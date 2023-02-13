Few things in life manage to ignite the flame of competitiveness within a person with the same intensity as party games. No matter how wonderful your relationship with your family or friends is, it’s hard not to see them as your enemies as soon as the game starts, and that’s exactly how it feels to play. oddballers of Ubisoft.

A creative bet.

Party games date back to the 1980s, but it wasn’t until 1998 that their popularity skyrocketed with the arrival of Mario Party on the Nintendo 64. Fun, with a wide variety of mini-games and the most recognizable cast in the video game industry, Mario Party raised the expectations of the genre, to the point where today we have installments as creative as the delicious Overcooked and the famous Among Us. oddballers It has been, then, the new commitment by Ubisoft to enter this branch, although it does not come without its setbacks.

oddballers is, in essence, a scorch game: the object is to hit your opponents with a ball repeatedly, thus knocking them out of the playing field. This title, therefore, follows that same rule, but raising the madness to the maximum by adding all kinds of absurd modalities that give the original game a very funny and entertaining touch.

Burned on another level.

Despite the game mechanics of oddballers is extremely simple, the developers of GAME SWING managed to give more than a creative twist to the already established dynamic, and that is why this title has 20 game modes, each one more crazy and hilarious than the last: From running away from your opponents disguised as a chicken, or shaving sheep with a clipper, to destroying the enemy’s toilet using fish instead of balls, there’s no way you can predict what this installment will require you to do.

If it sounds absurd, it is because it is, there is nothing that makes sense in this game, but that is what makes you and your friends want to face each other on the court more than once. However, and despite the clear effort on the part of the developers with such a number of modalities, the title depends entirely on these minigames, without any kind of major goal, story mode, or any addition that supposes a high challenge, so that, After the novelty, the mechanics become repetitive and can cause some to lose interest.

It should also be noted that performance is not always the best, especially in online multiplayer mode. It’s not a serious inconvenience or anything like that, but it is possible that this works against you in decisive moments, and thus slightly ruin your experience with this title.

To dance!

OddBallers’ music is exactly what you’d expect from a party game, especially one that doesn’t take itself seriously. It does not stand out on its own, but it fits very well with the comic and crazy style that it boasts; because if there is something that instantly catches the eye of this game, it is its very peculiar artistic direction.

With lively tones and playful designs, OddBallers is a visual charm, which only gets better when you discover the various customization options it has: skin tones, hairstyles, facial hair, clothes, accessories, facial expressions… If you can even change species! Since everyone knows that rabbits are very good at playing tag. In addition, thanks to the rewards system and the game’s virtual currency, you can unlock even more clothes, accessories, and why not? Victory dances, because there is no better way to rub it in the face of others than with a good movement of the hips.

But not everything is rosy

One aspect that some might take as a negative is that, as charming as OddBallers is, the dynamics of each of its modalities are fundamentally violent, and even much of the humor that it maintains depends on the violence that players must inflict on others. by law, so it is not a title that will please everyone, especially if they are parents with young children who are susceptible to such demonstrations.

OddBallers is a game with a lot of charm, color and a good dose of madness, that is not afraid to dive headlong into the absurd to make you and your friends smile. With some details that could undoubtedly be improved, it’s not the perfect party game, but it is a really fun option.

