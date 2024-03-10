When Vladimir Sorokin's books were publicly hurled into a huge toilet around twenty years ago by groupies of the then and current Russian president, then it is hardly surprising that the ruler in Sorokin's new novel is nothing other than a pair of buttocks with eyes and only a single sentence admits: “It wasn’t me.”

This works surprisingly well. Vladimir, as the character in the novel is called, is with seven others political beings Inmate of a mental institution. The eponymous Doctor Garin looks after the psychological well-being of himself, Angela, Boris, Donald, Emmanuel, Justin, Silvio and Shinzo in the Altai-Zedern sanatorium. They all have a burger-like body shape, consisting of buttocks, arms and eyes. Their quirks vary, but thanks to Doctor Garin, their individual condition is now largely “stable.” The best first appearance is probably that of Boris, who impulsively and infantilely demands that he wants everything right then and there: his favorite books, dildos, women, dinosaurs and rapiers. Unfortunately, Boris dies right at the beginning because he and Shinzo do not survive a nuclear attack on the sanatorium.

With the rest of the group and the team from the sanatorium, Dr. Garin from war and nuclear radiation through a once large country that has now broken down into many individual structures. Vladimir Sorokin sends his academically trained Pikaro on a tour that takes him to an anarchist bastion, an old Russian estate, a circus, a prison camp run by shaggy orcs and the like. They complete the first part of the route with the help of oversized biorobots modeled on Mayakovsky. Anyone who remembers that Sorokin said of Putin after the start of the Russian war against Ukraine that he had put on the ring of power will probably have in mind the image of the hobbits Meriadoc and Pippin traveling with an Ent in such scenes .

Shaggy Lork intervenes

All of this says a lot about the setting of the novel, in which a lack of internet connection causes problems as does an attack by shaggy lorks, in which giants and dwarves appear, science and animism come together. This brings to mind another Russian writer: Alexander Grin experienced his literary triumph a hundred years ago. This solitary writer was repeatedly arrested and exiled under the Tsar; from the mid-1920s onwards he came into conflict with the Soviet regime; from 1941 onwards his works were no longer published for a long time. In these novels and stories he created an exotic, fairytale-like fantasy world in which natural laws are often suspended; his texts form their own universe, which a critic described as “Grinland” as early as 1934.