Es ist niemand Geringere als Anne Birkenhauer, für ihre Übersetzungen aus dem Hebräischen ihrerseits mehrfach bepreist, die nun das Wunderwerk vollbracht hat, Mishols poetischen Kosmos in ganzer Pracht einem deutschen Publikum zugänglich zu machen: „Gedicht für den unvollkommenen Menschen“ lautet der Titel eines ersten Auswahlbands in ­deutscher Übersetzung; er versammelt Gedichte von ihr aus den letzten gut zwanzig Jahren.

Das ist ein literarischer Paukenschlag. Kein Gedicht unter den mehr als siebzig, das ästhetisch abfiele, nicht eine Zeile in ihnen, die verschwendet wäre. Es ist alles da, was Mishols Dichtung ausmacht. Die Bandbreite der Themen reicht von Natur und Tieren sowie Liebe und Tod über die Corona-Krise, den israelisch-palästinensischen Konflikt und religiösen Fundamentalismus bis zur Familienbiographie. Die Themen zeigen sich bisweilen in ihrer Verflochtenheit, ihre Bearbeitung wird von poetologischen Reflexionen und einem ausdrücklichen Spiel mit der literarischen Tradition begleitet.

Auf welchem biographischen Fundament diese komplexe und beim israelischen Publikum doch populäre Dichtung steht, wird nirgends deutlicher als im letzten Gedicht des Bandes, dem „Besuch zu Hause“, das mit einem Gurgeln auf Ungarisch, einer linguistischen Betrachtung des Vornamens der Autorin beginnt. Dessen Aussprache stellt das Schibboleth, das Erkennungszeichen einer Gruppe von Menschen, dar und markiert deren Zugehörigkeit: „die Arterie des Gefühls pumpt / und gurgelt auf Ungarisch / Agi, Agnes, Agiza, Aginka / was bedeuten dir und mir diese Schibboleths?“

Die Hintergründe dieser Lyrik

Es ist ein Hinweis auf Mishols eigene „Ungarischkeit“, wie es in einem anderen Gedicht heißt. Sie ist Kind ungarisch-jüdischer Schoa-Überlebender aus Transsilvanien, wo sie selbst geboren wurde – die Region war nach dem Ersten Weltkrieg Rumänien zugeschlagen worden. Der Familie gelang Anfang der Fünf­zigerjahre die Auswanderung nach Israel – in jener Zeit verließen scharenweise ­Jüdinnen und Juden Rumänien. Das im Kommunismus darbende Land tauschte sie zum Beispiel gegen Ölförderanlagen oder Geflügelfarmen aus Israel ein oder ließ sich dafür auszahlen. Circa 280.000 Emigranten kehrten nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg auf diese Weise Rumänien den Rücken.

„Besuch zu Hause“ erinnert an Lagererfahrung sowie eine „Schwester die im Rauch auffuhr / in den Himmel“ und verortet das lyrische Subjekt als eine „Tochter die zwischen Shoah und Shoah lebt“. Das Gedicht ist aber ebenso eine Reminiszenz an die k.u.k.-Monarchie, in der die Eltern aufwuchsen, und die deutsche Sprache, die in der Familie neben Ungarisch gesprochen wurde.

The cover of the volume “Poem for an imperfect person” Publisher

It is a breathtaking selection with almost no moments of relaxation. It begins with bomb attacks, which is reminiscent of the famous poem “The Terrorist, He Sees” by the Polish author Wisława Szymborska: it presents the chronology of a bomb attack in cool objectivity and from the perspective of a terrorist who observes the unfolding events from a safe distance. Mishol, on the other hand, is about the Fatah supporter and suicide bomber Andaleeb Takatka, who took six Israelis to their deaths in April 2002: “You are only twenty / and your first pregnancy is a bomb. / Under your wide dress you are pregnant with explosives,” it says. The other is about a donkey with a dynamite saddle: “as he ascended to heaven with a roar, he was simultaneously promoted / to the position of the explosive messiah / and seventy-two immaculate donkeys / licked his wounds.”

Satirical criticism of religion

The reference to the seventy-two virgins that, according to Islamic belief, will be given to the blessed in paradise, and the donkey that, according to Jewish belief, is the mount of the Messiah, is a kind of double satire about the absurdity and real consequences of religious interpretations, but also marks sympathy with the suffering of innocent beings, be they animals, plants or people, who become victims of circumstances through no fault of their own. Conversely, the talk of mercy, angels and grace in other parts of the selection volume testifies to a metaphysical, if not religious, dimension of the same poetry, which also makes room for satirical criticism of religion.

It is also explosive that the immediate consequences of the Hamas terrorist attack and the Israeli occupation policy are addressed in two poems that stand side by side. In the poem “Shelter”, dated October 2023, the lyrical subject hides “in Hebrew”, the “guileless writing”. In the beloved holy language, it only does what Rilke says in his “Book of Hours”: “let everything happen to me / beauty and horror / without thinking / that they are final.” In the poem “Olive Tree”, on the other hand, “the intricate story” that rises from the trunk of the olive tree is hinted at. Ariel Hirschfeld aptly notes in his afterword that Mishol’s nature poetry is inextricably interwoven with social life and the State of Israel. He also reminds us that the Israeli occupation repeatedly uproots such trees in the occupied territories. A “disgrace” is the lyrical subject’s devastating verdict.

It is as if Mishol wanted to use the contrast between these two poems to demonstratively place the lyrical subject in a dilemma that many Jewish Israelis will recognize – the dilemma of finally being able to call a country and its language home and having to criticize it despite the threat from outside.

The selection is rounded off by great humorous animal poetry, whether about pigeons that “lay humor in the most unworthy places”, or about the “ostrich”, whose misplaced proportions inspire the lyrical subject to a blasphemous attack on the creator. Mishol’s most remarkable animal poem, however, is about the inexplicable spitting attack of an alpaca: “because of which I now write a hundred times / ‘An alpaca spat at me’ / as if in punishment for something / that I do not know / what it is.” Mishol thus provides an example of the free actwhich was first and foremost taken up by the Frenchman André Gide – an arbitrary action that circumvents determinism and causality. The poem reads like a historical-philosophical conclusion from the debate about the Shoah: “as if in punishment for something / of which I do not know / what it is.”

If there are poems that border on perfection, then Agi Mishol’s selection volume “Poem for the Imperfect Man” must be counted among them.