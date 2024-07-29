„Anders“: Das Wort durchzieht den Roman „Spatriati“ von Mario Desiati geradezu leitmotivisch. Der Titel ist ein ­Synonym dafür. Francesco, zunächst der Icherzähler, erklärt dessen Bedeutungen gleich am Anfang, als er Claudia auf dem humanistischen Gymnasium in Martina Franca, einer Kleinstadt in Apulien, kennenlernt: eine „spatriata, wie man hier die Unbestimmten nennt, die aus der Art Schlagenden, die, die sich nicht einordnen lassen, manchmal auch die Spinner oder die Waisen, die Alleinstehenden, die Unverheirateten, die Landstreicher und Vagabunden, oder vielleicht, wie in unserem Fall, die Befreiten“. Anders-Sein heißt auch, dass Claudia manchmal Männerkleidung trägt, dass Francesco sich heimlich schminkt, dass er ein Fai­ble für Priesterröcke und der missglückte Kuss mit einem Messdiener ihn aufgewühlt hat.

The cover of “Spatriati” Publisher

An unlikely couple who never really get together in the 25 years over which the plot takes place. Unconventional in that she is the more active, braver, more self-confident and always two steps ahead of him: Francesco, insecure, fearful and religious, is the son of Vincenzo Veleno, a daredevil sports teacher who runs around with an unloaded Beretta M 9, and the nurse Elisa Fortuna; Claudia is the daughter of Enrico Fanelli, a surgeon at the local hospital, and Etta Bianchi, a peasant noble with old-fashioned views. The two have barely met when, without any effort on their part, they are already connected. Elisa has left Vincenzo for Enrico, and the doctor has an affair with the nurse: “We are siblings,” Claudia teases; “But I don’t want to be your brother,” Francesco defends himself.

One cannot stay, the other does not want to leave

The difference accompanies them: Francesco courts her quietly and adores her, Claudia confides in him and keeps him at a distance. She tries things out, has relationships, gains experience, he is jealous, suffers and waits for her to return his love. In vain. Claudia “can’t stay here”, Francesco “doesn’t want to leave here”. She spends the penultimate year of school in London, and after graduating from high school she goes to the elite university in Milan, “a city that was the Mecca of prosperity and cosmopolitanism for us in the south”. But instead of medicine or literature, she studies business administration because she wants to prove herself, learn languages, earn money, be independent. He attends the university in nearby Bari, hangs out at parties and attends lectures by the sociologist Franco Cassano: “I loved his ‘Il pensiero meridiano’ (The Thought of the South),” a polemic published in 1996 for a southern identity of the Mediterranean and a culture of slowness, dialogue and political compromise.

Mario Desiati, born in 1977 in Apulia and a law graduate, dedicated the novel to Cassano, who died shortly before its publication, and also refers, without naming him, to the ethnologist Ernesto De Martino and his studies on tarantism and the cult of Dionysus: Francesco was called “black grape” by his mother as a child, and in Apulia Primitivo and Negramaro are made from this grape, “wines that cloud your mind”. The motif is varied, as when the grandfather asks Francesco to help with the grape harvest, and continues into the dance: “We fidgeted around in the same way as our grandmothers, who, in order to be allowed to dance alone, pretended to have been stung by a tarantula and thus condemned to death.” In the 1950s, while doing field research in Apulia, De Martino became aware of orgiastic cults in which women, supposedly after being bitten by a tarantula, became involved, a ritual fiction that allowed them to break out of male society and live out unresolved conflicts.

When what you desire becomes possible

In the middle of the novel, Claudia moves from Milan “to an even more northerly place, where the new Italian fortune hunters flocked: Berlin”. The city, “modern and cosmopolitan”, fascinates her, the cobbled streets, the subway, the parks and canals, the people, the start-ups, the sunsets. In a club she meets the “Wonder Woman” Erika, an Italian from Liguria, and falls for the Georgian Andria, who has androgyny in his name; she loses her job, changes apartments, and starts a catering business. Finally, Francesco, who has worked as a broker and had dealings with the mafia, follows her “to share in the things that happened in her life”. Suddenly, what he “had wanted for twenty years” seems possible.

Berlin makes Claudia and Francesco euphoric, the capital of transgression, sexual fluidity and freedom, where everything is possible and diversity is a given. Their unconventional love story is a postmodern sentimental educationMario Desiati uses sensitive and direct language to describe their passions and rejections, their feelings of shame and their ambivalences about “being a different man”. As representatives of the Erasmus generation, they live in a Europe without borders, but nomadic mobility and job hopping cannot disguise the deep divide between the south and the north, between rural Apulia and the sleepless metropolis.

And then Judas is shouldered

The relationship between rootedness and uprooting, belonging and self-determination is reflected in the novel, as it parallels and contrasts the lives of Claudia and Francesco, not entirely consistent in its narrative perspective, fundamentally and nuanced. Even in episodes and small details it becomes clear: “Apulia, Martina, our skies grab you with their damned sharp claws, you can’t get away from them without a scratch.” Claudia can take them, but Francesco returns to where they sarcastically call him “the German” who hasn’t made it in a foreign country, has no wife and no permanent job. At the Easter procession he shoulders the Judas statue, he begins a new, “slow” life, looks after an olive grove, decides on a variety that will bear fruit after at least twenty years, and moves into the trulli of his grandparents, who are dozing in wheelchairs. When Claudia visits him on a beautiful June day, she lets herself be carried away by “expat moaning” about her hometown. The paradise of her childhood no longer exists, the snake in the well is a slowworm, and tornadoes cut through the sky.

But what remains is poetry. Books, especially by Apulian female writers, have accompanied Claudia on her journey. The way the fully composed novel, which won the Premio Strega in 2022, alludes to her with three chapter headings in the Apulian dialect and in German, opens windows into another reality that is not immediately apparent to the reader because the authors are hardly known here. At the end, Francesco and Claudia recite poems to each other. What the “spatriati”, the homeless, cannot (or no longer) find in reality, they find in literature: home.