‘Cuéntame’ has given us an emotional break this week, with the third episode of the last season of the series, dedicated to Toni, the Alcántaras’ lawyer and journalist son. He is, without a doubt, one of the characters who should appear in the History of Spain books, because he has been a direct witness of many of the main events in the country and the world in the series. In these 22 years, Toni has run in front of the grays, he has recounted the fall of the Berlin Wall, 23-F or the Iraq War in the first person. But he has also witnessed the mythical “If you want to leave”, Lolita’s wedding in Marbella and has signed the Doberman advertisement with which the PSOE lost the elections of ’96. This is, in fact, the title of the chapter: Toni , ‘The witness’. A journey through the life of the Casanova family. The boyfriend of Marta, Clara, Mila, Juana, Sonia, Cecilia Ángela, Melek and, finally, Débora. Because Toni’s story cannot be told without the women who have always surrounded the racial journalist. To the defender of lost causes, to the revolutionary and to the son who has always gone ahead, under the interpretation of Pablo Rivero.

To close the circle of the story of the eldest Alcántara, one of the main protagonists of the 23 seasons, we travel to Sagrillas. That kind of Buchinger clinic to which Carmen Sevilla went to lose weight and the Alcántaras make a pilgrimage every time they have to lick their wounds. Mercedes went to the town of Albacete to recover from the breast cancer that she suffered in season 13. Also Carlos, in season 19, to overcome the cocaine addiction that devastated his personal and work life. And now, Toni, will step on the land of the Alcántara, in the most literal sense, to regain the will to live after a health scare. His father, Antonio, already says it at one point in the episode: “When an Alcántara is sick, the best thing he can do is approach the town.” It is the place where the family life counter is reset to zero. A kind of Lourdes.

María, at the beginning of the White Hands movement



TVE







We are in Spain in 1996, on the eve of the general elections with which José María Aznar put an end to fourteen years of Felipe González’s governments. A country marked by the economic crisis, corruption and ETA. Days in which the terrorist gang has just killed Fernando Múgica and has kidnapped José Antonio Ortega Lara. María, the youngest of the siblings, experiences the murder of Professor Francisco Tomás y Valiente up close, a few meters from the classroom where she holds a student meeting to try to increase the education budget item. And after that murder, she and her companions set up the Manos Blancas movement, at the gate of the Autonomous Community, to condemn the attack.

Toni Alcántara has returned to Moncloa, to direct Felipe’s campaign. The polls are bad for the PSOE and the journalist, at the peak of his career, is beginning to see how this game is slipping away from him. In fact, with the bad data from a Metroscopia survey we are beginning to see that Toni is somatizing the stress of those days into some discomfort in his left hand. In that context, he has to negotiate the electoral debate that must confront a Felipe in low hours with an Aznar on the crest of the wave. A face to face that never occurred because the leader of the PP did not need to appear on TV. Just letting the weeks pass was enough for him to win the elections. Even in the Alcántara family there will be Aznar voters. In a quick count at the Sunday paella, when he returns to the table to finally reunite the whole family, a prognosis can be made. The Alcántara, like Spanish society, are divided. Inés is going to vote for Anguita. Oriol, Antonio, Débora and even Herminia have gotten on the PP boat. And only Toni and his son, Santi (due to their relationship) are going to vote for the PSOE. So if the family is always the reflection of the Spain of the time, it is not surprising that in March 1996 Aznar won the elections without as much ease as predicted, but with solvency.

At that family meal we also discovered that the inheritance continues to be the protagonist of the group’s after-dinner meals and that one of the brothers, Carlos, has already received his share, outside of the pact that the rest are not able to close due to Inés’s reluctance. With the money from the sale of the Los Altos villa, she has bought an apartment in Brooklyn. The rest follows two candles.

The days of tension continue for Toni, who on election night will experience the defeat firsthand and will end up suffering angina that will mark his personal and professional career. With the fright, the journalist rests in his house for weeks, as we have all done at some point: in a dressing gown and with the TV magazines at all hours. From his couch he becomes a hypochondriac and begins to control his heart rate caused by even a simple tea. In one of his long periods of boredom, he receives a visit from Samuel, his eternal companion in journalistic battles. The editor of Diario 16 sees the crisis in the media sector and sentences the future of paper newspapers. «The digital press is the future. “The money is going to be there,” he tells her, and offers her to be his partner to set up a business. Toni takes up the idea, but does not decide because he remains a victim of the fear caused by his new situation, although the doctors have already told him that he can lead a normal life. “Toni has a panic attack about life,” one hears in the family. And in case she hasn’t understood, Débora reminds her in a shouting match in which she asks her to get off the couch, to live a normal life. “I can’t do everything I like because he kills me,” he replies, but his wife’s words end up making him see that he still has a lot of news to tell.

In Sagrillas, the European Commission has entered like an elephant in a china shop with the million-dollar subsidies that it offered at the time to municipalities for uprooting vineyards to promote other types of crops. So Paquita, the brand new mayor, is getting to work making money with the winegrowers. And Antonio, as owner and winemaker, is one of those affected. So he arrives in town with Toni, this time in a lawyer’s suit, to defend what is his. There, ‘the wolf’, which is what Paquita is called in the family, is already showing signs that she has taken a liking to the rod of command. “I’m building a house in the hermitage,” she says. “But can it be urbanized there?” Toni asks. “Now yes,” she says. In the conversation, the mayor makes it clear that no matter how familiar they are, Brussels’ decision affects everyone equally. So Antonio has no choice but to get rid of some of his vines.

A moment of the conversation between Toni and his father, in Sagrillas



TVE







Antonio and Toni go to the vineyard, the same one that will see Antonio die in 2020, as we saw in the previous season. And there, the father encourages the son to take off his shoes to feel the earth under his feet. «This is our land. We come from here. Everything we have has been given to us by her: salts, minerals, life… Everything comes from the earth. And when we say bye, the body will ask for land,” says Antonio, who moves happily among his crops. There he analyzes his vineyards one by one to choose the weakest and make a virtue of necessity. But when trying to start one, he ends up burning the car’s clutch and they are both left stranded in the field. Father and son must spend the night there, in a shed where they usually keep their tools. There will be an important conversation for father and son, full of sincerity, in front of a couple of bottles of Cruz de Sagrillas and Milano, the house brands. «Life has given you another chance, Toni. Here’s to you.” Then he confesses to his father that seeing him enjoying himself in the vineyards has made him think about the things that fulfill him. “What makes you happy?” His father asks him. “To be a journalist,” he answers, and tells him that Samuel has made him an offer to set up a digital newspaper, but he needs money that he doesn’t have. And there the inheritance comes out again. Toni explains that he has been an asshole and by not confronting Inés she has been left without his part. Money with which he could have started a future in journalism, being his own boss. So Antonio encourages him to accept a pact outside the brothers. «You want to do something for yourself. We will give you your share as we have given it to Carlos. Issue settled. But, when leaving the hut, in the middle of the night, Antonio falls and injures his ankle. So at dawn, Toni takes his father on a horseback ride for kilometers to try to find cover and call the Civil Guard to rescue them. Not realizing that he has come all that way without remembering his heart problems.

Toni, reflective, in a conversation with his father



TVE







In the next scene, already in Madrid, we see how Toni and Samuel have opened Tribuna Digital in San Genaro, in the premises where Antonio had the travel agency. ‘Where were you’ by La Unión plays, to close Toni’s episode. There, a perceptive grandmother Herminia notices from the window that the Alcántara’s eldest son has also received her inheritance. Before her, in a conversation with Mercedes, who has been forced to close her workshop due to the effects of relocation (low-cost fashion is about to land), mother and daughter reflect on the family businesses. “With much less, this family was happier.” Amen Herminia. The season will end and we will be able to make a book of grandmother’s phrases, which is competing with the voice of the narrator Carlitos.

Oh, and as a curiosity it is still striking that in the episode that was broadcast on All Saints’ Day there was no death, after the streak we had with Herminia’s burial and the deaths of Lola and Antonio Flores . The Kleenex have rested this Wednesday. We will leave you close, we still have four episodes left.