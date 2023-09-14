DThis is a diary with numbered entries and marking the seasons, but no dates. It begins in winter, at the mother’s open grave, with the question: What is grief? In memory of the turn of the year last night and the sight of the fireworks over Cologne Cathedral, the answer follows on the next page: “That is sadness when the happiness that exists no longer penetrates you. You see it, it is there, and you bow to it or shake its hand like a visitor at the grave, but nothing more.”

There will be other descriptions of grief throughout the book. That your own grief draws you towards others who are also grieving, for example. And again and again the text will revolve around dying, death, the dead, there will always be talk of washing the dead and how light bodies become when the soul has left them, of funerals, of children, who are different mourn as parents, from eulogies, visits to cemeteries and finally, on day number 305 in Beirut, from the realization of how grief is mixed with wonder. Amazement about death: “that it really exists”. Not old age, but death is the biggest surprise in life.

This diary without dates is therefore a book of grief. A book about loss, about fear. But not only. It’s also about family, what it means to be a mother and what it means to be a child, how breathing is freed through Jivamukti, how life and writing relate to each other and whether it is reasonable for the writer to use the lives of others as their own material might. The fictional diary – the fact that it is fictional lies in the name novel – is written by a nameless person, a successful writer and public figure, essayist and intellectual, whose journalistic interventions and reports from Afghanistan, Syria, Iran or Chechnya are her fame and brought in prizes. These are attributes that she shares with Navid Kermani, the author of the novel “The Alphabet to S”, as well as the family’s roots in Iran and some personal disasters.



Navid Kermani: “The alphabet up to S”. Novel. Hanser Verlag, Munich 2023. 591 pages, hardcover, €32.

:



Image: Hanser Verlag



This much is already clear from the beginning, it will be a difficult year for this narrator, and so she has set herself the goal of dedicating herself to unread or half-forgotten, discarded books in her library in alphabetical order – a minimal remnant of “Plot ” in this text, which otherwise resists any temptation to form a narrative that could suggest control over what is happening, an event that, in addition to deaths, includes a divorce and a serious illness of the child. In this respect, the term narrator is also very broad here. It is she who speaks. It doesn’t become a story, or only for a moment when she travels and writes a report about it in her diary.







About a woman’s plan to read all the books she had put away for a long time

Not all previously ignored books can be read from beginning to end, that’s a given, but each one should be opened once. An ambitious plan. One that promises surprises, reunions, new connections, revisions possibly. A plan that gives structure to the days and work, in addition to jogging and yoga, everyday life – a shared everyday life since separating from her husband – with the son, caring for the old father, readings, traveling, Inquiries and email responses. And always a short nap. Even in this, the narrator is a disciplined woman. On some days, however, the writing comes to a halt and we sometimes get to read magical miniatures, about the snow, for example, about swimming or an intimate shave, “Faust” at the Volksbühne or the peculiarity of sleeping on the train.

One of the first people the nameless woman meets in her library is Peter Altenberg. She finds his sexism “desolate” and his pedophilia “repulsive,” but she still returns to him again and again when she reads because she finds his dialectically conceived aestheticism interesting, and the idea that injustice and violence might possibly come to an end because “the sight of it… enervated.” For her own books, the narrator assumes or hopes that they want to promote the understanding that misery ends up on one’s own doorstep “if one ignores it in Afghanistan.”