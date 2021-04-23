In 1997 it was launched Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, a platform game that garnered a good following of followers. Or at least enough for its sequel to come, Abe’s Exoddus.

Now, as at this time the classics refuse to die, in 2014 it was launched Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, a reimagining of Abe’s Oddysee. And, seven years later, with its respective delays, comes the sequel to New ‘n’ Tasty, which in turn is a reimagining of Abe’s Exoddus. His name is Oddworld: Soulstorm.

Abe’s return

This game takes place after the events of New ‘n’ Tasty. Abe released his mudokon species from RuptureFarms to prevent them from being eaten. But of course Molluck, owner of RuptureFarms, will not stand idly by.

Although it is based on a classic game, most of the content in Soulstorm it’s new. To give you an idea, the 1998 game took about 10 hours to finish, while Soulstorm it is almost double.

Now when it comes to gameplay, Oddworld: Soulstorm is, in essence, a game that mixes platforms with puzzle, combining new mechanics, others of Abe’s Exoddus and even of Munch’s Oddysee.

The player, controlling Abe, is tasked with advancing through its intricate levels in two dimensions. And, after a while, the main objective becomes that the mudokons that follow you reach their destination without dying.

– Oddworld: Soultorm, just like New ‘n’ Tasty, it’s basically a game about escorting. Get ready.

Here is item collection to build items to help you on your journey. You have to light fires, put out fires, sing to activate switches or possess enemies; all arranged in a way that is a puzzle in itself.

Oddworld has never looked better.

Concoctions of frustration

As you can imagine, in Oddworld: Soulstorm there is a lot of trial and error. Most of the games that are based on this rely on the great satisfaction that it gives you to finally achieve it … but here it did not happen to me.

The controls were improved if we compared it with past deliveries, but not enough. Several times I got confused about buttons, which resulted in many deaths. And, when he believed that he had finally succeeded, a bug happened or the intelligence of the enemies did not react as it should, causing more frustrating deaths.

Without a doubt, what killed me the most is that on many occasions you have to be agile and stealthy; And you can’t when Abe tries his best not to fall off the edge. Sometimes it even feels like you have to beg him to go down to the next level.

Most of the deaths I felt as a mistake of the game, instead of a lesson to improve my skill-

And, well, it’s important to mention that your fellow Mudokons don’t have a lot of expertise and can die for whatever. Which makes things even more frustrating, as there are additional levels that you can only access if enough mudokons survive. And there are also two endings.

Goodbye mudokons, goodbye forever.

Counting survivors in Oddworld: Soulstorm

The series of Oddworld It has a fascinating vibe: although it tells us about a fantastic world and as the title indicates, it is strange, it is actually a reflection of our own society.

It’s hard not to understand and grow fond of Abe and the fight for his people, after all they have been oppressed and treated like slaves and cannon fodder. For its art and history, it really is a shame that the gameplay and sound could not be put on par.

Despite how much I like the world of Oddworld and its quirky characters, I didn’t enjoy most of my stay at Soulstorm. Clunky controls, replay, and peaks in difficulty make this experience tedious and detract from any sense of accomplishment. Because sometimes, when you finally do it … a bug kills you.

We play Oddworld: Soultorm on PS5. It is also available on PS4 and PC. Right now it can be downloaded for free with PS Plus.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Graphics and sound

8.0 / 10 Positive The Oddworld universe looks better than ever

The story is good Negative Inaccurate controls resulting in frustration

Difficulty peaks

Bugs here and there





