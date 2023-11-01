Anyone who thought they knew everything about the practices of the unpredictable professional criminal Ferry Bouman is wrong. In the eight parts of Ferry: the series on Netflix, his dark past is explored further and even more chillingly. We speak to director Nico Moolenaar and hand out stars. This polder crime series comes pretty close to Breaking Bad level.

