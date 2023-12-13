The current era is strongly characterized by technological and digital evolution which is increasingly raging, permeating all commercial, productive and industrial sectors. An evolution that is a child of the times and which will have a greater and more central role as we immerse ourselves in the future. In a similar context, the various devices that represent an integral part of our lives today are undergoing a change. It is due to the adoption of Artificial Intelligence as a development tool at the highest levels of smartphones, tablets and laptops as well as desktop PCs. In short, an AI that intends to subvert any predictions on what will be future cell phone models, but also personal computers and more. Let's see the smartphone situation in this specific focus, with particular attention to the new Samsung S24, the first perhaps equipped with Artificial Intelligence and which, invariably, ended up in our tech reviews.

AI as the new frontier of smartphones and technology

As anticipated in the introduction, Artificial Intelligence is experiencing growing importance in the various production, commercial, communication and technological sectors. Our life is seeing its characteristics change due to the massive use of what until a few years ago was a tool relegated to simple and specific use in a sector such as the IT sector. However, the great versatility and functionality of AI has made its permeation into various fields possible. Last, but not least, is the sector of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. These widely used and used tools are therefore facing a strong evolution: Artificial Intelligence, in fact, has increased the potential of the aforementioned means. If previously they were used only to communicate, get information, and spend hours of video game entertainment, today with the entry of AI the same devices have a life of their own. Deductive, reasoning and combination of processes useful for achieving a given goal.

Smartphones and Artificial Intelligence

The entry of AI into the field of smartphones has led the latter to evolve their form and substance. Greater potential, capacity and functionality of cell phones which are no longer mere communication objects or even pocket-sized forms of PCs, but a hybrid with immense technical characteristics. Some mobile categories such as Samsung have succeeded in bringing the application of AI in the smartphone context to the highest levels of expression. The recent models released on the market demonstrate precisely this: a market that has decided to take a further step of growth, bringing the consumer into the future. So as happened first with computers, and then with tablets, now it is happening with mobile phones.

The Samsung S24 AI flagship model

We therefore come to the heart of the topic in question, or rather the cutting-edge Samsung model in terms of the use of Artificial Intelligence: the S24. A top-of-the-range model that exploits the integration of this technological generational component to drag the sector market towards a new era. The Samsung S24, taking advantage of integrated generative Artificial Intelligence, is able to assist the user in every function and application thanks to ChatGPT-style use. So AI which comes in handy in case of smartphone practices such as writing emails or messages, organizing the work diary or alarm clock, and other functions often used by users, even having fun if you want and, why not, finding the best opportunities to try luck taking care of finding the best free spins bonuses from online casinos. In short, a real technological revolution in the reference sector which promises an important leap forward for telephony.

The technical specifications of the S24

The Samsung S24 is therefore much more than a smartphone, a model which, thanks to the integration of Artificial Intelligence, completely modifies what was the previous mobile telephone generation. A top of the range that has its own autonomy, capable of supporting those who use it in every function and application used. Every minimal step will be endorsed by this AI which will facilitate any practice implemented with the device in question. Based on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 card internationally but Exynos 2400 for Italy. As regards aesthetics, then, it should focus on strong colors, such as yellow, orange, blue or green. Hardware and other technical specifications of the Samsung S24 are still uncertain due to the confidentiality of the parent company on this product which is receiving particular attention precisely because of the renovation it will implement.

Samsung S24 pure avant-garde

Thanks to the supported Artificial Intelligence, the Samsung S24 represents an element of pure technological avant-garde. A smartphone model that goes beyond the capabilities seen and known by users to date. A range of mobile phones which will therefore push the reference commercial and production system towards new and unexplored frontiers. All to align with what is the constitutive criterion of technology generally understood: that is, constant evolution. The release of next January 2024 is around the corner now and also for this reason the Samsung company wanted to hide as much as possible all the news of the new top of the S series. After the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6, therefore, the already existing S24 should undergo that decisive upgrade, laying the foundations for the definitive installation of AI within all the smartphones of the company in question. Apple and Android are also trying to get their hands on Artificial Intelligence to evolve their devices, but they still seem to be at sea unlike Samsung, which in this circumstance is far-sighted and capable of anticipating the competition. The latest Mobile World Congress highlighted precisely this point: doubts on the part of some brands and companies regarding the use of AI for their devices, and greater confidence on the part of others. Samsung is among the latter, who have decided to focus heavily on a technological aspect that is now well known to the audience of global customers. Here the interaction with the new models could be even simpler as a result of prior basic knowledge of the users concerned. All we have to do is wait for the new year to find out more about it and learn about what promises to be an unforgettable and decisive moment in the history of cell phones.