Netflix

It has very empathetic protagonists, very entertaining action scenes, and a central objective that could interest many. Even if you are not a fan or do not know the work of Eiichiro Oda it can be a great option to see this weekend. For our part, we will surely finish it in one sitting.

