Corona pandemic times: Lauterbach and Kubicki at the swearing-in of the new federal government in 2021. © Florian Gaertner/photothek./Imago

FDP Vice-President Kubicki accuses SPD Health Minister Lauterbach of having exerted political influence on the RKI. A CSU MP asks Lauterbach’s ministry.

Munich/Berlin – Wolfgang Kubicki and Karl Lauterbach have never been particularly good friends. It is unforgettable how FDP man Kubicki said during the Corona period in September 2021 that in his local pub, the constantly admonishing SPD health expert was called an “idiot”.

Today, Lauterbach is the traffic light coalition’s health minister and Kubicki is the Bundestag’s vice president. And the pandemic still stands between them. After unredacted documents about the meetings of the Corona crisis team at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) were recently made public, Kubicki is demanding personal consequences from Lauterbach. “I can no longer support a minister in parliament who misinforms the public and parliament,” explains Kubicki.

RKI protocols: Kubicki attacks Lauterbach over Corona policy

Background: In Kubicki’s eyes, the documents prove that Lauterbach’s ministry exerted political influence on the RKI’s assessment at the beginning of 2022 when it came to whether the corona risk assessment could be lowered. The published protocols show that a reduction in the risk was rejected by the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) because it could be interpreted as a de-escalation signal, “Bild” also reported.

Did Lauterbach portray the pandemic as more dangerous than it actually was? “No,” says the health minister of the sparkMedia group. In February 2022, there was a phase in which hundreds of people were still dying of Corona every day. “In such a situation, you cannot downgrade the risk,” Lauterbach defends himself. Because: “In the end, the political responsibility always lies with the Federal Ministry of Health.”

CSU MP Stephan Pilsinger subsequently officially asked Lauterbach’s ministry. Our newspaper has the answer. “Due to the very dynamic development and the risk of the health system being overloaded, the BMG decided together with the RKI to maintain the risk assessment for the health of the population at the end of February 2022,” it says.

Review of Corona policy: The CSU also puts pressure on Lauterbach

Kubicki is not convinced. “There was no joint decision, because according to the RKI protocols, the decision not to downgrade the risk assessment was made by the ministry independently of the RKI’s expertise,” he counters. Pilsinger also comes to the conclusion: “Now the federal government has admitted for the first time that the assessment was not only made technically by the RKI, but also politically by the BMG.”

Pilsinger – who himself urged extreme caution when easing restrictions in earlier phases of the pandemic – has also called on Lauterbach to present the events of 2022 transparently. “The ministry is still keeping quiet about what Lauterbach’s instructions actually were. That doesn’t exactly give the impression that there is nothing to cover up,” the Munich MP told our newspaper. (Sebastian Horsch)