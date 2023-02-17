In 2018 Square Enix surprised us with Octopath Traveler. A small, but beautiful RPG that put us in control of eight different protagonists whose stories intertwined. This February 24 will give us something similar again with Octopath Traveler II.

Octopath Traveler II It is still a few days away, however, I already had the opportunity to enjoy it in its entirety. Therefore, here I share this review with all the impressions that this title left me. Is it a worthy sequel to the original? Here I answer you.

Octopath Traveler II gives us eight very diverse and compelling stories

Like its predecessor, Octopath Traveler II gives us eight different protagonists. At the beginning you can choose who you will start your adventure with, but you will still know the plots of the remaining characters. I will not talk about many of them in detail since they come to have many surprises even from their first chapters.

What is evident is that the development team did a very good job of giving unique stories to each one.. Although there comes a time when all the objectives come together, each character has their own satisfying arc. Surely each player will have their favorite character.

Source: Square Enix

The stories in Octopath Traveler II are so interesting that they are a great catalyst to keep playing. Especially due to the fact that the chapters are accompanied by a recommended level to play them. So you will have to continue facing monsters and exploring if you want to know the next step for your favorite character.

Obviously not all have exactly the same impact. There are some full of betrayal and melancholy, while others have more happy moments and a sense of adventure.. However, it is worth applauding that once again they surprise us with eight such compelling narratives.

Exploration will take you through a whole new world

The way to know each of the eight stories of Octopath Traveler II It will take you around his world. Depending on the initial character you choose will determine the town where you start your adventure. After that it is your decision which of the explorers you want to meet next.

The title shows you a map where the characters appear. Finding them and joining your adventure is as simple as starting a conversation with them. Once they join you can find out how their story started at that time or even later. It is highly recommended to listen to them as soon as you have the option, since that way you not only know their history, but also their abilities.

Source: Square Enix

It could be said that the world of Octopath Traveler II it is an open one, since it gives you a lot of freedom of where to go. However, you should not worry about losing your next objective, since the map indicates where the next chapters of each character begin. In addition, these are accompanied by recommendations of the level that you should reach before reaching them.

Octopath Traveler II It has an option to make a fast trip to towns or ports. Still I always preferred to take the ‘long way’ as this allowed me to see more of its beautiful scenery. Not to mention, there are several hidden treasures out there that come in very handy for the adventure. As well as side missions.

Of course it’s not all quiet as you explore. Like other similar titles, you can be walking calmly when a fight starts out of nowhere. This is where I found another of the strongest and funniest points of Octopath Traveler II.

The combat is the same or even more engaging than the story of Octopath Traveler II

Of course, another vital component of Octopath Traveler II It is his combat, which can also captivate you for hours. From the outset it is like many other titles in the genre, with turn-based attacks, but it manages to implement several very solid systems.

Each of the enemies has their own vulnerabilities that we have to exploit. Attacking them with their weak points will cause them to enter a state where they are more susceptible to our attacks. Of course these weak points are not revealed by magic, players must experiment with their attacks to discover them.

Source: Square Enix

Each of the characters in Octopath Traveler II has their own way of attacking, as well as unique abilities. For example, one of them can create different tonics that can help allies or slow down opponents. Another can summon different captured animals to unleash powerful attacks. Still others have healing abilities to function as team medics.

The wide variety of team combinations and enemies to face make every fight entertaining. In my playing time I never felt bored or sick of constantly getting into matches. In addition to that I consider that the title is very generous with the experience it gives you after each fight. It’s pretty easy to level up.

The combat of Octopath Traveler II It’s solid and satisfying enough that it doesn’t make you want to stop. Despite cramming in multiple systems, it never feels overwhelming. Not to mention, it gets better and better as you level up and unlock more abilities for your characters.

None of your characters will stay for long without doing anything

Although you take control of eight different protagonists, your team of Octopath Traveler II It can only have four members. However, you can change and combine them at your pleasure in the taverns of the different towns. You will constantly have to if you want to know all their stories.

This opens the door for you to be constantly experimenting with each of the eight characters. Especially due to the fact that some chapters ask you for certain levels so that it is not so difficult to pass them. If you leave your saved characters in the tavern, they will not level up. It is necessary to take them with you and engage them in combat in order to advance.

Source: Square Enix

It should be noted that this constant change never feels annoying. It is also a great tool to experiment with each protagonist. In addition to their unique abilities, they each have a ‘latent power’ which can be activated after taking a lot of damage.

These powers are very varied and can serve various purposes in battle. For example a character can activate his to attack twice in the same turn. Another can weaken the rival no matter what he attacks him with and another can concentrate all his power in a very powerful attack against a single rival.

It is very likely that while you play you will find your dream team. Still, I think Octopath Traveler II does an excellent job of making you test all eight of its protagonists. Although here it is also noticeable that some characters are too similar to each other.

From sight and hearing love is born in Octopath Traveler II

The presentation of Octopath Traveler II Help enhance this experience. Visually it is the same as its predecessor. Characters and settings are presented as 16-bit models but in a fully 3D environment. This is sure to make those who grew up with Super Nintendo RPGs feel some nostalgia.

The towns and scenery of the journey are very varied and frankly beautiful. These range from kingdoms clearly inspired by feudal Japan to mysterious frozen forests.. Leveling up, exploring, and fighting are all fun, but doing so with compelling backgrounds makes for a more satisfying experience.

Source: Square Enix

Of course we cannot leave behind the musical section, which is also quite remarkable. While you explore, you get to hear very relaxing tunes or even give you that feeling of adventure. During the fights the music usually gets more epic and fills you with a lot of emotion.

The cases where the role of music was most noticeable was during boss battles. These can have different phases and the music only increases the level of urgency you feel against them. There is nothing like beating a very difficult opponent with an epic song in the background.

Should you try it?

I consider that Octopath Traveler II is a game that should not be missing in the collection of JRPG fans. Its open world is very beautiful and fun to explore, with many activities to do. In addition to that his combat is very entertaining and complex. Nor can we forget its story that manages to give the proper depth and empathy to each of its eight characters.

It is a title that could easily take you more than 30 hours to get to know everything it has to offer and you will never get bored. Also, although my time playing was on PS5, I find it a perfect title to take with you. Knowing that it will also come out for Nintendo Switch, I think that perhaps that would be the best option.

Source: Square Enix

Still, I can’t stop recommending Octopath Traveler II to lovers of adventure and good stories. Even if you are not a fan of JRPGs, you might get hooked on it because of its gameplay or compelling protagonists. If you get to try it, be sure to share your opinion on our discord.

We played Octopath Traveler II on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Square Enix representative in the region.