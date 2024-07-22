As part of the UAE delegation’s activities at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2024 in New York, the UAE Government Knowledge Exchange Office organised a pivotal session on the central role of the principle of building and expanding bilateral strategic partnerships at the international level in accelerating the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations for 2030 with global consensus. The UAE delegation presented the country’s pioneering model in concluding partnerships whose sustainable impact is reflected in developing the work of governments and supporting the growth paths of economies and societies.

The session, which was held under the title “Building and Strengthening Influential Partnerships to Accelerate the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals,” addressed the UAE’s efforts at the level of international cooperation in exchanging experiences and successful models with Goal 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which is “Partnerships for the Goals.”

The session presented the UAE government’s approach to knowledge exchange partnerships with more than 37 countries and governments around the world.

The session was organized with the aim of documenting the global impact of the Government Knowledge Exchange Program and its role in achieving the paragraphs and targets of Sustainable Development Goal 17 on revitalizing global partnerships for sustainable development. This includes governments, the private sector and civil society, as this documentation of achievements will contribute to enriching academic institutions with the information and data required to measure and monitor the progress of partnership development and their direct and indirect contributions to achieving other sustainable development goals.

The session was attended by Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Knowledge Exchange and Competitiveness and Chairman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Dr. Al Anoud Al Haj, Assistant Undersecretary for Green Development and Climate Change Affairs; Lieutenant Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director General of the International Affairs Office at the Ministry of Interior; Hashim Al Attas, Senior Portfolio Manager for the Middle East and North Africa at Masdar; in addition to experts, academics, decision-makers, and government officials from Rwanda, Mongolia, Serbia, Malaysia, Malta, Uzbekistan, and Fiji.

The session was moderated by Afshin Molavi, Senior Fellow – Foreign Policy Institute at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.

The session discussed the value of influential partnerships in enhancing progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, through government modernization, supporting positive transformations, and consolidating the concepts of partnership that support countries, governments, and societies in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and transforming future challenges into opportunities.