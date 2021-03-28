The Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Vice Chairman of the Steering Committee of the C40 Leading Cities Network for South and West Asia, Abdullah Al-Basti, affirmed Dubai’s keenness to accelerate the pace of implementation of its plans towards recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic by providing the highest levels of safety and prevention and taking the necessary measures to ensure The health and safety of all members of society, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the tireless follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and the Ramia To quickly control the spread of the virus with an integrated strategy of health and preventive services and measures.

Al-Basti indicated that the efforts of the Emirate of Dubai, in line with the federal directions in this regard, have ensured the provision of the best services for vaccination and preventive care, and the provision of the vaccine to all eligible residents to receive the vaccine in accordance with the medical standards announced by citizens and residents.

This came during His Excellency’s participation in a meeting that included the mayors of the C40 Cities Leadership Network, to exchange knowledge and experiences on global efforts to provide vaccines to reduce the incidence of Covid-19, in the presence of Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization, along with the mayors of Los Angeles, Jakarta and Accra. Milan, Phoenix, Durban, Dakar, Lisbon, Seattle and Johannesburg, in addition to representatives of 16 other cities around the world.

In his speech during the meeting, Al-Basti explained the most important features of the strategy adopted by Dubai during the pandemic period, which set a major priority from the beginning, which was to provide free vaccinations for all, and since the start of the national vaccination campaign that was launched at the end of December 2020, as health authorities worked to provide three types Of the vaccines, namely, Pfizer-Biontech, and AstraZeneca Oxford, and Synopharm, in order to ensure multiple options for the target of vaccination.

He reviewed the efforts of the Dubai government to simplify procedures for obtaining the vaccine, and to provide all means to ensure a safe and healthy environment in all centers designated for vaccination, in order to achieve the desired goals of the vaccination plan, as it encouraged all members of the community to receive the vaccine and enhance efforts to maintain the health and safety of society, and to engage In the comprehensive vaccination campaign that aims to vaccinate 100% of the eligible population in Dubai, in addition to establishing more than 120 vaccination centers in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and in partnership with the private sector, and the Dubai government has expanded the scope of its services, And it began implementing home medical visits to vaccinate senior citizens and elderly residents, whose conditions prevent access to health centers to facilitate access to the vaccine for this group in the easiest way possible.

Al-Basti stressed that the pace of the vaccination campaign in the United Arab Emirates is progressing at an accelerated positive pace and according to the specified path, stressing that more than 7.9 million vaccination doses have been given so far across the country with coverage that exceeded more than half of the target population, which is considered from the highest Global rates of vaccination provision per population.

The Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai also affirmed the global responsibility adopted by the emirate by providing full support and active participation in the “Kovacs” initiative launched by the World Health Organization with the aim of equitable distribution of about two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines during the current year, as Dubai launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a global initiative through which the expertise and capabilities of Emirates Airlines, Dubai Ports World Network, Dubai Airports, and International Humanitarian City have mobilized to transport, store and accelerate the distribution of vaccines around the world, with an emphasis on Especially for developing countries, whose populations have been severely affected by the epidemic and are facing challenges in transporting and distributing medical preparations, by harnessing the logistical advantages and strong infrastructure of Dubai as a major center to support international efforts in this regard.

In the conclusion of his speech, Abdullah Al-Basti noted that Dubai and the UAE were among the first around the world to adopt, early in the pandemic, pre-emptive measures to contain the spread of the virus, starting with practical efforts to contain the spread of the virus with examinations and case-finding, developing the absorptive capacity of health care, and adopting research. Scientific data and data to monitor the situation and handle cases, in addition to preparing policies, guidelines and protocols to ensure business continuity in light of the advanced technological infrastructure in the emirate.

Dubai had joined the leadership of the 40 Cities Network in the global leadership in the field of climate change “C40” in 2015 to become one of the elite group of world cities that joined the network.In 2017, Dubai was elected as a representative of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai to the membership of the committee The guiding network, which consists of 17 members representing geographical regions, while the final decision-making authority within the network is concerned with the strategic direction of the member cities, as Dubai represents the region of South and West Asia, including 11 cities, to lead the confrontation with the challenges that plague our world today and affect change. Climatic.





